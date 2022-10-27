COVID-19
Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine
The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account, AP reported.
Scientists hope that such “needle-free” vaccines will make vaccination more accessible in countries with fragile health systems because they are easier to administer. They also may persuade people who don’t like getting a shot in the arm to get inoculated.
China wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions that are holding back the economy and are increasingly out of sync with the rest of the world. As of mid-October, 90% of Chinese were fully vaccinated and 57% had received a booster shot.
A video posted by an online Chinese state media outlet showed people at a community health center sticking the short nozzle of a translucent white cup into their mouths. The accompanying text said that after slowly inhaling, people hold their breath for five seconds, with the entire procedure completed in 20 seconds.
“It was like drinking a cup of milk tea,” one Shanghai resident said in the video. “When I breathed it in, it tasted a bit sweet.”
The effectiveness of non-needle vaccines has not been fully explored. Chinese regulators approved the inhalable one in September, but only as a booster shot after studies showed it triggered an immune system response in people who had previously received two shots of a different Chinese vaccine.
Regulators in India have approved a nasal vaccine, another needle-free approach, but it has yet to be rolled out. The vaccine, developed in the U.S. and licensed to Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, is squirted in the nose.
China has relied on domestically developed vaccines, primarily two inactivated vaccines that have proven effective in preventing death and serious disease but less so than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at stopping the spread of the disease.
Authorities on Wednesday ordered the lockdown of 900,000 people in Wuhan, the city where the virus was first detected in late 2019, for at least five days. In remote Qinghai province, the urban districts of Xining city have been locked down since last Friday.
In Beijing, Universal Studios said it would close its hotels and attractions “to comply with pandemic prevention and control.” The city of more than 21 million people reported 19 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.
COVID outbreak reported on board cruise ship in Australian waters
About 100 people on board Coral Princess, the first large international cruiser to enter the waters of the state of Western Australia in two years, tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported.
The cruise ship, which can carry nearly 2,000 passengers, was scheduled to stop at several coastal regions of the state before returning to Sydney in November.
A Western Australia (WA) Health spokesman said the passengers and crew aboard the vessel had tested positive for COVID-19, the national broadcaster ABC news reported late on Monday.
“WA Health has been advised of passengers and crew testing positive for Covid-19, and this evolving situation is being managed by the vessel operator according to its Covid-19 plan,” the spokesman said.
Local newspaper the Western Australian said it is believed that there were up to 100 cases of COVID-19 aboard the ship, Xinhua reported.
Western Australia allowed large international cruise liners to return to some port destinations from October 1.
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decrease ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts and not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, with some simply treading water at best, AP reported.
Those are the findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year. It was the first time the test had been given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning.
“It is a serious wakeup call for us all,” Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the Education Department, said in an interview.
“In NAEP, when we experience a 1- or 2-point decline, we’re talking about it as a significant impact on a student’s achievement. In math, we experienced an 8-point decline — historic for this assessment.”
It’s no surprise that children are behind. The pandemic upended every facet of life and left millions learning from home for months or more, AP reported.
The results released Monday reveal the depth of those setbacks, and the size of the challenge facing schools as they help students catch up.
China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier
China reported 998 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 22, of which 207 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
That compared with 1,006 new cases a day earlier – 215 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 257,362 cases with symptoms.
China’s capital Beijing reported seven symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 18 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.
Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 16 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.
The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID infections, compared with 10 infections the day before.
