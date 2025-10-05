UN urges global investment in Afghanistan’s urban infrastructure

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has called on the international community to step up investment in Afghanistan’s urban infrastructure and essential public services, warning that cities across the country are struggling to cope with a surge in population and limited resources.

In a statement released on the eve of World Habitat Day, UN-Habitat said targeted investment in sustainable infrastructure would help Afghan cities manage rapid demographic changes, expand basic services, and strengthen long-term resilience.

The agency noted that the number of Afghan returnees from neighboring countries—particularly Iran and Pakistan—has significantly increased in recent years, with many settling in urban centers already strained by unemployment, housing shortages, and inadequate public services.

“Afghan cities are growing rapidly as returnees and internally displaced persons seek stability and livelihood opportunities,” the agency said. “Without proper investment, this growth risks deepening inequality and urban vulnerability.”

UN-Habitat emphasized that building stronger urban systems is key to achieving inclusive and sustainable development in Afghanistan. The agency urged global partners to support initiatives that focus on affordable housing, clean water access, waste management, and climate-resilient city planning.

Experts say Afghanistan’s urban population has grown substantially over the past two decades, with Kabul—once a city of less than a million—now home to an estimated five million residents. However, the lack of consistent international funding and the country’s ongoing economic challenges have hindered efforts to modernize infrastructure.

The UN agency stressed that improving living conditions in Afghan cities will not only benefit local communities but also contribute to broader regional stability and development.