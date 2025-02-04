Latest News
EU envoy and Tajik FM discuss Afghanistan
The European Union’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Monday met with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin to discuss the current situation in the country.
According to a statement issued by the Tajik foreign ministry, “a constructive discussion took place regarding issues related to the situation in Afghanistan, as well as cooperation in addressing the current challenges and threats.
“Both sides also exchanged views on the current situation and the prospects for the development of relations between Tajikistan and the European Union in various sectors."
Tajikistan, which is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has previously expressed concerns over security threats emanating from Afghanistan against member countries of the organization and called for coordination to counter these threats.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly assured Dushanbe that Afghanistan does not pose a threat to other countries, especially the Central Asian nations.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has also met with Amna Baloch, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Pakistan.
In addition to bilateral issues, the two sides discussed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.
The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the meeting emphasized the need for reforms in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the swift implementation of the organization's trade agreement.
Khalilzad backs Trump’s move to restructure USAID
Washington’s former special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has come out in support of US President Donald Trump’s decision to dismantle USAID, which has provided billions of dollars to help fight poverty and promote development in developing countries around the world.
In a post on X early Tuesday morning, Khalilzad spoke out about the agency and said it has “significant issues and needs an in-depth review and change.”
He said in his post that after his own “very mixed experiences with them as ambassador to Afghanistan and Iraq,” he wrote in his book, in 2016, ‘The Envoy’ that in order to enable the strategic use of development programs, USAID should be split.
“The capabilities for emergency humanitarian and disaster relief should be separated from USAID's development functions,” he said, adding that these functions should be integrated into the political and economic spheres of the US State Department.
“It makes no sense to separate programs to strengthen governance and economic performance in developing countries from the department charged with shaping the overall bilateral relationship,” he stated in his book.
He noted that this change would more readily integrate development activities into US strategy, inject operational capabilities into the Foreign Service, and accelerate the needed change in the State Department's culture.
“The current practice of relying on U.S. contractor firms to carry out development programs needs to change. In the 1950s and 1960s, USAID, in fact, had a great deal of specialized development expertise in such areas as infrastructure development and agriculture.
“Direct contracting with local firms in host countries would also wean the United States off the least effective of the US contractors, with their exorbitant overhead.”
Chaos in aid sector
Trump's overhaul of US foreign assistance has led to chaos in the aid and development field, leaving hundreds of contractors in a severe financial crunch with some already having to lay off staff and others facing millions of dollars in unpaid invoices.
Hours after coming into office on January 20, Trump ordered a sweeping review of almost all US foreign aid and tasked billionaire Elon Musk, who has falsely accused USAID of being a “criminal” organization, with scaling down the agency.
Since then, dozens of USAID staff has been put on leave, hundreds of internal contractors have been laid off, while Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (Doge)
employees have gutted the agency that is Washington’s primary humanitarian arm, providing billions of dollars worth of aid worldwide.
Blanket stop-work orders that were issued by the State Department have thrown the aid industry into panic, both at home and abroad as the contractors usually front the costs and then bill the US government.
An official at a USAID implementing partner, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to fear of retribution, said the company had to furlough hundreds of US-based staff and were owed over $50 million by the US government in invoices from November and December that are past due.
The official, along with others in a similar predicament, said they might have to go to court over the outstanding balances.
Trust Ruptured
Many of the USAID staff and contractors have expressed shock at how quickly the Trump administration moved to fire people.
In fiscal year 2023, the United States disbursed $72 billion of aid worldwide on everything from women’s health in conflict zones to access to clean water, HIV/AIDS treatments, energy security and anti-corruption work.
It provided 42% of all humanitarian aid tracked by the United Nations in 2024.
The funding, less than 1% of its total budget, is instrumental in Washington’s effort to build alliances around the world, reinforce its diplomacy and counter the influence of adversaries such as China and Russia in the developing world.
Trump ordered the global freeze on most US foreign aid as part of his “America First” policy.
Field hospitals in Thai refugee camps, landmine clearance in war zones, and drugs to treat millions suffering from diseases such as HIV are among the programmes at risk of elimination.
