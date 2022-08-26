Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2022)

Officials in Balkh province said plans are underway to establish a trade zone within two months in the border area of Balkh province and Surhandarya province of Uzbekistan.

Officials said 120 acres of land would be utilized and the cost would be $75 million.

The plan to create a joint trade zone was signed between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan last year in order to expand economic relations and support Afghan businessmen.

Uzbek officials involved in the Afghan-Uzbek joint trade zone, said: “Under the guidance of our president and understanding with the Afghan government, we are trying to establish a joint trade zone between the border of the two countries in order to increase economic relations, increase imports and exports between the two countries. And also to provide the introduction of Afghanistan’s domestic products abroad.”

The trade zone will ultimately allow Afghan business owners to network and trade without visas. Afghan products will also be available to Uzbek traders.

A number of businessmen in Balkh province consider the establishment of this zone as a window of hope for the country’s economy.

“The establishment of this market is good for both countries, it will continue to promote the business of businessmen of the two countries, and the relations between the two neighbors will continue to improve with the establishment of this zone,” said Miwand Ziyai, an investor.

“I am very happy that a joint trade zone is being established and this shows the good relations between the neighboring countries and we are trying to develop these relations because the creation of this zone is good for the national businesses of both countries,” said Afzal Daulatzai, another investor.

“Economically, it plays an important and fundamental role in the field of trade, and we can sell the products we have in this market. Wherever economic activity takes place, it is natural that its benefit reaches both countries, people and economy,” said Sultan Mohammad Tokhi, a resident of Balkh Province.

Local officials in Balkh also say that the creation of a joint trade zone will lead to the development of trade between the two countries.

“A joint trade zone will be created between the border of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, and this joint zone has good effects on culture, social communication and also in the economic sector,” Zabihullah Noorani, said head of information and culture of Balkh.