Afghan commerce minister to attend World Free Zones Organization Congress in China

Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, has met with Zhao Xing, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, ahead of an official trip to China.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed Azizi’s participation in the 11th Congress of the World Free Zones Organization, a major international forum for trade and investment promotion.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce confirmed that Azizi has received a formal invitation from the organization to attend the conference.

The 11th edition of the World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) Annual Congress will be held in Haikou, the capital of south China’s Hainan Province, from October 10 to 12.