Trump’s Special Envoy for Hostages Affairs meets FM Muttaqi in Kabul

A delegation led by Adam Boehler, the US Special Representative for Hostage Affairs, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, in Kabul. Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, was also part of the delegation, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting involved comprehensive discussions on ways to expand bilateral relations, matters concerning citizens of both countries, investment opportunities, and other areas of mutual interest between the two countries, the statement read.

The statement added that both sides emphasized the need to continue discussions on current and future issues in bilateral relations, particularly concerning citizens imprisoned in each other’s countries.

Muttaqi, referring to previous negotiations held in Doha between the two sides, stated that a favorable opportunity has now emerged to normalize relations. He added that there are no complex problems in bilateral ties that cannot be resolved.

Meanwhile, Adam Boehler expressed condolences for the victims of the recent earthquake in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces and described his previous trip to Kabul as productive. He emphasized that both sides should build on past meetings to achieve positive outcomes.

He also stressed that his country respects the right of nations to freely choose their paths and does not intend to impose anything on the Afghan people.

Additionally, today’s discussions included exchanges on opportunities for developing bilateral relations that would be mutually beneficial for both countries, the statement read.