WHO reports contagious diseases among Afghan returnees

Published

3 hours ago

on

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported outbreaks of respiratory infections, acute diarrhea, scabies, and suspected cases of COVID-19 among Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan.

In a recent report, the WHO stated that between June 16 and 30, a total of 254,280 individuals entered Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan, with 92% registered at the Iran border.

The highest number of returnees (72%) were recorded at the Islam Qala border, where 849 individuals were identified with symptoms of infectious diseases. Among them, 382 people were suffering from diarrhea, 60 had COVID-19, and 66 were diagnosed with scabies, a contagious skin disease.

The WHO has warned that this year, 1.6 million people are expected to return from Pakistan and about 2 million from Iran.

The organization has also raised concerns that shortage of funds poses a serious risk to the continued delivery of healthcare services to returnees.

EU Lawmaker condemns Iran’s mass deportation of Afghans as illegal under international law

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 10, 2025

By

European Parliament member Hannah Neumann has strongly condemned Iran’s ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees, describing the mass expulsions as a violation of international law and a humanitarian crisis unfolding at scale.

In a statement shared on social media, Neumann referred to the deportations as a “collective expulsion” carried out “by force, scale, and terror,” and called on the international community to respond urgently.

According to official estimates, more than 700,000 Afghans have been deported from Iran so far in 2025 — over 600,000 since June alone. Many have been transported to the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat Province, where witnesses describe scenes of extreme distress.

“This isn’t migration,” Neumann wrote. “It’s expulsion by force, scale, and terror. Many of these people were born in Iran. Some have never even seen Afghanistan before.”

The German MEP accused Iranian authorities of breaching international obligations by denying deportees access to due process, including asylum procedures and legal review.

Iran, a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, is prohibited under international law from conducting collective expulsions.

Neumann also directed criticism at European policymakers, particularly the European Commission, for what she called a failed strategy of “regional containment” that left vulnerable Afghans unprotected.

“People with valid visas, degrees, and even children — dragged from homes, dumped at the border, their documents torn up,” she said. “And Europe? Commission? Said back then: they’ll be safe in Iran. Said back then: Afghans should seek protection regionally. Well, going spectacularly, isn’t it?” Neumann wrote.

In response, Neumann called for immediate international measures, including the issuance of emergency humanitarian visas for Afghans at risk, the creation of safe and legal pathways out of Iran, and increased funding for humanitarian agencies such as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Human rights organizations and aid groups have echoed the concerns, warning that the mass deportations are placing overwhelming pressure on border areas in Afghanistan and further destabilizing an already fragile humanitarian situation.

 

South Korea, UN launch $10 million development project in Afghanistan

UNDP said the initiative is designed to help restore livelihoods, combat climate change, and empower women amid ongoing crises in Afghanistan.

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 10, 2025

By

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan has announced the launch of a $10 million project in coordination with the Republic of Korea, aimed at supporting 350,000 people across the country.

In a statement posted Wednesday (July 9) on X, UNDP said the initiative is designed to help restore livelihoods, combat climate change, and empower women amid ongoing crises in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is grappling with multiple challenges, including economic collapse, food insecurity, climate shocks, and restrictions on women,” the statement noted.

The UN agency confirmed that the joint initiative will be implemented across six provinces in Afghanistan and will focus on sustainable development and resilience-building efforts in the most affected communities.

Russian lawmaker accuses ICC of double standards over IEA arrest warrants

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 10, 2025

By

Following the issuance of an arrest warrant for the leader of the Islamic Emirate by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s upper house of parliament, accused the court of double standards, stating that the warrant was issued only after Moscow recognized the Islamic Emirate.

He said that the Hague Court has ignored the war crimes committed by Western forces in Afghanistan.

“Entire villages, schools, and hospitals were destroyed. Women and children were killed. But no warrants were issued,» Kosachev wrote on Telegram.

The Russian lawmaker noted that even minor attempts to investigate US troops led nowhere. Kosachev called the ICC’s actions “a case of double standards.”

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani.

Just one week prior, Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Continue Reading
