World
US Government shutdown begins, Putting 750,000 workers at risk
The deadlock followed weeks of bitter negotiations, with Democrats demanding restored funding for health care programs, while Republicans pushed through a short-term funding plan that collapsed in the Senate.
The US government officially shut down early Wednesday after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach a budget agreement, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal employees off the job without pay.
The deadlock followed weeks of bitter negotiations, with Democrats demanding restored funding for health care programs, while Republicans pushed through a short-term funding plan that collapsed in the Senate just before the midnight deadline.
As of 12:01 a.m., multiple federal departments and agencies began halting operations, although essential services such as the military, the Postal Service, Social Security, and food assistance programs remain in place. According to the Congressional Budget Office, as many as 750,000 workers could be sent home each day until the shutdown ends.
Both parties swiftly blamed one another. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of “shutting down the government to take away health care,” while House Speaker Mike Johnson said Democrats were prolonging the crisis for “selfish reasons,” warning that veterans, mothers, and children would be among those hit hardest.
Trump, for his part, downplayed the disruption, calling shutdowns an opportunity to “get rid of things we didn’t want” and suggesting Democrats would bear the brunt of the consequences.
The shutdown is the first since the record-breaking 35-day closure during Trump’s previous term in 2018–2019. How long this one will last remains uncertain, with Congress still deeply divided over funding priorities and no compromise in sight.
Since 1976, the federal government has closed 21 times due to budget disputes.
World
Former French President Sarkozy handed 5-year jail term in stunning downfall
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday for criminal conspiracy over attempts to raise campaign funds from Libya, a spectacular downfall for the conservative who led France from 2007-2012.
The sentence, which will soon make Sarkozy the first post-war president of France to be imprisoned, was harsher than many expected and stunned allies and foes alike, Reuters reported.
As he exited the courtroom, Sarkozy, visibly moved, expressed his outrage at what he said was a “scandalous” ruling.
“If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high,” he told reporters, adding that he was innocent. “I will not apologise for something I didn’t do.”
“What happened today … is of extreme gravity in regard to the rule of law, and for the trust one can have in the justice system,” he said of the ruling, as his wife, model and singer-songwriter Carla Bruni, stood by him.
SARKOZY FOUND GUILTY OF CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy over efforts by close aides to procure funds for his 2007 presidential bid from Libya during the rule of late dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
He was acquitted by the Paris court of all other charges, including corruption and receiving illegal campaign financing.
“We were shocked (by the sentence) because when we started hearing the decision being read out, we thought his innocence would be recognised,” one of his lawyers, Jean-Michel Darrois, told reporters. “We hope the appeals court will see things more clearly and will recognise his innocence.”
SARKOZY WILL GO TO JAIL
The prison sentence is enforceable immediately, with the judge saying Sarkozy would have just a short period to put his affairs in order before prosecutors call on him to head to jail.
That must happen within a month. French media said Sarkozy would be summoned on October 13 to be told when he would be jailed.
Authorities did not disclose where he would be jailed, though people familiar with the French judicial system say it could be in the capital’s storied La Sante prison, which in the past has housed leftist militant Carlos the Jackal and former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.
“It’s the prison best suited to welcome a profile such as his,” said prison guard union representative Wilfried Fonck.
Sarkozy, who has always denied the charges, was accused of making a deal with Gaddafi in 2005, when Sarkozy was France’s interior minister, to obtain campaign financing in exchange for supporting the then-isolated Libyan government on the international stage.
The judge said there was no proof that Sarkozy made such a deal with Gaddafi, nor that money that was sent from Libya reached Sarkozy’s campaign coffers, even if the timing was “compatible” and the paths the money went through were “very opaque”.
But she said Sarkozy was guilty of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007 for having let close aides get in touch with people in Libya to try and obtain campaign financing. From May 2007, he was president and covered by presidential immunity, the court added.
MIXED REACTION
It was the second time this year that a French court handed down a ruling with immediate effect on a major political figure.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen was convicted in March of embezzling EU funds and given an immediate five-year ban on running for office.
Le Pen was prompt to react to Sarkozy’s sentencing, saying it was “a grave danger” that judges were opting for immediately enforceable rulings and not waiting for appeals.
Reactions among French politicians were mixed, with several on the right – including Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau – rushing to give support to Sarkozy, while on the left, the ruling was seen as proof of the independence of the judiciary.
Vincent Brengarth, lawyer for economic justice campaign group Sherpa, which was party to the trial, also welcomed the ruling, saying it “confirms we have an independent justice system that can be brave”.
On the streets of Paris, reactions were equally mixed.
“I think it’s a good thing that Mr. Sarkozy, the former president of France, is being held accountable for his actions,” said student Clement Buy.
But others disagreed. “It was the same for Marine Le Pen. We pick fights with people who are involved in politics … other parties are perhaps afraid (of them), that’s all,” said pensioner Jacqueline Erman.
MORE LEGAL WOES FOR SARKOZY
Despite his legal battles, and having his Legion of Honour, France’s highest distinction, stripped in June, Sarkozy remains an influential figure on the French political stage.
