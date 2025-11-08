Latest News
Afghanistan-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, India has no role: Rajnath Singh
India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reaffirmed New Delhi’s policy of non-interference amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over security issues.
In an interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Singh dismissed Pakistan’s allegations of Indian involvement in recent clashes, calling them “completely baseless and unsubstantiated.”
Singh emphasized that India’s foreign policy is rooted in peace and mutual respect. “We do not seek or encourage any kind of confrontation. We want peace in the world. We are in favour of peace. We will not provoke anyone or encourage conflict with anyone,” he said.
At the same time, he stressed India’s right to self-defense: “But if someone teases or provokes us, we will not spare them. We do not use crutches to defend our self-respect. We do it ourselves. We take decisions on our own and take required actions on our own.”
On the dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Singh reiterated that the matter should be settled bilaterally through dialogue. “Whatever the issue, all the countries involved should sit down and settle it by negotiation,” he said.
Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants in Afghanistan, a claim that the Islamic Emirate denies.
Pakistan carried out attacks in Kabul and Paktika about a month ago, which led to deadly clashes between the two sides.
The two sides have held three rounds of talks, but the talks have been inconclusive.
Afghanistan’s wheat production drops by 6% amid drought and pests
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) has reported a 6 percent decline in wheat production this year, with a total of 4.54 million metric tons harvested across the country. This includes 4.13 million tons of irrigated wheat and 404,000 tons of rainfed wheat.
The ministry said 1.89 million hectares of land were cultivated with wheat in 2025, including 1.33 million hectares irrigated and 562,000 hectares rainfed. The area under irrigated wheat fell 4 percent, while rainfed wheat declined 24 percent. MAIL attributed the reduction in yields to drought, agricultural pests such as locusts, floods, plant diseases, and insufficient rainfall.
Despite the overall decline, some provinces — including Baghlan, Samangan, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, and Nimroz — recorded slight increases in wheat cultivation. Average yields reached 3.12 tons per hectare for irrigated wheat and 0.72 tons per hectare for rainfed wheat.
Afghanistan’s annual wheat demand is estimated at 6.87 million tons, meaning the country must import the shortfall to meet domestic needs. MAIL added that to boost production next year, it will continue programs for distribution of chemical fertilizers, improved seeds, farming equipment, and technical support nationwide.
Kabul says talks collapsed due to Pakistan’s ‘irresponsible conduct’
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, announced that the two-day talks between Afghan and Pakistani delegations in Istanbul ended without any tangible outcome, citing the “irresponsible attitude and lack of cooperation” from the Pakistani side.
In a statement, Mujahid said that the Afghan delegation, acting under the leadership’s instructions and in good faith, participated in the Istanbul meetings on November 6 and 7 in hopes of finding a constructive solution to existing issues between the two countries.
According to him, during the discussions, the Pakistani delegation attempted to shift all security-related responsibilities onto the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to assume any responsibility for the security of its own territory or for cooperation on regional stability.
Mujahid reaffirmed that the Islamic Emirate remains firm in its principled stance and will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country. Likewise, he said, no country will be permitted to use its territory to undermine Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, or national security.
He added that the Muslim people of Pakistan are “brothers of Afghans,” and the Islamic Emirate harbors goodwill and hopes for peace for them. However, Mujahid stressed that defending Afghanistan’s land and people is both a “religious and national duty,” and that the Islamic Emirate will resolutely defend the country against any form of aggression.
Bayat Foundation donates hundreds of tents to earthquake victims in Samangan
As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance, Bayat Foundation has distributed hundreds of tents to families affected by the earthquake in the Khulm and Feroz Nakhchir districts of Samangan province.
Officials from the foundation said their humanitarian efforts will continue and that more affected families will receive assistance.
Hujatullah Noori, a representative of Bayat Foundation, said: “Today, Bayat Foundation is distributing 100 tents to the victims of the recent earthquake in Khulm and Feroz Nakhchir districts of Samangan.”
Currently, the most urgent needs of those affected by the earthquake are shelter, house reconstruction, food, and medicine—assistance that victims emphasize is essential.
One victim said: “Our life has been devastated. We thank the Bayat Foundation for standing with us and bringing us tents.”
Another added: “The earthquake destroyed our entire house. We are asking for more help. We hope the Bayat Foundation continues its support and helps rebuild people’s homes.”
Local officials in Khulm district also welcomed the Bayat Foundation’s humanitarian assistance, describing its role in supporting disaster victims and reducing poverty as significant.
According to the Khulm district governor, the recent earthquake completely destroyed 200 residential houses and partially damaged more than 1,000 others in the district. The quake also left nine people dead and 60 injured.
