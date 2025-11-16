Afghan refugees face record detentions in Pakistan, UNHCR warns

Pakistan has detained more than 100,000 Afghan nationals so far this year, marking the highest surge in arrests to date as authorities ramp up nationwide crackdowns, the UN refugee agency reported on Friday.

According to UNHCR, 100,971 Afghans were detained between January 1 and mid-November 2025—an unprecedented rise compared with approximately 9,000 arrests in 2024 and more than 26,000 in 2023. The largest concentration of detentions occurred in Balochistan’s Chagai and Quetta districts, as well as Attock district in Punjab.

The agency said 76% of those detained were either Afghan Citizen Card holders or undocumented migrants, while 24% were registered refugees carrying Proof of Registration cards. The spike follows two major government directives issued earlier this year ordering the removal of Afghan migrants from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and authorising police to detain PoR-card holders.

UNHCR also confirmed a reduction in cash assistance for Afghans living in Pakistan due to declining donor contributions. Aid organisations warn that the cuts have left thousands of vulnerable families struggling to afford food, rent and essential winter supplies.

Pressure on Afghan refugees is mounting across the region. Iran has reported a sharp rise in arrests and deportations of Afghan nationals this year, raising further concern among humanitarian agencies over weakening protection mechanisms.

Humanitarian groups have urged both Pakistan and Iran to ensure that any returns are voluntary and conducted in line with international law. They warn that mass expulsions risk deepening instability along Afghanistan’s borders, where many returnee families arrive without secure housing, employment opportunities or access to basic services.