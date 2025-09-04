Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 2,205 with over 3,500 injured

The death toll from the recent earthquake in Kunar province has climbed to 2,205, with at least 3,640 people injured, according to Hamdullah Fetrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the hardest-hit districts, including Nurgal, Mazar Dara, Chapa Dara, and Manogi. “Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from the rubble of collapsed homes,” Fetrat said, adding that rescue teams continue to search for survivors and assess the full extent of the damage.

Emergency tents have been established at multiple locations, and humanitarian aid—consisting of medical supplies, food, and shelter materials—is being delivered to displaced families.

The powerful quake has caused extensive destruction across eastern Afghanistan, leaving thousands homeless and in urgent need of assistance. Authorities and aid organizations are coordinating efforts to ensure timely and effective relief for the affected communities.