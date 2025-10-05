Connect with us

IEA governors and district chiefs convene in Kandahar for three-day seminar

3 hours ago

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), announced Sunday that a three-day seminar has started in Kandahar province for all governors and district chiefs across the country.

According to Mujahid, the seminar provides local officials with information on the scope of their duties, effective implementation of laws, and the importance of good conduct with the public.

Belgium to discuss repatriation of Afghan convicted migrants with IEA authorities

Van Bossuyt plans to raise the issue at an upcoming informal European migration meeting in Munich, where several EU countries will be represented.

5 hours ago

October 5, 2025

Belgium’s Minister of Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, has announced plans to engage in talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the return of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes in Belgium.

In an interview with VRT News, Van Bossuyt stressed that the talks will be focused on “purely technical cooperation” and do not imply political recognition or endorsement of the IEA-led government.

The minister cited a rise in violent incidents involving some members of the Afghan community in Belgium as a reason for the move. She emphasized the need to identify and deport individuals involved in criminal activity.

Van Bossuyt also mentioned ongoing discussions with the European Commissioner for Migration to explore repatriation efforts at the EU level and to encourage support from other member states.

According to her office, Afghans make up one of the largest groups of asylum seekers in Belgium, but fewer than half have been granted asylum. The absence of formal diplomatic relations with the Islamic Emirate government has so far hindered deportation efforts.

Van Bossuyt plans to raise the issue at an upcoming informal European migration meeting in Munich, where several EU countries will be represented.

UN urges global investment in Afghanistan’s urban infrastructure

The UN agency stressed that improving living conditions in Afghan cities will not only benefit local communities but also contribute to broader regional stability and development.

8 hours ago

October 5, 2025

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has called on the international community to step up investment in Afghanistan’s urban infrastructure and essential public services, warning that cities across the country are struggling to cope with a surge in population and limited resources.

In a statement released on the eve of World Habitat Day, UN-Habitat said targeted investment in sustainable infrastructure would help Afghan cities manage rapid demographic changes, expand basic services, and strengthen long-term resilience.

The agency noted that the number of Afghan returnees from neighboring countries—particularly Iran and Pakistan—has significantly increased in recent years, with many settling in urban centers already strained by unemployment, housing shortages, and inadequate public services.

“Afghan cities are growing rapidly as returnees and internally displaced persons seek stability and livelihood opportunities,” the agency said. “Without proper investment, this growth risks deepening inequality and urban vulnerability.”

UN-Habitat emphasized that building stronger urban systems is key to achieving inclusive and sustainable development in Afghanistan. The agency urged global partners to support initiatives that focus on affordable housing, clean water access, waste management, and climate-resilient city planning.

Experts say Afghanistan’s urban population has grown substantially over the past two decades, with Kabul—once a city of less than a million—now home to an estimated five million residents. However, the lack of consistent international funding and the country’s ongoing economic challenges have hindered efforts to modernize infrastructure.

The UN agency stressed that improving living conditions in Afghan cities will not only benefit local communities but also contribute to broader regional stability and development.

European Parliament to debate Afghanistan’s humanitarian and women’s rights situation

1 day ago

October 4, 2025

The European Parliament is set to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday, focusing on how the EU can support women and communities affected by the recent earthquake.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will hold talks with the European Commission and the Council, followed by a vote on a resolution scheduled for Thursday.

At the end of August, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, killing at least 2,200 people, according to authorities.

The European Parliament said that the Islamic Emirate, which governs Afghanistan but is recognised only by Russia, has appealed for international aid, however, its restrictive policies, especially those targeting women and ethnic and religious minorities, have limited global engagement and reduced donor support, worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis.

The European Parliament also highlighted that recent nationwide internet and mobile phone blackout in Afghanistan.

