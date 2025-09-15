Business
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment
Investors who build cold storage facilities in Afghanistan will be exempt from paying taxes for five years, a move aimed at reducing agricultural losses and supporting farmers across the country.
The decision was approved during a meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
According to the commission, the lack of modern cold storage facilities, seasonal tariffs imposed by neighboring countries, and restrictions on trade routes have led to significant financial losses for Afghan farmers and agricultural producers.
The tax exemption is designed to encourage private sector investment in building modern storage facilities, which will help prevent post-harvest losses and allow farmers to sell their products at better market prices rather than being forced to sell quickly at low rates or face spoilage.
This announcement comes at a time when many Afghan farmers have repeatedly voiced concerns about the absence of proper storage infrastructure, calling on the government to support and attract investors to strengthen the agricultural sector.
In addition, the commission approved a separate plan to construct a cold storage facility and a factory on land owned by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in the center of Ghazni province, signaling the government’s commitment to developing Afghanistan’s agriculture and agribusiness industries.
Officials believe this initiative will play a critical role in improving farmers’ livelihoods, reducing dependency on foreign markets, and boosting Afghanistan’s overall agricultural economy.
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign $133 million trade agreements to boost food imports
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have signed trade agreements worth more than $133 million aimed at strengthening economic ties and ensuring a steady supply of food commodities to Afghanistan, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced Wednesday.
The deals, reached during a trade meeting in Kabul between Kazakhstan’s National Food Contract Corporation and Afghan private sector representatives, will see nearly 600,000 metric tons of basic goods—including flour, wheat, and oilseeds such as flaxseed and soybeans—imported from Kazakhstan.
Speaking at the event, Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi highlighted the importance of the agreements, stressing that both countries have “significant and complementary economic potential.”
He said the ministry is working to raise the volume of bilateral trade to $3 billion while ensuring greater support for traders and investors.
The ministry described the signing as a practical step toward expanding cooperation, boosting trade flows, and opening opportunities for joint investment.
Officials noted that the agreements mark a new chapter in Afghanistan–Kazakhstan relations and could help improve livelihoods while contributing to long-term growth.
The push to expand trade is part of a wider economic strategy by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which has increasingly focused on boosting regional commerce as a way to stabilize the country’s fragile economy.
With Afghanistan still facing banking restrictions, limited access to international financing, and reduced foreign aid, the authorities have turned to trade and transit agreements with regional partners—including Uzbekistan, Iran, and now Kazakhstan—as a key means of driving growth, creating jobs, and reducing dependency on humanitarian support.
Global partners strengthen Afghan Islamic finance sector
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) are scaling up efforts to strengthen Afghanistan’s financial sector through Islamic finance training and the adoption of international standards.
The partnership, part of the Global Islamic Finance and Impact Investing Platform (GIFIIP) launched by UNDP and IsDB in 2016, seeks to build resilience in Afghanistan’s fragile economy by positioning Islamic finance as a driver for sustainable development.
Since 2024, more than 120 officials from Da Afghanistan Bank, commercial banks, and microfinance institutions have received certifications in areas such as Shari’ah compliance, Islamic accounting, and financial reporting.
Training has included AAOIFI’s flagship programs—Certified Shari’ah Advisor & Auditor (CSAA), Certified Islamic Professional Accountant (CIPA), and others—alongside workshops on ethics, governance, and technical standards.
“These certifications are equipping Afghanistan’s financial sector with qualified professionals in Shari’ah compliance and financial reporting, ensuring alignment with global best practices,” the partners said in a joint statement.
By broadening institutional capacity and strengthening cross-border cooperation, the initiative aims to create a more inclusive financial system capable of supporting long-term growth.
Afghanistan’s banking sector has been under severe strain since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in 2021, with international sanctions cutting off most external financing and foreign reserves.
Restrictions on the central bank have left commercial banks struggling with liquidity shortages, limited access to correspondent banking, and reduced public trust.
Within this constrained environment, Islamic finance is seen as a potential pathway to keep the sector functional, attract regional investment, and provide alternative tools for economic recovery.
Melon and watermelon harvests rise 15% in Baghlan, farmers see fruitful season
The Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in northern Baghlan province has announced a 15 percent increase in melon and watermelon yields this year, marking a successful season for local farmers.
Officials credited the growth to the use of improved seed varieties, modern cultivation methods, and technical guidance provided by agriculture experts in the province. Fertile lands and favorable conditions further contributed to the increase in production.
Farmers welcomed the higher yields but voiced concerns over limited access to markets, which hampers their ability to sell surplus produce at fair prices. The melon harvest season in Baghlan, which began in early June, will continue until late August.
According to officials, 2,210 hectares of land were cultivated this year, producing an estimated 33,150 metric tons of melons and watermelons. This reflects a 15 percent increase from last year, when 2,433 hectares produced around 29,196 metric tons.
Farmers have urged the government to expand support by helping facilitate exports, lowering the cost of fertilizers, and ensuring access to high-quality agricultural inputs.
This growth in Baghlan’s horticultural output comes as part of broader efforts by the Islamic Emirate to promote legal agriculture. Authorities have introduced programs to support farmers transitioning from poppy cultivation to alternative crops such as melons, watermelons, wheat, and saffron—aimed at boosting food security, improving rural livelihoods, and reducing reliance on illicit crops.
