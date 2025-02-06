Regional
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, US defense secretary says
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday the Pentagon was prepared to look at all options for Gaza, a day after President Donald Trump said he would like the U.S. to take control of and redevelop the Gaza Strip.
"On the question of Gaza, the definition of insanity is attempting to do the same thing over and over and over again," Hegseth said before the start of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Pentagon, Reuters reported.
"The president is willing to think outside the box, look for new and unique, dynamic ways to solve problems that have felt like they were intractable ... We're prepared to look at all options," Hegseth added.
The White House said earlier on Wednesday that Trump has not committed to putting U.S. troops in the Gaza Strip as part of his proposal for a U.S. takeover of the Palestinian enclave.
Trump's idea prompted international condemnation and some dissent from Republicans in Congress, who have largely fallen in line behind Trump's initiatives such as pausing foreign aid and eliminating thousands of federal workers.
It was unclear whether Trump would proceed with his proposal or was taking an extreme position as a bargaining strategy, as he has done on other issues.
Hegseth said the Pentagon would strive to supply weapons to Israel that "were previously not supplied, that are useful in eradicating radical enemies."
Trump has instructed the U.S. military to release a hold imposed by Democratic former President Joe Biden on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.
One 2,000-pound bomb can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius. Reuters reported last year that the Biden administration had sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza but had put a hold on one shipment.
IEA slams Trump’s suggestion of turning Gaza into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’
Trump said he and his team have been discussing the resettlement of Palestinians with Jordan, Egypt and other regional countries
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said US President Donald Trump’s suggestion of turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East” and resettling its Palestinian residents would be a “clear violation” of international law.
Trump’s remarks this week shattered US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and sparked widespread criticism. His suggestion was swiftly condemned by international powers, with Saudi Arabia rejecting the plan outright.
Under international law, attempts to forcibly transfer populations are strictly prohibited, and Palestinians as well as Arab nations will see this as nothing short of a clear proposal aimed at their expulsion and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their land, Reuters reported.
In a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday, the ministry emphasized that no one else has the right to decide their fate.
"The Islamic Emirate believes that such plans not only represent the sinister motives of the Zionist regime, but also provoke widespread resentment among Muslims and escalate tensions in the region,” the statement read.
The statement added that the Islamic Emirate urges influential and justice-seeking countries to take a united, practical, and timely stance against such conspiracies.
Turkey meanwhile called the proposal "unacceptable" and France said it risked destabilising the Middle East.
Countries from Russia, China, Germany, Spain, Ireland and the UK said they continued to support the two-state solution that has formed the basis of Washington's policy in the region for decades, which has held that Gaza would be part of a future Palestinian state that includes the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported.
Trump, in his first major Middle East policy announcement, said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live in harmony after over 15 months of Israeli bombardment devastated the tiny coastal enclave and killed more than 47,000 people, by Palestinian tallies.
Last year, Trump's son-in-law and former aide Jared Kushner described Gaza as "valuable" waterfront property.
Netanyahu and Trump meet
Welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he would support an effort to permanently resettle Palestinians from Gaza to places where they can live without fear of violence, and he and his team had been discussing this possibility with Jordan, Egypt and other regional countries.
In a news conference, Trump said Jordan's King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would come around to the idea despite their rejections, saying they will "open their hearts and will give us the kind of land that we need to get this done and people can live in harmony and in peace."
The casual proposal sent diplomatic shockwaves across the Middle East and around the globe. China said it opposed the forced transfer of Palestinians.
An official from Palestinian group Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip the war broke out, said Trump's statement about taking over the enclave was "ridiculous and absurd".
"Any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region," Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters, saying Hamas remains committed to the ceasefire accord with Israel and "ensuring the success of the negotiation in the second phase".
It is not clear whether Trump will go ahead with his controversial plan or is simply taking an extreme position as a bargaining strategy. He provided no specifics at the news conference.
Qatar’s prime minister calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
“There is nothing yet clear about where the delegations will come and when it’s going to take place,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Qatar's prime minister on Sunday called on Israel and Hamas to immediately begin negotiating phase two of the Gaza ceasefire, adding that there is no clear plan for when talks will begin, Reuters reported.
"We demand (Hamas and Israel) to engage immediately as stipulated in the agreement," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a press conference held jointly with Turkey's foreign minister in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday.
According to the ceasefire agreement, negotiations on implementing the second phase of the deal should begin before the 16th day of phase one of the ceasefire, which is Monday.
Israel and Hamas last month reached a complex three-phase accord that has halted the fighting in Gaza. Hamas has so far released 18 hostages in exchange for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.
There are more than 70 hostages still held in Gaza, Reuters reported.
The second stage of the accord is expected to include Hamas releasing all remaining hostages held in Gaza, a permanent end to hostilities and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.
"There is nothing yet clear about where the delegations will come and when it's going to take place," Sheikh Mohammed said.
Mediators have engaged with Hamas and Israel over the phone and Qatar has set an agenda for the next phase of negotiations, he said.
"We hope that we start to see some movement in the next few days. It's critical that we get things rolling from now in order to get to an agreement before day 42."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would begin negotiations on phase two of the agreement on Monday in Washington, when he is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff.
During his meeting with Witkoff, Netanyahu will discuss Israel's positions in respect to the ceasefire, the prime minister's office said. Witkoff will then speak with officials from Egypt and Qatar, who have mediated between Israel and Hamas over the past 15 months with backing from Washington, read the report.
Iran foreign minister: attacking our nuclear sites would be ‘one of biggest mistakes US could make’
Iran will respond immediately and decisively if its nuclear sites are attacked which would lead to an "all-out war in the region," Tehran's foreign minister told Al Jazeera TV in an interview aired on Friday.
Israel and the U.S. launching a military attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would be "one of the biggest historical mistakes the U.S. could make," Abbas Araqchi said through a translator, Reuters reported.
Concerns have grown among Iran's top decision-makers that U.S. President Donald Trump might in his second term empower Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran's nuclear sites while further tightening U.S. sanctions on its oil industry.
Those concerns, coupled with mounting anger within Iran over economic conditions, could drive Tehran toward engaging in negotiations with the Trump administration over the fate of its fast-advancing nuclear programme.
Araqchi suggested that the United States could free blocked Iranian funds as a first confidence-building step between the two hostile countries.
"Iranian assets and funds have been frozen at various points by the U.S (which) has not fulfilled its previous pledges (to free them). These things can be done by the U.S. administration in order to bring confidence between us," Araqchi said.
In 2018, then-President Trump reneged on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and a group of world powers and re-imposed harsh U.S. sanctions as part of his "maximum pressure" policy against the country.
In response, Tehran breached the deal in several ways including by accelerating its uranium enrichment.
Trump has vowed to return to the policy he pursued in his previous term that sought to use economic pressure to force the country to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme, ballistic missile programme and regional activities.
