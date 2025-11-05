Latest News
Afghan intelligence chief travels to Turkey for talks with Pakistan ahead of Istanbul meeting
Last month, representatives from both sides reached a temporary ceasefire during negotiations after a series of armed clashes.
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, head of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), is set to depart for Turkey on Wednesday afternoon for high-level discussions with Pakistani officials, sources confirmed to Ariana News.
The talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan are scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul and come amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors.
Relations have deteriorated in recent months following a spike in cross-border attacks in Pakistan’s western provinces.
Islamabad has accused Kabul of harboring militants responsible for these assaults—claims the IEA has consistently denied.
The upcoming Istanbul meeting, set for November 6, is expected to focus on establishing a framework for sustained peace and cooperation along the 2,600-kilometer shared border, with an emphasis on curbing militancy and enhancing security coordination.
Addressing Pakistan’s Senate ahead of the talks, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed measured optimism about the dialogue. “I am among those who want to move forward positively with Afghanistan, Iran, and all our neighboring countries,” he said. “My wish and prayer is that these matters be resolved and that we help one another.”
The Istanbul talks underscore the critical need for continued engagement and mutual understanding between Kabul and Islamabad as both nations seek to stabilize the region and address shared security challenges.
Latest News
Afghan delegation finalized for key Istanbul talks with Pakistan
On the Pakistani side, Asim Malik, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is expected to head the delegation.
An Afghan delegation has been finalized for high-level talks with Pakistan set to take place in Istanbul this week, sources confirmed to Ariana News.
According to information obtained by Ariana News, the meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 6, and will be led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, head of Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI).
Other members of the Afghan delegation include Anas Haqqani, senior member of the Islamic Emirate; Rahmatullah Najib, deputy minister of interior; Abdul Qahar Balkhi, director general for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Zakir Jalali, second deputy director for political affairs; and Sohail Shaheen, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar.
On the Pakistani side, Asim Malik, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is expected to head the delegation.
The Istanbul talks come at a critical time in Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, following months of heightened border tensions, cross-border attacks, and mutual accusations. Islamabad has repeatedly claimed that militant groups responsible for attacks in Pakistan are operating from Afghan territory—allegations the Islamic Emirate firmly denies.
Earlier discussions between the two countries resulted in a temporary ceasefire after a series of violent border clashes. The upcoming Istanbul meeting is expected to build on those efforts, focusing on a framework for long-term security cooperation, border management, and regional stability.
Analysts say the talks could serve as an important step toward easing friction between the two neighbors, whose cooperation remains vital for regional peace and counterterrorism efforts.
Latest News
Afghan foreign ministry rejects Pakistan’s claim of multiple calls from Muttaqi
In a statement, the Afghan Foreign Ministry clarified that the first contact between the two sides took place within the framework of mutual understanding and coordination.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected statements by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, claiming that he received six phone calls in a single day from Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
The ministry described Dar’s remarks as “inaccurate.”
In a statement, the Afghan Foreign Ministry clarified that the first contact between the two sides took place within the framework of mutual understanding and coordination.
During that call, according to the ministry, Dar acknowledged he was not fully briefed on the situation and said he would follow up after obtaining complete information.
A second conversation was held on that basis, while a third attempted call from Dar the following day reportedly failed to connect for technical reasons.
The ministry stressed that international relations must be guided by mutual respect and factual communication.
It said that inaccurate public statements undermine diplomatic engagement and contradict the principles of respectful dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad.
Earlier, Ishaq Dar—who also serves as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister—told the Senate that he had received six calls in one day from Muttaqi. He added that he urged the Afghan side to act against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), warning, “Do not allow your soil to be used against us.”
Pakistan has not released further details about the conversations between the two foreign ministers.
Latest News
UN suspends work at Afghanistan-Iran border over curbs on women staff
Authorities of the Islamic Emirate have not yet commented on the suspension.
The United Nations has suspended operations at a key border crossing between Afghanistan and Iran, citing new restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate that prevent Afghan women from working at the site, a UN official told AFP on Tuesday.
“The UN and humanitarian partners have today suspended operations at the Islam Qala border between Afghanistan and Iran, following the introduction of additional restrictions preventing female national UN and partner staff from operating at the border,” said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan.
Ratwatte did not specify the exact nature of the new measures but warned that they were creating “immediate operational challenges” and posed “additional risks for returning people, particularly women and girls.”
Islam Qala serves as the main crossing point for Afghans expelled from Iran, more than 60 percent of whom are women, according to UN data.
“Without female staff, we cannot collectively serve returning women and children under conditions of dignity and respect,” Ratwatte said.
Authorities of the Islamic Emirate have not yet commented on the suspension.
In 2022, the Islamic Emirate banned non-governmental organizations from employing Afghan women, a restriction later extended to UN agencies in 2023. While women are still allowed to work in limited sectors or remotely, all Afghan UN employees have reportedly been required to work from home for the past two months. NGOs, however, continue to deploy Afghan women in some field operations.
According to the UN, more than 1.2 million Afghans have crossed back into the country through the Islam Qala border from Iran so far this year, out of a total of 2.2 million returnees nationwide — including 1.7 million from Iran.
In July, Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), described the situation at Islam Qala as a “test of our collective humanity.” She warned that many returnees, particularly women, face trauma, poverty, and restricted access to essential services under the current conditions.
Otunbayeva urged the international community to act swiftly, saying Afghanistan “cannot absorb this shock alone,” and that failure to respond would “cost lives and deepen instability.”
