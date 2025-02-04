UNSC grants travel exemptions for three IEA officials

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has announced that in January of this year and December of last year, it granted travel exemptions for the acting ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs.

In a statement, the Security Council said that for Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister of the Interior, a travel exemption was granted from January 23 to February 3 of this year for a trip to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The Security Council also granted a travel exemption for Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, from December 28 of last year to January 7 of this year for a trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Similarly, the Council provided a travel exemption for Noor Mohammad Saqib, the acting Minister of Hajj, and Religious Affairs, from January 13 to 16 for him to attend a conference and exhibition in Saudi Arabia.