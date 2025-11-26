In the ninth match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League on Wednesday, Sorkh Poshan Khafi put on an excellent and eye-catching performance, defeating Ettifaq Khanzadah 6–1.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi scored three goals in the first half, while Ettifaq Khanzadah managed one.

In the second half, Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their energetic play, adding three more goals to seal a 6–1 victory.

In today’s second match, Arman FC faced Sarsabz Yashlar.

Arman scored twice to claim the win, while their opponents failed to find the net.

In tomorrow’s eleventh match, Aino Mina FC will take on Istiqlal Kabul at 10:00 a.m.

The twelfth match, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., will see Khurasan Faryab FC face Sarafan Herat.

All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the opportunity to follow the action throughout the season vices.