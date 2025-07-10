Latest News
WHO reports contagious diseases among Afghan returnees
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported outbreaks of respiratory infections, acute diarrhea, scabies, and suspected cases of COVID-19 among Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan.
In a recent report, the WHO stated that between June 16 and 30, a total of 254,280 individuals entered Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan, with 92% registered at the Iran border.
The highest number of returnees (72%) were recorded at the Islam Qala border, where 849 individuals were identified with symptoms of infectious diseases. Among them, 382 people were suffering from diarrhea, 60 had COVID-19, and 66 were diagnosed with scabies, a contagious skin disease.
The WHO has warned that this year, 1.6 million people are expected to return from Pakistan and about 2 million from Iran.
The organization has also raised concerns that shortage of funds poses a serious risk to the continued delivery of healthcare services to returnees.
Latest News
EU Lawmaker condemns Iran’s mass deportation of Afghans as illegal under international law
European Parliament member Hannah Neumann has strongly condemned Iran’s ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees, describing the mass expulsions as a violation of international law and a humanitarian crisis unfolding at scale.
In a statement shared on social media, Neumann referred to the deportations as a “collective expulsion” carried out “by force, scale, and terror,” and called on the international community to respond urgently.
According to official estimates, more than 700,000 Afghans have been deported from Iran so far in 2025 — over 600,000 since June alone. Many have been transported to the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat Province, where witnesses describe scenes of extreme distress.
“This isn’t migration,” Neumann wrote. “It’s expulsion by force, scale, and terror. Many of these people were born in Iran. Some have never even seen Afghanistan before.”
The German MEP accused Iranian authorities of breaching international obligations by denying deportees access to due process, including asylum procedures and legal review.
Iran, a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, is prohibited under international law from conducting collective expulsions.
Neumann also directed criticism at European policymakers, particularly the European Commission, for what she called a failed strategy of “regional containment” that left vulnerable Afghans unprotected.
“People with valid visas, degrees, and even children — dragged from homes, dumped at the border, their documents torn up,” she said. “And Europe? Commission? Said back then: they’ll be safe in Iran. Said back then: Afghans should seek protection regionally. Well, going spectacularly, isn’t it?” Neumann wrote.
In response, Neumann called for immediate international measures, including the issuance of emergency humanitarian visas for Afghans at risk, the creation of safe and legal pathways out of Iran, and increased funding for humanitarian agencies such as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Human rights organizations and aid groups have echoed the concerns, warning that the mass deportations are placing overwhelming pressure on border areas in Afghanistan and further destabilizing an already fragile humanitarian situation.
Latest News
South Korea, UN launch $10 million development project in Afghanistan
UNDP said the initiative is designed to help restore livelihoods, combat climate change, and empower women amid ongoing crises in Afghanistan.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan has announced the launch of a $10 million project in coordination with the Republic of Korea, aimed at supporting 350,000 people across the country.
In a statement posted Wednesday (July 9) on X, UNDP said the initiative is designed to help restore livelihoods, combat climate change, and empower women amid ongoing crises in Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan is grappling with multiple challenges, including economic collapse, food insecurity, climate shocks, and restrictions on women,” the statement noted.
The UN agency confirmed that the joint initiative will be implemented across six provinces in Afghanistan and will focus on sustainable development and resilience-building efforts in the most affected communities.
Latest News
Russian lawmaker accuses ICC of double standards over IEA arrest warrants
Following the issuance of an arrest warrant for the leader of the Islamic Emirate by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s upper house of parliament, accused the court of double standards, stating that the warrant was issued only after Moscow recognized the Islamic Emirate.
He said that the Hague Court has ignored the war crimes committed by Western forces in Afghanistan.
“Entire villages, schools, and hospitals were destroyed. Women and children were killed. But no warrants were issued,» Kosachev wrote on Telegram.
The Russian lawmaker noted that even minor attempts to investigate US troops led nowhere. Kosachev called the ICC’s actions “a case of double standards.”
Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani.
Just one week prior, Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
EU Lawmaker condemns Iran’s mass deportation of Afghans as illegal under international law
South Korea, UN launch $10 million development project in Afghanistan
Russian lawmaker accuses ICC of double standards over IEA arrest warrants
Pakistan central bank to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor
WHO reports contagious diseases among Afghan returnees
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
Tahawol: Iran’s likely deportation of 1 million Afghans discussed
Saar: Discussion on Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar
Tahawol: First Afghanistan–Pakistan political consultation meeting discussed
Saar: Discussion over UN meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Trending
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost half a million Afghans return home from Iran in past 100 days
-
World4 days ago
Musk announces forming of ‘America Party’ in further break from Trump
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency
-
Business3 days ago
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
-
World3 days ago
BRICS leaders condemn Gaza and Iran attacks, urge global reforms
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan uncovers fake visa network in Islamabad involving Afghan nationals