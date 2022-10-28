Sport
Match between Afghanistan vs Ireland abandoned due to heavy rain
The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Melbourne on October 28 has been canceled due to rain, leaving the teams to split the points.
It was winless Afghanistan’s second wash-out in the Super 12’s after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.
The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand. Afghanistan remain bottom of the Group on two points.
The weather could yet shape the group, with fifth-placed Australia and fourth-placed England, each on two points, scheduled to play the late match at the MCG.
“Very disappointed to be not playing at such an amazing ground. Me and Rash (Rashid) played a lot of BBL games here, but most of the players are waiting to play here. But it’s not in our hands and we look forward to the upcoming games. The preparation was really good, we learned a lot from our first game against England and worked on our particular mistakes. We were fully ready for these 2 games, but unfortunately we did not get to play,” Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi told Indian express.
“Very disappointing. We played some really good cricket the other night and were looking forward to this fixture against the team we know really well. If it could have gone our way, we could have gone to Brisbane with a lot of hopes of going into the next round, can’t do anything about the weather and we just have two more games to try and do our best to get to the semis,” said Ireland skipper Andrew Balbarnie.
FOR THE FULL BROADCASTING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE
Sport
Afghan football chief meets AFC leadership in Malaysia
Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has met with the leadership of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to discuss numerous issues including the promotion of women’s football in the country.
The Afghanistan Football Federation said on its Facebook page that Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the AFC president, congratulated Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team on their promotion to the Asian Nations Cup, as well as the runner-ups of the under-19 national futsal team in the Central Asia tournament.
“In order to strengthen and help the development of women’s football, the Asian Football Confederation will support the Afghanistan Football Federation in holding women’s football competitions,” said Sheikh Salman.
According to AFF, Sheikh Salman promised that the AFC would continue its assistance to Afghanistan football and seeks to strengthen cooperation with the AFF.
In this meeting, he also explained the confederation’s development plans and technical and refereeing projects for the development of this game in Asia and emphasized that the AFC is eager to continue its cooperation and support of football in Afghanistan.
Sport
Afghanistan and New Zealand share points as match abandoned due to rain
Afghanistan and New Zealand had to settle with a point each as their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne got washed out by rain on Wednesday.
The Kiwis were coming into this contest on the back of a massive 89-run win against Australia while Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of England in their opening encounter of the tournament.
This is the second Super 12 encounter that had to be abandoned due to rain. The match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Monday also got called off due to frequent interruptions caused by rain.
It was important for the Afghans to notch up a win after their loss in their opening encounter, but they had to settle for a point and that leaves them with a lot of catching up to do in the upcoming matches.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently sitting at the top of Group 1 with three points to their name and a massive NRR of +4.450.
Sport
Back on top: Rashid reclaims top bowler ranking
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has overtaken Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood and re-claimed his place as the No.1 T20I bowler in the world following the latest update to the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Player Rankings on Wednesday.
Rashid earns top billing on the back of his strong start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for Afghanistan, where he bowled superbly during his side’s opening match against England in Perth.
Rashid took the key wicket of young gun Harry Brook and finished with tidy figures of 1/17 from his four overs as Afghanistan commenced their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket loss to England.
Hazlewood has three wickets from two matches so far for Australia, but the 31-year-old has been uncharacteristically expensive during spells against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the tournament.
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga drops three places to sixth on the latest list for T20I bowlers, while England seamer Sam Curran moves up an eye-catching eight spots to eighth overall following his record-breaking five-wicket haul against Afghanistan.
Curran picked up England’s first ever five-wicket haul at a T20 World Cup and ended the match with brilliant figures of 5/10 to rise to a career high rating of 657 points.
Just 55 rating points separates the top 10 bowlers on the latest rankings update, with India veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar another new name slipping into contention following an impressive performance against Pakistan on Sunday.
The veteran seamer picked up the tidy figures of 1/22 from his four overs against Pakistan and has been rewarded with a two-spot jump to 10th on the updated rankings list.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan remains the top ranked all-rounder following the latest update to the rankings, with Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Nabi staying in second and just 14 rating points behind.
Afghan football chief meets AFC leadership in Malaysia
Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the ‘bird is freed’
Match between Afghanistan vs Ireland abandoned due to heavy rain
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Qatar conscripts civilians to secure World Cup stadiums
China urges objective stance over IEA
More than 10,000 Afghan refugees return home in past week
Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals
Afghan refugee dies after falling from 16th floor during a fire
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Saar: EU’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts for international legitimacy discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Afghan girls’ robotics team win at world championships in Switzerland
-
Business4 days ago
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP says 9 out of 10 Afghans do not have enough food
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
A solar eclipse is expected to take place today
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA leader meets MoD’s intelligence officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Monday marks 77th anniversary of UN establishment
-
World4 days ago
Trump says he ‘will probably have to’ run for president in 2024