Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
The two-day meeting comes at a time when Afghanistan’s stability — or lack thereof — continues to shape the wider region’s security landscape, trade connectivity and long-term development prospects.
The 7th Consultative Summit of Central Asian Leaders opened Saturday in Tashkent, where heads of six regional countries gathered to assess the evolving situation in Afghanistan and to chart a coordinated path for deeper political, economic and security cooperation.
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who initiated the idea of these high-level summits at the UN General Assembly in 2017, reiterated that Central Asia “cannot achieve lasting peace, stability or prosperity without a stable Afghanistan.” Tashkent has long positioned itself as a regional mediator on Afghan issues, hosting multiple rounds of diplomatic talks and pushing for expanded trade corridors that link Afghanistan to Central Asian markets.
Leaders at this year’s summit are expected to discuss a broad agenda: strengthening regional economic partnerships, accelerating joint infrastructure and transport projects, enhancing counter-terrorism and border security cooperation, and examining the impact of global geopolitical shifts on Central Asia. The discussions reflect growing concern that instability in Afghanistan — including economic pressures, migration flows and the presence of extremist groups — directly affects the region’s collective security.
Since Uzbekistan assumed the rotating chairmanship of the consultative process, more than 20 intergovernmental meetings have been held, underscoring a renewed commitment among Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to approach shared challenges with unified strategies. Analysts say the summit structure has become an increasingly important platform as Central Asian states seek to balance cooperation with major powers while safeguarding regional autonomy.
The Tashkent summit will continue through Sunday, with leaders expected to issue a joint statement outlining common priorities — many of which are likely to centre on ensuring that Afghanistan is integrated into regional economic plans rather than left isolated, a scenario observers warn would carry security risks for the entire region.
Afghan refugees face record detentions in Pakistan, UNHCR warns
UNHCR also confirmed a reduction in cash assistance for Afghans living in Pakistan due to declining donor contributions.
Pakistan has detained more than 100,000 Afghan nationals so far this year, marking the highest surge in arrests to date as authorities ramp up nationwide crackdowns, the UN refugee agency reported on Friday.
According to UNHCR, 100,971 Afghans were detained between January 1 and mid-November 2025—an unprecedented rise compared with approximately 9,000 arrests in 2024 and more than 26,000 in 2023. The largest concentration of detentions occurred in Balochistan’s Chagai and Quetta districts, as well as Attock district in Punjab.
The agency said 76% of those detained were either Afghan Citizen Card holders or undocumented migrants, while 24% were registered refugees carrying Proof of Registration cards. The spike follows two major government directives issued earlier this year ordering the removal of Afghan migrants from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and authorising police to detain PoR-card holders.
UNHCR also confirmed a reduction in cash assistance for Afghans living in Pakistan due to declining donor contributions. Aid organisations warn that the cuts have left thousands of vulnerable families struggling to afford food, rent and essential winter supplies.
Pressure on Afghan refugees is mounting across the region. Iran has reported a sharp rise in arrests and deportations of Afghan nationals this year, raising further concern among humanitarian agencies over weakening protection mechanisms.
Humanitarian groups have urged both Pakistan and Iran to ensure that any returns are voluntary and conducted in line with international law. They warn that mass expulsions risk deepening instability along Afghanistan’s borders, where many returnee families arrive without secure housing, employment opportunities or access to basic services.
Russia offers to mediate Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions
Zakharova noted that Pakistan and the IEA are important partners for Russia, and a mediated process could pave the way for long-term stability.
Russia has offered to mediate between Pakistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to help ease rising border tensions.The proposal was announced by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who said regional stability remains a key priority for Russia and the international community. She urged both sides to show restraint and resolve their disputes through dialogue.
Zakharova noted that Pakistan and the IEA are important partners for Russia, and a mediated process could pave the way for long-term stability. Moscow’s offer follows earlier mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkey, which had led to a temporary ceasefire before recent talks in Istanbul failed to produce tangible results.
Warning that continued tensions threaten broader regional security, Zakharova called on both countries to stay engaged in negotiations and avoid steps that could intensify the situation. Dialogue, she stressed, remains the only sustainable path forward.
Russia’s announcement comes as other regional powers make similar overtures. Iran’s foreign minister recently voiced concern and offered to facilitate talks, while Turkey is preparing to dispatch a high-level delegation to Pakistan for further discussions.
Analysts say Russia’s entry into the mediation efforts could inject new momentum into the stalled process. With multiple international actors now offering support, Pakistan and Afghanistan may have more space to move toward a peaceful resolution.
IEA, Turkey officials discuss boosting Kabul–Ankara relations
Saniullah Farhamand, the Islamic Emirate’s ambassador to Turkey, met on Friday with Mehmet Aktaş, Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Interior, to discuss the expansion of relations between Kabul and Ankara.
The Afghan Embassy in Turkey said in a statement that Farhamand and Aktaş, during this meeting, discussed bilateral cooperation in political, cultural, and consular fields, as well as issues related to Afghan migrants residing in Turkey.
Turkey is one of the countries that maintains close relations with the Islamic Emirate. It has also mediated alongside Qatar in efforts to resolve tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, hosting two rounds of negotiations between Afghan and Pakistani delegations.
Meanwhile, analysts consider the increased diplomatic cooperation between Kabul and Ankara important for expanding interactions between the two countries.
This meeting comes at a time when Turkey has recently intensified the detention of Afghan refugees and their transfer back to Afghanistan.
In the latest incident, Turkish media reported that the country’s coast guard detained 24 Afghan refugees, including 15 children, and sent them to a foreign nationals’ return center for transfer to Afghanistan.
The Turkish Coast Guard said these individuals were identified in a dangerous inflatable boat off the coast of Ayvacık as they attempted to travel illegally to Europe.
Recently, Turkey’s Ministry of Interior announced that from January to October of this year, 30,099 Afghan refugees had been identified and detained in various cities across the country.
Turkey has also closed irregular migration routes to Europe and does not permit undocumented migrants to leave through illegal pathways.
