Belgium to discuss repatriation of Afghan convicted migrants with IEA authorities

Belgium’s Minister of Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, has announced plans to engage in talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the return of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes in Belgium.

In an interview with VRT News, Van Bossuyt stressed that the talks will be focused on “purely technical cooperation” and do not imply political recognition or endorsement of the IEA-led government.

The minister cited a rise in violent incidents involving some members of the Afghan community in Belgium as a reason for the move. She emphasized the need to identify and deport individuals involved in criminal activity.

Van Bossuyt also mentioned ongoing discussions with the European Commissioner for Migration to explore repatriation efforts at the EU level and to encourage support from other member states.

According to her office, Afghans make up one of the largest groups of asylum seekers in Belgium, but fewer than half have been granted asylum. The absence of formal diplomatic relations with the Islamic Emirate government has so far hindered deportation efforts.

Van Bossuyt plans to raise the issue at an upcoming informal European migration meeting in Munich, where several EU countries will be represented.