He recently met with his former protege, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and has also lent credibility to Le Pen’s National Rally (RN), saying the far-right, anti-immigrant party now forms part of the “republican arc.”
Sarkozy has faced several legal battles since leaving office.
Last year, France’s highest court upheld a conviction for corruption and influence peddling, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former French head of state. The tag has now been removed.
Also last year, an appeals court confirmed a separate conviction for illegal campaign financing over his failed re-election bid in 2012. A final ruling from France’s highest court is expected on that case next month.
World
Trump blasts UN for not helping U.S.-led peace efforts, but backs it 100%
After his speech, Trump met with U.N. Secretary-General Guterres for the first time since returning to office in January.
U.S. President Donald Trump slammed the United Nations on Tuesday for failing to support American-led peace efforts, but then reassured U.N. chief Antonio Guterres that the United States “100%” backs the world body, Reuters reported.
“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help,” Trump told the 193-member General Assembly, repeating disputed claims about his role as a global peacemaker. “The United Nations wasn’t there for us.”
Trump’s remarks reflect his long-standing wariness of multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations. He has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness, cost and accountability of international bodies, arguing they often fail to serve U.S. interests.
“What is the purpose of the United Nations? The U.N. has such tremendous potential … but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential,” Trump said in a nearly hour-long speech to the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.
“All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action,” he said.
After his speech, Trump met with U.N. Secretary-General Guterres for the first time since returning to office in January, read the report.
“Our country is behind the United Nations 100%,” Trump told Guterres. “I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it, because I think the potential for peace with this institution is so great.”
Guterres told him the U.N. was “entirely at your disposal to be able to work together for a just peace.”
Guterres last week defended the U.N. as having “very strong efforts in peace mediation … but we have no carrots and no sticks.”
The U.N. Security Council is the only U.N. body that can impose sanctions, but it has been deadlocked on the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine because the U.S. and Russia are veto powers.
“The United States has carrots and sticks. So in some situations, if you are able to combine the two, I think we can have a very effective way to make sure that some peace process at least can lead to a successful result,” Guterres told reporters.
Trump wants to slash U.S. funding for the U.N., has stopped U.S. engagement with the U.N. Human Rights Council, extended a halt to funding for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and quit the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO. He has also announced plans to quit the Paris climate deal and the World Health Organization.
Guterres is seeking ways to as the world body turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis. Washington is the U.N.’s largest contributor – followed by China – accounting for 22% of the core U.N. budget and 27% of the peacekeeping budget. The U.N. has said the U.S. currently owes a total of $2.8 billion, of which $1.5 billion is for the regular budget. These payments are not voluntary.
In a moment of levity, Trump jokingly complained that a U.N. escalator had abruptly stopped as he and First Lady Melania Trump were halfway up and then the teleprompter in the General Assembly did not work, Reuters reported.
“I can only say that whoever’s operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” he said. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.”
However, a U.N. official said the White House had operated its own teleprompter. After Trump finished speaking, U.N. General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said: “The U.N. teleprompters are working perfectly.”
World
Dozens of states recognize Palestine at UN, defying US and Israel
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking by video link after being denied a U.S. visa, welcomed the diplomatic momentum.
A growing number of world leaders used the UN stage on Monday to formally recognize Palestinian statehood, marking a significant diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war and putting them at odds with Israel and its closest ally, the United States.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s recognition of Palestine during a high-level meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia, calling the move a step toward salvaging the possibility of a two-state solution. “We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security,” Macron told delegates, drawing sustained applause.
Britain, Canada and Australia followed suit on Sunday, joining Spain, which recognized Palestine in 2024, and several smaller European nations including Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium and Monaco.
Altogether, more than three-quarters of the UN’s 193 members now recognize a Palestinian state.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking by video link after being denied a U.S. visa, welcomed the diplomatic momentum.
He urged nations that have not yet acted to follow, while calling for Palestine to become a full UN member. The Palestinian Authority currently holds only observer status.
The recognitions come as Israel wages a grinding ground campaign in Gaza, launched after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis.
Local health authorities say more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, with no ceasefire in sight. Israel’s government—the most right-wing in its history—has repeatedly ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Israel and the United States boycotted Monday’s session. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would decide on a response after consultations in Washington next week with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Israeli officials have warned that possible retaliatory steps could include annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank or bilateral measures against France.
The United States has criticized the recognition drive as premature and destabilizing, insisting Palestinian statehood must be the outcome of direct negotiations. Washington has also warned of consequences for countries taking measures against Israel.
Divisions remain within Europe.
Germany, citing its historical responsibility for the Holocaust, has said Palestinian statehood should only come at the end of a political process. Italy has called recognition “counterproductive.”
Still, advocates argue that recognition has become urgent, pointing to escalating violence in Gaza and the West Bank and warning that the window for a two-state solution is rapidly closing.
The two-state framework, first enshrined in the 1993 Oslo Accords, has been moribund for more than a decade, with no serious peace talks since 2014.
For many Palestinians, the surge in recognitions represents symbolic support at a moment of profound loss and isolation, even if full UN membership remains blocked by the U.S. veto at the Security Council.
