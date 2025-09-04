Connect with us

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 2,205 with over 3,500 injured

3 hours ago

The death toll from the recent earthquake in Kunar province has climbed to 2,205, with at least 3,640 people injured, according to Hamdullah Fetrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the hardest-hit districts, including Nurgal, Mazar Dara, Chapa Dara, and Manogi. “Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from the rubble of collapsed homes,” Fetrat said, adding that rescue teams continue to search for survivors and assess the full extent of the damage.

Emergency tents have been established at multiple locations, and humanitarian aid—consisting of medical supplies, food, and shelter materials—is being delivered to displaced families.

The powerful quake has caused extensive destruction across eastern Afghanistan, leaving thousands homeless and in urgent need of assistance. Authorities and aid organizations are coordinating efforts to ensure timely and effective relief for the affected communities.

Khalilzad: No female doctors today If universities were closed before

8 minutes ago

September 4, 2025

Former U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad expressed satisfaction over the deployment of a team of female doctors from Kabul to Kunar province to treat earthquake victims.

Khalilzad emphasized that the Islamic Emirate should reopen secondary schools and universities to Afghan girls and women.

On his X page, he described the deployment of the female medical team as “good news.”

However, he noted that, in addition to a general shortage of doctors in Afghanistan, there is a particularly acute shortage of female doctors.

He clarified that if universities had been closed to female students in the past, there would be no female medical team available today to send to Kunar.

In response to the ongoing university closures, he said: ” Where will the next generation of female doctors come from? Now would be a perfect and admirable occasion for the Afghan leader to change the policy of keeping the public high schools and universities closed to Afghan girls and women.»

Turkmenistan pledges aid for eastern Afghanistan earthquake

2 hours ago

September 4, 2025

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in a phone call with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, announced his country’s emergency humanitarian assistance for the victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

The aid includes clothing, tents, medicine, and food supplies.

According to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Meredov also expressed his condolences for the loss of life caused by the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

Muttaqi assured Meredov that the aid will be delivered to those in need in a timely manner.

Muttaqi calls for coordinated international aid following Kunar earthquake

Muttaqi directed diplomatic missions to provide accurate and timely updates on the situation to help streamline aid delivery.

3 hours ago

September 4, 2025

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has instructed Afghan diplomatic missions abroad to actively coordinate and facilitate humanitarian aid efforts for victims of the recent earthquake in Kunar province and surrounding areas.
 
In a meeting with representatives of Afghanistan’s embassies and consulates, Muttaqi emphasized the importance of mobilizing support from host countries, charitable organizations, and philanthropists. 
 
Muttaqi directed diplomatic missions to provide accurate and timely updates on the situation to help streamline aid delivery.
 
He also called for logistical coordination to ensure that relief reaches affected communities efficiently and without delay.
 
This move highlights the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s focus on international cooperation and its commitment to providing rapid assistance to those impacted by natural disasters in eastern Afghanistan.
 
