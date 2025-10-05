Latest News
UN urges global investment in Afghanistan’s urban infrastructure
The UN agency stressed that improving living conditions in Afghan cities will not only benefit local communities but also contribute to broader regional stability and development.
The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has called on the international community to step up investment in Afghanistan’s urban infrastructure and essential public services, warning that cities across the country are struggling to cope with a surge in population and limited resources.
In a statement released on the eve of World Habitat Day, UN-Habitat said targeted investment in sustainable infrastructure would help Afghan cities manage rapid demographic changes, expand basic services, and strengthen long-term resilience.
The agency noted that the number of Afghan returnees from neighboring countries—particularly Iran and Pakistan—has significantly increased in recent years, with many settling in urban centers already strained by unemployment, housing shortages, and inadequate public services.
“Afghan cities are growing rapidly as returnees and internally displaced persons seek stability and livelihood opportunities,” the agency said. “Without proper investment, this growth risks deepening inequality and urban vulnerability.”
UN-Habitat emphasized that building stronger urban systems is key to achieving inclusive and sustainable development in Afghanistan. The agency urged global partners to support initiatives that focus on affordable housing, clean water access, waste management, and climate-resilient city planning.
Experts say Afghanistan’s urban population has grown substantially over the past two decades, with Kabul—once a city of less than a million—now home to an estimated five million residents. However, the lack of consistent international funding and the country’s ongoing economic challenges have hindered efforts to modernize infrastructure.
European Parliament to debate Afghanistan’s humanitarian and women’s rights situation
The European Parliament is set to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday, focusing on how the EU can support women and communities affected by the recent earthquake.
Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will hold talks with the European Commission and the Council, followed by a vote on a resolution scheduled for Thursday.
At the end of August, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, killing at least 2,200 people, according to authorities.
The European Parliament said that the Islamic Emirate, which governs Afghanistan but is recognised only by Russia, has appealed for international aid, however, its restrictive policies, especially those targeting women and ethnic and religious minorities, have limited global engagement and reduced donor support, worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis.
The European Parliament also highlighted that recent nationwide internet and mobile phone blackout in Afghanistan.
Kabul and Islamabad must live in peace: Abdul Kabir
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, stressed in a meeting with a delegation from Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami party that Kabul and Islamabad should coexist in peace and cooperation.
He commended the longstanding support and assistance provided by the Pakistani people to Afghans and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate prioritizes resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy. The minister also expressed concern over the mistreatment of Afghan refugees and military actions, stressing that such practices must not be repeated.
The Pakistani delegation praised the security and stability maintained by the Islamic Emirate and underscored the importance of unity among Islamic communities. They added that closer collaboration between religious leaders from both countries could play a vital role in addressing bilateral issues and expressed hope that the Islamic Emirate could serve as a positive model for the international community
Gandapur says Islamabad backs his proposal for talks with Kabul
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday claimed that the Pakistani government has agreed to his proposal to hold negotiations with Afghanistan.
Speaking to a delegation from the 26th National Security and War Course at the National Defence University during their visit to his Peshawar residence, Gandapur said that instability in Afghanistan continues to affect law and order in KP.
“Our armed forces, police, and people have made enormous sacrifices to eliminate terrorism. We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for peace. For a sustainable solution, negotiations with Afghanistan are necessary, and it is encouraging that the federal government has agreed with my proposal,” he said.
Regarding Afghan refugees, Gandapur noted that KP has hosted them for decades, but their repatriation remains federal policy. He stressed that the process should be conducted with dignity.
