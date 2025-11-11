Afghanistan and Kazakhstan pledge deeper cooperation in trade and technology during phone talks

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) must ensure that militant groups operating from Afghan soil are restrained, emphasizing that regional peace depends on it.

“Afghanistan must understand that lasting peace can only be realized by reining in Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other terrorist groups operating from its territory,” the prime minister said while addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad.

He noted that the theme of the conference, Peace, Security and Development, was both timely and relevant, especially for Pakistan, which has long advocated for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We firmly believe that peace and security form the foundation of sustainable national and regional development,” he said, adding that “the true value of peace is most profoundly understood when we are confronted with conflicts that continue to plague our world.”

Referring to recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Shehbaz described Islamabad’s response as “firm and decisive,” saying it had delivered “an unforgettable lesson.”

He also commended Türkiye and Qatar for their role in facilitating peace talks between Pakistan and the IEA, adding that “a peaceful Afghanistan holds the key to regional connectivity, peace, and prosperity.”

“Peace has remained elusive for decades, but Pakistan has never lost hope,” the prime minister said. “We believe in a peaceful neighborhood and continue to strive toward that goal.”

His remarks came just days after the third round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul ended without agreement. Negotiators, with mediation from Türkiye and Qatar, failed to bridge differences on mechanisms to monitor and prevent cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif later stated that the negotiations were “over” and had “entered an indefinite phase.” He added that while the ceasefire remained in place, any violation “from their side” would be met with a “befitting response.”

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that three senior Turkish officials are expected to visit Islamabad this week to discuss tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.