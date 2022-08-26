Business
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Officials in Balkh province said plans are underway to establish a trade zone within two months in the border area of Balkh province and Surhandarya province of Uzbekistan.
Officials said 120 acres of land would be utilized and the cost would be $75 million.
The plan to create a joint trade zone was signed between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan last year in order to expand economic relations and support Afghan businessmen.
Uzbek officials involved in the Afghan-Uzbek joint trade zone, said: “Under the guidance of our president and understanding with the Afghan government, we are trying to establish a joint trade zone between the border of the two countries in order to increase economic relations, increase imports and exports between the two countries. And also to provide the introduction of Afghanistan’s domestic products abroad.”
The trade zone will ultimately allow Afghan business owners to network and trade without visas. Afghan products will also be available to Uzbek traders.
A number of businessmen in Balkh province consider the establishment of this zone as a window of hope for the country’s economy.
“The establishment of this market is good for both countries, it will continue to promote the business of businessmen of the two countries, and the relations between the two neighbors will continue to improve with the establishment of this zone,” said Miwand Ziyai, an investor.
“I am very happy that a joint trade zone is being established and this shows the good relations between the neighboring countries and we are trying to develop these relations because the creation of this zone is good for the national businesses of both countries,” said Afzal Daulatzai, another investor.
“Economically, it plays an important and fundamental role in the field of trade, and we can sell the products we have in this market. Wherever economic activity takes place, it is natural that its benefit reaches both countries, people and economy,” said Sultan Mohammad Tokhi, a resident of Balkh Province.
Local officials in Balkh also say that the creation of a joint trade zone will lead to the development of trade between the two countries.
“A joint trade zone will be created between the border of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, and this joint zone has good effects on culture, social communication and also in the economic sector,” Zabihullah Noorani, said head of information and culture of Balkh.
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Security forces have closed crypto currency exchanges in Afghanistan’s western Herat province after a ban on crypto trading was imposed about three months ago in the country.
At least 16 cryptocurrency exchanges have been closed in the past week in Herat.
“Da Afghanistan’s Bank (central bank) stated in a letter that digital currency trading has caused lots of problems and is scamming people, therefore they should be closed. We acted and arrested all the exchangers involved in the business and closed their shops,” said Sayed Shah Sa’adat, head of the counter-crime unit of Herat police.
Herat Money Exchangers’ Union also said that people were being scammed through digital currency trading.
“Digital currency accounts are outside the country and are purchased from the companies. Our people are not familiar with it, so it is better not to use it. This currency is new in the market and has high fluctuation [rates],” said Ghulam Mohammad Suhrabi, head of Herat Money Exchangers’ Union.
There is no specific data on how many people trade in forex or crypto currencies online, experts said.
“Digital currency is a new phenomenon which is not used in Afghanistan, therefore the process should be monitored by the government so that there will be no scamming and people can make better investments,” said Shahram, a resident in Herat.
“The government should monitor and prevent digital currency activities, otherwise assets leave Afghanistan. People also suffer losses because syndicates are involved and rates fluctuate daily,” said Mawla Alizada, a Herat resident.
Traders say Pakistan, Afghanistan visa change ‘wishful thinking’
The local traders have termed reciprocal visa relaxation to Pakistani and Afghan transporters for promotion of bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries as ‘too little and too late’.
They said this move would not provide substantial financial benefits to traders.
Reacting to Islamabad’s agreement with Kabul to grant six-month reciprocal visas to transporters to facilitate cross-border movement of goods, Zahidullah Shinwari, the former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Dawn News that it was “wishful thinking” on part of Pakistan’s government that the relaxation could either expedite bilateral trade or could bring about positive changes in the existing trading relations between the two countries.
“Unfortunately successive governments failed to accept our demands in the recent past about bringing about prompt, timely and productive changes in the trading relations with Afghanistan,” he said.
He said that their demands for such visas has not been met in the past and instead “now when the present Taliban (IEA) government in Afghanistan is faced with acute economic problems and their banking system has almost collapsed, appeasing transporters with six months visa facility could fetch us little financial gains.”
“We need to think big and act big if we are serious in multiplying our existing dwindling trade with Afghanistan,” he said.
Sabir Khan, a clearing agent at Torkham, told Dawn News that businessmen from both sides could accelerate the pace of trade rather than the transporters, who were acting only as carriers and not the actual trading party.
Haji Azeemullah Shinwari, a representative of local Pakistani transporters, welcomed the decision and said that it would help to resolve their longstanding issues.
Kabul, Islamabad to issue truckers with 6-month visas to boost trade
Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement to issue six-month visas to truck drivers on a reciprocal basis to facilitate cross-border movement of goods between the two countries.
According to Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, this move will facilitate cross-border trade.
This comes after Pakistan’s announced on July 5 it would allow trade of all products to Kabul in the rupee owing to the non-availability of tradable currency through banking channels, Dawn News reported.
Qamar also said there was a demand to allow Afghan trucks to cross the Wagah border. He said due to political tensions with India it is not possible. “We will consider this when things return to normal with India”, the minister remarked.
