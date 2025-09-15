Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment

Investors who build cold storage facilities in Afghanistan will be exempt from paying taxes for five years, a move aimed at reducing agricultural losses and supporting farmers across the country.

The decision was approved during a meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

According to the commission, the lack of modern cold storage facilities, seasonal tariffs imposed by neighboring countries, and restrictions on trade routes have led to significant financial losses for Afghan farmers and agricultural producers.

The tax exemption is designed to encourage private sector investment in building modern storage facilities, which will help prevent post-harvest losses and allow farmers to sell their products at better market prices rather than being forced to sell quickly at low rates or face spoilage.

This announcement comes at a time when many Afghan farmers have repeatedly voiced concerns about the absence of proper storage infrastructure, calling on the government to support and attract investors to strengthen the agricultural sector.

In addition, the commission approved a separate plan to construct a cold storage facility and a factory on land owned by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in the center of Ghazni province, signaling the government’s commitment to developing Afghanistan’s agriculture and agribusiness industries.

Officials believe this initiative will play a critical role in improving farmers’ livelihoods, reducing dependency on foreign markets, and boosting Afghanistan’s overall agricultural economy.