Afghan commerce minister to attend World Free Zones Organization Congress in China
Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, has met with Zhao Xing, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, ahead of an official trip to China.
During the meeting, the two officials discussed Azizi’s participation in the 11th Congress of the World Free Zones Organization, a major international forum for trade and investment promotion.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce confirmed that Azizi has received a formal invitation from the organization to attend the conference.
The 11th edition of the World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) Annual Congress will be held in Haikou, the capital of south China’s Hainan Province, from October 10 to 12.
Afghan and Turkmen FMs discuss bilateral relations and TAPI project in phone call
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephone conversation with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, on Sunday.
According to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed political and economic relations between the two neighboring countries and reviewed the progress of the TAPI gas pipeline project, which they described as positive.
Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation across various sectors in the near future and agreed to continue regular meetings and consultations to enhance bilateral ties.
IEA governors and district chiefs convene in Kandahar for three-day seminar
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), announced Sunday that a three-day seminar has started in Kandahar province for all governors and district chiefs across the country.
According to Mujahid, the seminar provides local officials with information on the scope of their duties, effective implementation of laws, and the importance of good conduct with the public.
Belgium to discuss repatriation of Afghan convicted migrants with IEA authorities
Belgium’s Minister of Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, has announced plans to engage in talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the return of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes in Belgium.
In an interview with VRT News, Van Bossuyt stressed that the talks will be focused on “purely technical cooperation” and do not imply political recognition or endorsement of the IEA-led government.
The minister cited a rise in violent incidents involving some members of the Afghan community in Belgium as a reason for the move. She emphasized the need to identify and deport individuals involved in criminal activity.
Van Bossuyt also mentioned ongoing discussions with the European Commissioner for Migration to explore repatriation efforts at the EU level and to encourage support from other member states.
According to her office, Afghans make up one of the largest groups of asylum seekers in Belgium, but fewer than half have been granted asylum. The absence of formal diplomatic relations with the Islamic Emirate government has so far hindered deportation efforts.
Van Bossuyt plans to raise the issue at an upcoming informal European migration meeting in Munich, where several EU countries will be represented.
