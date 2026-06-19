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Afghanistan moves to tackle housing shortage with new projects in Kabul
Officials from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing say efforts are underway to address the growing housing shortage across Afghanistan through new development initiatives in multiple provinces, including Kabul.
According to the ministry, 41 sites have been allocated in Kabul city for the construction of residential townships, with building work expected to begin soon.
The ministry said it is also working to expand housing investment in cooperation with the private sector as part of broader urban development plans.
Private sector representatives say investment in the housing sector remains a key priority, stressing that Afghanistan has strong potential for real estate development amid rising population growth.
Economic analysts also say the country offers favorable conditions for investment in housing and have called on the ministry to provide further incentives and facilitation for private investors.
They add that improved conditions could attract hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and create employment opportunities for thousands of people nationwide.
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Khalilzad calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan dialogue after airstrikes
He further noted that Türkiye has offered to support the process by hosting an operational coordination center in Ankara to facilitate monitoring efforts.
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, has called for renewed diplomatic engagement between Afghanistan and Pakistan following reports of Afghan operations targeting ISIS-K sites in Pakistan.
In a post on X, Khalilzad referenced the statement issued by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense regarding operations in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where militant hideouts were reportedly targeted.
He warned that rising tensions between the two neighboring countries risk further instability and urged both sides to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than escalation.
Khalilzad emphasized the need for a bilateral agreement ensuring that neither country’s territory is used by individuals or groups to threaten the security of the other. He added that Afghanistan has expressed readiness for such an arrangement.
He further noted that Türkiye has offered to support the process by hosting an operational coordination center in Ankara to facilitate monitoring efforts.
The former envoy also called on Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye to intensify diplomatic efforts aimed at helping Afghanistan and Pakistan reach a peaceful and sustainable agreement.
His remarks come amid renewed tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, with growing international calls for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation in the region.
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IEA says Afghan air forces strike ISIS-K targets inside Pakistan
The ministry said initial assessments show that key pre-identified targets were successfully hit during the operation.
The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan announced on Friday that Afghan air forces carried out overnight strikes targeting Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) positions in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
In a statement, the ministry said the targeted sites were being used by ISIS elements, allegedly backed by intelligence-linked networks, to plan and coordinate attacks against Afghanistan. It added that the locations had previously been connected to deadly attacks carried out inside the country.
According to the statement, strikes were conducted in the Gulistan area of Killa Abdullah district and the Shakar Ab Jungle Gardi area of Chagai district in Balochistan. Another operation reportedly targeted a facility in the Qambar Khel area of Orakzai district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where senior ISIS-K figures were said to be active.
The ministry said initial assessments show that key pre-identified targets were successfully hit during the operation. It emphasized that Afghanistan will use all available capabilities to counter threats against its national security and prevent future attacks.
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Belgium says it cannot prevent Afghan delegation from attending EU talks in Brussels
The foreign minister reiterated that he does not support inviting representatives of Afghanistan’s current administration and stressed that formal recognition of the authorities remains out of the question.
Belgium’s Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, has said his government cannot block an Afghan delegation from traveling to Brussels for European Union-hosted talks, despite his personal opposition to inviting representatives of Afghanistan’s current authorities.
Speaking before parliament’s foreign relations committee on Wednesday, Prevot responded to questions from lawmakers regarding visas issued to members of the Afghan delegation, according to Belgian news agency Belga.
The foreign minister reiterated that he does not support inviting representatives of Afghanistan’s current administration and stressed that formal recognition of the authorities remains out of the question.
However, Prevot noted that Belgium’s role as host to the European Union’s institutions limits its ability to prevent foreign delegations invited by EU bodies from attending meetings in Brussels.
He confirmed that Belgian authorities had processed visa applications submitted by the Afghan delegation and that all necessary security checks had been completed.
The delegation is expected to travel to Brussels for discussions requested by the European Commission, with talks expected to focus on the return of Afghan refugees and migration-related issues.
The meeting comes as European governments continue to engage with Afghanistan’s authorities on practical matters, while maintaining that such contacts do not amount to formal diplomatic recognition.
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