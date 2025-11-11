Latest News
Pakistan PM says peace depends on Kabul curbing militants
Sharif also commended Türkiye and Qatar for their role in facilitating peace talks between Pakistan and the IEA, adding that “a peaceful Afghanistan holds the key to regional connectivity, peace, and prosperity.”
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) must ensure that militant groups operating from Afghan soil are restrained, emphasizing that regional peace depends on it.
“Afghanistan must understand that lasting peace can only be realized by reining in Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other terrorist groups operating from its territory,” the prime minister said while addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad.
He noted that the theme of the conference, Peace, Security and Development, was both timely and relevant, especially for Pakistan, which has long advocated for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.
“We firmly believe that peace and security form the foundation of sustainable national and regional development,” he said, adding that “the true value of peace is most profoundly understood when we are confronted with conflicts that continue to plague our world.”
Referring to recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Shehbaz described Islamabad’s response as “firm and decisive,” saying it had delivered “an unforgettable lesson.”
He also commended Türkiye and Qatar for their role in facilitating peace talks between Pakistan and the IEA, adding that “a peaceful Afghanistan holds the key to regional connectivity, peace, and prosperity.”
“Peace has remained elusive for decades, but Pakistan has never lost hope,” the prime minister said. “We believe in a peaceful neighborhood and continue to strive toward that goal.”
His remarks came just days after the third round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul ended without agreement. Negotiators, with mediation from Türkiye and Qatar, failed to bridge differences on mechanisms to monitor and prevent cross-border terrorism.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif later stated that the negotiations were “over” and had “entered an indefinite phase.” He added that while the ceasefire remained in place, any violation “from their side” would be met with a “befitting response.”
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that three senior Turkish officials are expected to visit Islamabad this week to discuss tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan pledge deeper cooperation in trade and technology during phone talks
During the call, Minister Kosherbayev expressed his condolences to the Afghan people following the recent devastating earthquakes.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbayev, to discuss strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced.
During the call, Minister Kosherbayev expressed his condolences to the Afghan people following the recent devastating earthquakes and said Kazakhstan would dispatch a humanitarian mission to Kabul, including medical personnel, medicines, and essential supplies.
Muttaqi thanked Kazakhstan for its continued support and noted that two humanitarian aid consignments—amounting to 3,700 tons—had already been delivered to Afghanistan this year.
Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, banking, mining, and digital technologies, and agreed to maintain regular political dialogue aimed at deepening friendly relations between the two countries.
Latest News
Opium cultivation declines in Afghanistan but rises in Pakistan and Iran
Opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has declined to around 10,200 hectares in 2025 — a 20 percent decrease compared to the previous year
Following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) nationwide ban on opium cultivation in 2022, poppy production in Afghanistan has fallen sharply. However, new reports indicate that cultivation is now spreading to neighboring Pakistan and Iran, raising regional concerns about the shifting dynamics of the narcotics trade.
According to a report by Nikkei Asia, opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has declined to around 10,200 hectares in 2025 — a 20 percent decrease compared to the previous year. British geospatial research firm Alcis offered a slightly higher estimate of 12,800 hectares but confirmed that cultivation levels remain dramatically lower than before the IEA ban, when more than 200,000 hectares were used for opium production.
The Afghan Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that activities related to the cultivation, trade, and trafficking of narcotics have been “effectively reduced to zero” inside Afghanistan. Over the past year, authorities reportedly seized and destroyed nearly 200,000 kilograms of natural and synthetic drugs.
Qasim Khalid, Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics, said that under the previous republic government, high-ranking officials were involved in sophisticated cross-border drug networks. He added that 750 traffickers have been arrested and are currently under investigation.
While Afghanistan’s production has dropped dramatically, Alcis reports that opium cultivation has increased in Pakistan, with more than 8,000 hectares under cultivation in just two districts of Balochistan. Iran has also experienced a rise in poppy farming, driven by surging opiate prices and growing demand for cheaper local supplies.
Experts warn that ongoing economic hardship, political uncertainty, and the large-scale return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries could once again make opium cultivation an attractive livelihood for struggling rural communities. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) noted that “intensified competition for scarce jobs and resources could make opium poppy cultivation more appealing for many families.”
Analysts further caution that deteriorating relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, coupled with the recent deadlock in Istanbul talks, may increase the risk of a regional resurgence in the narcotics trade, undermining progress made since the Islamic Emirate’s 2022 ban.
Latest News
IEA says Pakistan’s unrealistic demands hinder progress in talks
Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem told foreign diplomats in Kabul that during the negotiations, Pakistan sought to place blame for its internal security challenges on Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said that Pakistan’s “unrealistic and impractical” demands were the main reason why the third round of talks between Kabul and Islamabad in Istanbul ended without tangible results.
In a statement released on Monday evening, Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem told foreign diplomats in Kabul that during the negotiations, Pakistan sought to place blame for its internal security challenges on Afghanistan.
Naeem stated that such an approach reflects the influence of certain factions within Pakistan’s military establishment who, he said, do not wish to see relations between the two neighboring countries resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.
He reaffirmed that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to continuing discussions and addressing bilateral issues through cooperation. However, he stressed that holding Afghanistan responsible for Pakistan’s domestic problems is “illogical and unacceptable.”
The Istanbul talks, held on November 6 and mediated by Türkiye and Qatar, marked the third round of high-level discussions between the two sides since July. The meetings were aimed at easing tensions that have escalated in recent months over cross-border security concerns, deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, and frequent border closures.
Relations between the two neighbors have deteriorated since Pakistan launched a renewed deportation campaign against Afghan refugees in late 2023, and amid increasing cross-border incidents along the Durand Line. Nevertheless, both sides have continued to express willingness to maintain dialogue through diplomatic channels.
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan pledge deeper cooperation in trade and technology during phone talks
Car bomb outside Islamabad court kills at least five, injures 13
Pakistan PM says peace depends on Kabul curbing militants
Opium cultivation declines in Afghanistan but rises in Pakistan and Iran
Delhi car blast death toll rises to 13; Red Fort and surroundings remain closed
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
Saar: Deadlocked Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Tahawol: Afghan FM’s rebuking of Pakistan
Saar: Efforts for resumption of Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Tahawol: Increase in Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Kabul warning amid Afghan-Pakistan talks deadlock
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
India to establish agricultural research center in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to host West Indies for three-match T20I series in January 2026
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urges Islamic Emirate to relocate TTP to Afghanistan, sources say
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan crush Nepal, South Africa in Hong Kong Sixes
-
Latest News3 days ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
-
Sport3 days ago
Morocco defeats Afghanistan 4–0 in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal tournament
-
Latest News3 days ago
Parande hydropower dam in Panjshir fully completed
-
World4 days ago
US military to establish presence at Damascus airbase – Reuters