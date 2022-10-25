COVID-19
COVID outbreak reported on board cruise ship in Australian waters
About 100 people on board Coral Princess, the first large international cruiser to enter the waters of the state of Western Australia in two years, tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported.
The cruise ship, which can carry nearly 2,000 passengers, was scheduled to stop at several coastal regions of the state before returning to Sydney in November.
A Western Australia (WA) Health spokesman said the passengers and crew aboard the vessel had tested positive for COVID-19, the national broadcaster ABC news reported late on Monday.
“WA Health has been advised of passengers and crew testing positive for Covid-19, and this evolving situation is being managed by the vessel operator according to its Covid-19 plan,” the spokesman said.
Local newspaper the Western Australian said it is believed that there were up to 100 cases of COVID-19 aboard the ship, Xinhua reported.
Western Australia allowed large international cruise liners to return to some port destinations from October 1.
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decrease ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts and not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, with some simply treading water at best, AP reported.
Those are the findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year. It was the first time the test had been given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning.
“It is a serious wakeup call for us all,” Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the Education Department, said in an interview.
“In NAEP, when we experience a 1- or 2-point decline, we’re talking about it as a significant impact on a student’s achievement. In math, we experienced an 8-point decline — historic for this assessment.”
It’s no surprise that children are behind. The pandemic upended every facet of life and left millions learning from home for months or more, AP reported.
The results released Monday reveal the depth of those setbacks, and the size of the challenge facing schools as they help students catch up.
China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier
China reported 998 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 22, of which 207 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
That compared with 1,006 new cases a day earlier – 215 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 257,362 cases with symptoms.
China’s capital Beijing reported seven symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 18 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.
Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 16 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.
The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID infections, compared with 10 infections the day before.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free.
Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases out its program of buying and distributing the shots, AP reported.
The drugmaker said it expects that people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover many recommended vaccines without charging any out-of-pocket expenses.
A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps eligible U.S. residents with no insurance get the shots.
The price would make the two-dose vaccine more expensive for cash-paying customers than annual flu shots. Those can range in price from around $50 to $95, depending on the type, according to CVS Health, which runs one of the nation’s biggest drugstore chains.
A Pfizer executive said Thursday that the price reflects increased costs for switching to single-dose vials and commercial distribution. The executive, Angela Lukin, said the price was well below the thresholds “for what would be considered a highly effective vaccine.”
The drugmaker said last year that it was charging the U.S. $19.50 per dose, and that it had three tiers of pricing globally, depending on each country’s financial situation. In June, the company said the U.S. government would buy an additional 105 million doses in a deal that amounted to roughly $30 per shot. The government has the option to purchase more doses after that.
Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine debuted in late 2020 and has been the most common preventive shot used to fight COVID-19 in the U.S.
More than 375 million doses of the original vaccine, which Pfizer developed with the German drugmaker BioNTech, have been distributed in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That doesn’t count another 12 million doses of an updated booster that was approved earlier this year.
The vaccine brought in $36.78 billion in revenue last year for Pfizer and was the drugmaker’s top-selling product.
Analysts predict that it will rack up another $32 billion this year, according to FactSet. But they also expect sales to fall rapidly after that.
More than 90% of the adult U.S. population has already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. But only about half that population has also received a booster dose.
