Muttaqi calls for coordinated international aid following Kunar earthquake

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has instructed Afghan diplomatic missions abroad to actively coordinate and facilitate humanitarian aid efforts for victims of the recent earthquake in Kunar province and surrounding areas.

In a meeting with representatives of Afghanistan’s embassies and consulates, Muttaqi emphasized the importance of mobilizing support from host countries, charitable organizations, and philanthropists.

Muttaqi directed diplomatic missions to provide accurate and timely updates on the situation to help streamline aid delivery.

He also called for logistical coordination to ensure that relief reaches affected communities efficiently and without delay.

This move highlights the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s focus on international cooperation and its commitment to providing rapid assistance to those impacted by natural disasters in eastern Afghanistan.