Speaking more broadly about cutting US expenses and fraud, Musk estimated the Trump administration can cut $1-trillion from the US deficit next year.
He asserted, for example, that “professional foreign fraud rings” were stealing vast sums by masquerading as or creating fake digital US citizens.
Musk did not offer any evidence to support his fraud claim or explain how he reached the amount of $1-trillion.
IEA dismisses Trump’s threat to reclaim Bagram base, says its a ‘dream’
However, the IEA spokesman claimed: “Despite the current tense atmosphere, we have diplomatic relations with 40 countries.”
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s statements about retaking control of Bagram base and US weapons left behind during the 2021 withdrawal, and said this was a “dream”.
Mujahid also rejected Trump’s claims that Bagram is managed by China, and said Monday night: “This base is in the hands of the Islamic Emirate forces.”
He said: “Afghanistan is independent and we will not place our territory in the hands of any country. Bagram is in the hands of our own forces, not China.”
Trump recently said Bagram base was under China’s control.
“Taking Bagram is a dream; America should also get rid of this idea, and so should the fugitives of the previous regime,” he said.
On the issue of reclaiming weapons left behind by the US, Mujahid said: “These weapons were taken as spoils and we will use them to defend independence and the Islamic system.”
He warned the United States and said: “We are not the (former) Ashraf Ghani administration that will do whatever you order.”
Mujahid claimed that Western interference in Afghan affairs is increasing day by day and said: “They cannot reach us, but they are spreading propaganda. It is not easy for them to forget their defeat.”
He went on to say that Trump’s statements were election-related and that “Trump has now returned to power and is gradually getting the point.”
In response to a question about the Islamic Emirate not yet recognized as the official government, after three and a half years, Mujahid said: “We are not to blame for the current impasse.”
He explained that foreign relations are a bilateral issue and that unilateral efforts to improve relations without the other party’s consent will not work.
He stated that countries cannot independently establish relations without the US’s guidance. He claimed that the Security Council and the United Nations are all under US influence.
However, the IEA spokesman claimed: “Despite the current tense atmosphere, we have diplomatic relations with 40 countries.”
Mujahid also reacted to reports that former republic government leaders in Turkey had met with representatives of Pakistan’s intelligence agency.
Zabihullah Mujahid stated that intelligence information showed that some former leaders in Turkey had met with representatives of the ISI.
He said that “these figures, who for 20 years accused the Taliban of being dependent on Punjab, are now committing themselves to the ISI.”
He continued that these individuals could not achieve anything with the support of Western intelligence; now they think that they can return with the support of the ISI. He reiterated that “this is a dream and a fantasy.”
In response to reports of increasing concerns, he stressed: “There is unparalleled security in Afghanistan. Security forces suppress, arrest, and in some cases kill the slightest opposition movement.” Referring to reports of tense conditions in the country, especially in the capital, he called on the forces of the Islamic Emirate not to be “confused” and not to become “victims” of media propaganda.
South Korea donates $3 million to help Afghanistan’s needy
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Sunday that South Korea has provided $3 million to address the needs of displaced persons, return refugees, and vulnerable host communities in Afghanistan.
According to a statement, the UNHCR said this funding would help build permanent shelters for 400 families, or around 2,800 returnees.
According to the UNHCR, decades of war, along with recurring natural and climate disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and harsh winters, have led to the displacement of thousands of families, forcing them to live in unsafe or temporary shelters.
In addition to providing shelter however, the funds would also be used to offer psychological and psychosocial services to 34,000 individuals, UNHCR said.
The agency added that ongoing crises in Afghanistan have severely impacted the mental and social well-being of the population.
By providing mental health and psychosocial support, including individual counseling and group activities, the UNHCR aims to address the urgent mental health needs of displaced individuals, the statement read.
In response the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, Arfat Jamal, welcomed South Korea’s contribution, and said the funds will help them find long-term solutions for vulnerable groups facing displacement.
According to the World Food Programme, South Korea has donated $36 million in the past five years for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.
However, several international aid organizations have warned of the increasing needs of the Afghan population and the shortage of funding to address these needs.
