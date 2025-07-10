Following the issuance of an arrest warrant for the leader of the Islamic Emirate by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s upper house of parliament, accused the court of double standards, stating that the warrant was issued only after Moscow recognized the Islamic Emirate.

He said that the Hague Court has ignored the war crimes committed by Western forces in Afghanistan.

“Entire villages, schools, and hospitals were destroyed. Women and children were killed. But no warrants were issued,» Kosachev wrote on Telegram.

The Russian lawmaker noted that even minor attempts to investigate US troops led nowhere. Kosachev called the ICC’s actions “a case of double standards.”

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani.

Just one week prior, Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.