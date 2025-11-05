Afghan intelligence chief travels to Turkey for talks with Pakistan ahead of Istanbul meeting

A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, head of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), is set to depart for Turkey on Wednesday afternoon for high-level discussions with Pakistani officials, sources confirmed to Ariana News.

The talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan are scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul and come amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months following a spike in cross-border attacks in Pakistan’s western provinces.

Islamabad has accused Kabul of harboring militants responsible for these assaults—claims the IEA has consistently denied.

Last month, representatives from both sides reached a temporary ceasefire during negotiations after a series of armed clashes.

The upcoming Istanbul meeting, set for November 6, is expected to focus on establishing a framework for sustained peace and cooperation along the 2,600-kilometer shared border, with an emphasis on curbing militancy and enhancing security coordination.

Addressing Pakistan’s Senate ahead of the talks, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed measured optimism about the dialogue. “I am among those who want to move forward positively with Afghanistan, Iran, and all our neighboring countries,” he said. “My wish and prayer is that these matters be resolved and that we help one another.”

The Istanbul talks underscore the critical need for continued engagement and mutual understanding between Kabul and Islamabad as both nations seek to stabilize the region and address shared security challenges.