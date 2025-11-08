Latest News
Afghan borders minister calls Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif a ‘mentally ill’ person
Noorullah Noori, the Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has called Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif a “mentally ill” person for threatening Afghanistan with attacks.
Speaking at a gathering, Noori asked Khawaja Asif to study history before making a decision.
He said: “Your history against Bangladesh and India is clear. Our history against Russia, America and Britain is clear. You judge.”
Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants in Afghanistan, a claim that the Islamic Emirate denies.
Pakistan carried out attacks in Kabul and Paktika about a month ago, which led to deadly clashes between the two sides.
The two sides have held three rounds of talks, but the talks have been inconclusive.
Latest News
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
The statement added this is the first major and infrastructural project in the health sector since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power, which will be implemented in practice by the IsDB following the ministry’s effective engagement.
After the initial coordination and agreement between the Ministry of Finance and IsDB, the project has been shared with the relevant departments of the Islamic Emirate.
At present, preliminary work on the survey, mapping, and design is being carried out by a joint committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Finance, IsDB, the contracting company, and the relevant departments of IEA.
The design and planning of this hospital are expected to be completed within six months.
With the construction of this standard hospital, the treatment of cardiac and chest patients will be carried out domestically at lower cost, and the hospital will also provide facilities for specialized medical training.
Latest News
Afghanistan-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, India has no role: Rajnath Singh
India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reaffirmed New Delhi’s policy of non-interference amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over security issues.
In an interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Singh dismissed Pakistan’s allegations of Indian involvement in recent clashes, calling them “completely baseless and unsubstantiated.”
Singh emphasized that India’s foreign policy is rooted in peace and mutual respect. “We do not seek or encourage any kind of confrontation. We want peace in the world. We are in favour of peace. We will not provoke anyone or encourage conflict with anyone,” he said.
At the same time, he stressed India’s right to self-defense: “But if someone teases or provokes us, we will not spare them. We do not use crutches to defend our self-respect. We do it ourselves. We take decisions on our own and take required actions on our own.”
On the dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Singh reiterated that the matter should be settled bilaterally through dialogue. “Whatever the issue, all the countries involved should sit down and settle it by negotiation,” he said.
Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants in Afghanistan, a claim that the Islamic Emirate denies.
Pakistan carried out attacks in Kabul and Paktika about a month ago, which led to deadly clashes between the two sides.
The two sides have held three rounds of talks, but the talks have been inconclusive.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s wheat production drops by 6% amid drought and pests
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) has reported a 6 percent decline in wheat production this year, with a total of 4.54 million metric tons harvested across the country. This includes 4.13 million tons of irrigated wheat and 404,000 tons of rainfed wheat.
The ministry said 1.89 million hectares of land were cultivated with wheat in 2025, including 1.33 million hectares irrigated and 562,000 hectares rainfed. The area under irrigated wheat fell 4 percent, while rainfed wheat declined 24 percent. MAIL attributed the reduction in yields to drought, agricultural pests such as locusts, floods, plant diseases, and insufficient rainfall.
Despite the overall decline, some provinces — including Baghlan, Samangan, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, and Nimroz — recorded slight increases in wheat cultivation. Average yields reached 3.12 tons per hectare for irrigated wheat and 0.72 tons per hectare for rainfed wheat.
Afghanistan’s annual wheat demand is estimated at 6.87 million tons, meaning the country must import the shortfall to meet domestic needs. MAIL added that to boost production next year, it will continue programs for distribution of chemical fertilizers, improved seeds, farming equipment, and technical support nationwide.
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Morocco defeats Afghanistan 4–0 in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal tournament
Afghan borders minister calls Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif a ‘mentally ill’ person
Afghanistan-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, India has no role: Rajnath Singh
Afghanistan’s wheat production drops by 6% amid drought and pests
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency and transit problems discussed
Tahawol: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: Russia’s positive remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghan delegation’s trip to Turkey for Pakistan talks discussed
Saar: Reason for UN activities suspension in Herat discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
-
Sport3 days ago
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team thrashes Tajikistan 9–5 in ISG opener
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to face Iran in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal clash
-
Sport5 days ago
Trott and Afghanistan to part ways after 2026 T20 World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan foreign ministry rejects Pakistan’s claim of multiple calls from Muttaqi
-
Business3 days ago
Ariana Airlines slashes cargo fees to boost Afghanistan’s trade
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s supreme leader issues ultimatum to Trump amid rising tensions