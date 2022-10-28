Match between Afghanistan vs Ireland abandoned due to heavy rain

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2022)

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Melbourne on October 28 has been canceled due to rain, leaving the teams to split the points.

It was winless Afghanistan’s second wash-out in the Super 12’s after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.

The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand. Afghanistan remain bottom of the Group on two points.

The weather could yet shape the group, with fifth-placed Australia and fourth-placed England, each on two points, scheduled to play the late match at the MCG.

“Very disappointed to be not playing at such an amazing ground. Me and Rash (Rashid) played a lot of BBL games here, but most of the players are waiting to play here. But it’s not in our hands and we look forward to the upcoming games. The preparation was really good, we learned a lot from our first game against England and worked on our particular mistakes. We were fully ready for these 2 games, but unfortunately we did not get to play,” Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi told Indian express.

“Very disappointing. We played some really good cricket the other night and were looking forward to this fixture against the team we know really well. If it could have gone our way, we could have gone to Brisbane with a lot of hopes of going into the next round, can’t do anything about the weather and we just have two more games to try and do our best to get to the semis,” said Ireland skipper Andrew Balbarnie.

