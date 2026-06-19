Afghanistan moves to tackle housing shortage with new projects in Kabul

Officials from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing say efforts are underway to address the growing housing shortage across Afghanistan through new development initiatives in multiple provinces, including Kabul.

According to the ministry, 41 sites have been allocated in Kabul city for the construction of residential townships, with building work expected to begin soon.

The ministry said it is also working to expand housing investment in cooperation with the private sector as part of broader urban development plans.

Private sector representatives say investment in the housing sector remains a key priority, stressing that Afghanistan has strong potential for real estate development amid rising population growth.

Economic analysts also say the country offers favorable conditions for investment in housing and have called on the ministry to provide further incentives and facilitation for private investors.

They add that improved conditions could attract hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and create employment opportunities for thousands of people nationwide.