Afghanistan and New Zealand share points as match abandoned due to rain
Afghanistan and New Zealand had to settle with a point each as their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne got washed out by rain on Wednesday.
The Kiwis were coming into this contest on the back of a massive 89-run win against Australia while Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of England in their opening encounter of the tournament.
This is the second Super 12 encounter that had to be abandoned due to rain. The match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Monday also got called off due to frequent interruptions caused by rain.
It was important for the Afghans to notch up a win after their loss in their opening encounter, but they had to settle for a point and that leaves them with a lot of catching up to do in the upcoming matches.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently sitting at the top of Group 1 with three points to their name and a massive NRR of +4.450.
Back on top: Rashid reclaims top bowler ranking
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has overtaken Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood and re-claimed his place as the No.1 T20I bowler in the world following the latest update to the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Player Rankings on Wednesday.
Rashid earns top billing on the back of his strong start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for Afghanistan, where he bowled superbly during his side’s opening match against England in Perth.
Rashid took the key wicket of young gun Harry Brook and finished with tidy figures of 1/17 from his four overs as Afghanistan commenced their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket loss to England.
Hazlewood has three wickets from two matches so far for Australia, but the 31-year-old has been uncharacteristically expensive during spells against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the tournament.
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga drops three places to sixth on the latest list for T20I bowlers, while England seamer Sam Curran moves up an eye-catching eight spots to eighth overall following his record-breaking five-wicket haul against Afghanistan.
Curran picked up England’s first ever five-wicket haul at a T20 World Cup and ended the match with brilliant figures of 5/10 to rise to a career high rating of 657 points.
Just 55 rating points separates the top 10 bowlers on the latest rankings update, with India veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar another new name slipping into contention following an impressive performance against Pakistan on Sunday.
The veteran seamer picked up the tidy figures of 1/22 from his four overs against Pakistan and has been rewarded with a two-spot jump to 10th on the updated rankings list.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan remains the top ranked all-rounder following the latest update to the rankings, with Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Nabi staying in second and just 14 rating points behind.
Qatar faces unprecedented criticism over hosting World Cup, Emir says
Qatar has faced unprecedented criticism since winning the bid to host the 2022 World Cup, some of which amounted to slander, its ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said on Tuesday.
“We initially dealt with the matter in good faith,” Sheikh Tamim said in a televised policy speech, adding that some of the early criticism was constructive.
But, he said, a campaign against Qatar expanded to “include fabrications and double standards that were so ferocious that it has unfortunately prompted many people to question the real reasons and motives behind the campaign”.
Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international criticism for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws, Reuters reported.
The emir was addressing a session of the Gulf Arab state’s advisory Shura Council as Doha gears up to host soccer’s main global event, which kicks off on November 20.
Qatar expects 1.2 million visitors during the tournament, creating an unprecedented logistical and policing challenge for the tiny Gulf Arab state, Reuters reported.
Sheikh Tamim said hosting the World Cup was “a great test for a country the size of Qatar”.
“We accepted this challenge out of our faith in our potential, we the Qataris, to tackle the mission and make it a success,” he said.
“It is a championship for all, and its success is success for all.”
Doha has introduced reforms including rules to protect workers from heat and a monthly minimum wage of 1,000 riyals ($275), and says it continues to develop its labor system.
Foreign workers account for 85% of the some 3 million population of Qatar, which is among the world’s top natural gas producers and one of the wealthiest nations per capita, Reuters reported.
Sheikh Tamim said higher energy prices had helped Qatar realize a government budget surplus of 47.3 billion riyals ($12.8 billion) for the first half of 2022, versus a projected deficit, and gross domestic product growth of 4.3%, according to initial estimates.
“The budget surplus will be directed to reducing the level of public debt and increasing the state’s financial reserves,” he said.
The World Cup would allow Qatar to showcase its economic and institutional strength and cultural identity, he said.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) meanwhile announced in July it had secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan.
According to company officials, the broadcasting schedule will be revised to include the events of November 20.
Ariana Television Network, the Official and Exclusive broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan, has worked closely with FIFA to bring what is undoubtedly the world’s most prestigious event into as many homes in Afghanistan as possible.
While not much has been revealed about the opening ceremony, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is reported to have special plans for the event, with some reports indicating he has a big fireworks display planned.
For the revised match schedule CLICK HERE
Rashid vs Conway could be key contest when Afghanistan take on New Zealand in WC match
New Zealand’s Devon Conway, who is arguably the best player of spin in the New Zealand line-up, will have a major role to play against Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and company in Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match in Melbourne.
Afghanistan has made good progress in T20 cricket – and now have Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq to back up their spin trio of Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.
All three spinners will dip into their Big Bash League (BBL) experiences, which captain Nabi alluded to during the pre-match press conference.
Afghanistan’s batting and catching, however, doesn’t appear as healthy, ESPN crickinfo reported. Against England in Perth last weekend, they subsided to 112 all out from 82 for 3 and then dropped Alex Hales twice during their defense.
They can’t afford such slip-ups against a razor-sharp New Zealand side as one more defeat could push them closer to elimination, ESPN’s match preview stated.
Afghanistan’s six-or-nothing batting template, which is fairly comparable to West Indies’, may not quite suit the conditions in Australia. This is where Ibrahim Zadran comes in as a key player on the batting front.
Zadran isn’t a big hitter like Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Hazratullah Zazai, but has both the technique and temperament to construct or reconstruct an innings. The 20-year-old’s recent form is also encouraging: he has thirty-plus scores in each of his last five T20I innings.
Last weekend, England’s Mark Wood exposed Afghanistan’s vulnerability against high pace and bounce, ESPN stated.
Nabi, who has played for Melbourne Renegades in the BBL, said he has never seen an MCG pitch so green. “Yes, at that time in Big Bash, it was drier,” Nabi said on Tuesday. “The ball swings early on for one or two overs, but after that it will be a little bit slower, [some] help for spinners, and the ball won’t swing that much.
“But here the pitch is new and also a little bit green. as well, and also the weather is cold.”
But both Afghanistan and New Zealand will have the benefit of watching what unfolds in the game prior to theirs, with Ireland facing England first up.
Wednesday’s match gets underway at 12.30pm Kabul time and for Afghanistan’s cricket fans, the match can be watched live on Ariana Television.
