Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Kabul: sources
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, has arrived in Kabul, sources confirmed to Ariana News.
The purpose of his visit has not been officially disclosed. However, Khalilzad’s presence in Kabul marks his second visit since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power in August 2021.
He previously visited Kabul in March this year, where he joined a U.S. delegation for talks with IEA officials. That visit contributed to the release of an American citizen who had been detained in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad, who played a central role in brokering the 2020 Doha Agreement between the U.S. and the IEA, has remained a prominent figure in Afghan political discourse.
Bayat Foundation sends five aid planes to support Afghanistan’s earthquake victims
During his visit to earthquake-affected communities this week, Bayat also announced a housing reconstruction program for families who lost their homes.
The Bayat Foundation, in partnership with Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), has launched a large-scale relief effort for victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, pledging both immediate humanitarian aid and long-term reconstruction support.
Officials confirmed that five planes loaded with food and non-food supplies are being sent to Kabul in the coming days, with distribution to follow in the hardest-hit areas.
The assistance includes specialized nutritional packages designed to help millions of Afghan children at risk of malnutrition.
Bayat Group Founder and Chairman, Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, underscored the scale of the mission: “Our five planes will arrive in Kabul, and distribution will begin. This is a major initiative, and we believe we will be able to provide special malnutrition foods to more than two or three million children.”
He said the Bayat Foundation and AWCC will build earthquake-resistant and culturally appropriate housing in consultation with Afghan authorities. “The homes being built by the Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless are durable structures that will last for many years,” he noted.
Bayat called on Afghan business leaders to join in relief efforts, stressing the importance of collective action to help communities recover.
Local officials meanwhile praised the Foundation’s rapid response.
Abdullah Haqqani, Deputy Governor of Kunar, said: “We are very thankful to Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat for the commitment he has made to us. We have one hundred percent trust that he will fulfill this work.
“We also deeply appreciate the assistance provided by the Bayat Foundation to the earthquake victims.”
Earthquake survivors also expressed gratitude. One resident in Kunar said: “We are very thankful to the Bayat Foundation for always lending a helping hand to their compatriots whenever and wherever needed.”
The Bayat Foundation has built a reputation as one of Afghanistan’s first responders in times of crisis.
Over the past two decades, it has consistently mobilized aid during earthquakes, floods, and other disasters, while also investing in the country’s long-term recovery.
Beyond emergency relief, the Foundation has supported the construction of hospitals, clinics, mosques and schools, advanced education and healthcare initiatives, and delivered vital social services.
Uzbekistan denies reports of plan to return helicopters to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected recent media reports suggesting that the country intends to return military helicopters transferred from Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate.
In recent days, some media outlets had reported that Uzbekistan might be prepared to hand over 57 military helicopters that were flown out of Afghanistan in 2021.
However, Press secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan Akhror Burkhanov denied the reports. “Such reports do not correspond to reality. Uzbekistan’s position remains unchanged, and the news being spread is fake news,” he said.
Following the collapse of the former Afghan government in August 2021, dozens of military aircraft, including helicopters, were flown to neighboring countries, including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called on these countries to return Afghanistan’s aircraft, but so far, those requests have gone unanswered.
Trump’s Special Envoy for Hostages Affairs meets FM Muttaqi in Kabul
A delegation led by Adam Boehler, the US Special Representative for Hostage Affairs, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, in Kabul. Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, was also part of the delegation, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The meeting involved comprehensive discussions on ways to expand bilateral relations, matters concerning citizens of both countries, investment opportunities, and other areas of mutual interest between the two countries, the statement read.
The statement added that both sides emphasized the need to continue discussions on current and future issues in bilateral relations, particularly concerning citizens imprisoned in each other’s countries.
Muttaqi, referring to previous negotiations held in Doha between the two sides, stated that a favorable opportunity has now emerged to normalize relations. He added that there are no complex problems in bilateral ties that cannot be resolved.
Meanwhile, Adam Boehler expressed condolences for the victims of the recent earthquake in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces and described his previous trip to Kabul as productive. He emphasized that both sides should build on past meetings to achieve positive outcomes.
He also stressed that his country respects the right of nations to freely choose their paths and does not intend to impose anything on the Afghan people.
Additionally, today’s discussions included exchanges on opportunities for developing bilateral relations that would be mutually beneficial for both countries, the statement read.
