ATN secures broadcast rights for four major AFC sporting events
Fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow high-profile clashes between Asia’s football powerhouses live on Ariana Television.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive media rights in Afghanistan to broadcast four major Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions, strengthening its sports portfolio and expanding access to top-tier regional football for Afghan audiences.
The tournaments will be broadcast from this month and will run through January and February 2026. Broadcasting dates and times still have to be finalized but details will be provided to fans as soon as possible.
Headlining the lineup is the AFC Champions League Elite 2025–26, Asia’s premier club competition. The tournament features the continent’s strongest teams and star players, following a revamped elite format designed to raise the level of competition and global appeal.
ATN will also broadcast the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two, the continent’s secondary club competition that provides emerging clubs with a major international platform. This tournament plays a crucial role in developing competitive depth across Asian football and offers fans a chance to watch rising teams and talents from across the region.
International football takes center stage with the AFC U23 Asian Cup, set to kick off on 6 January 2026. The tournament is one of Asia’s most important youth competitions, showcasing the next generation of football stars and often serving as a pathway to senior national teams and Olympic qualification.
Coverage of the event will give Afghan viewers insight into the future of Asian football.
Rounding out the package is the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, the continent’s flagship futsal tournament. Known for its fast pace, technical brilliance, and passionate fan following, the competition brings together Asia’s best futsal nations and is a key qualifier for global futsal events.
With these acquisitions, ATN reaffirms its commitment to delivering premium international sports content to viewers across Afghanistan.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television Network websites and social media platforms for the latest updates, schedules, and coverage details on these exciting events.
ILT20: Desert Vipers qualify for playoffs with five-wicket win over Dubai Capitals
The Desert Vipers secured their place in the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs after a thrilling five-wicket win against Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
The victory also marked a record for the Vipers, who became the first team in DP World ILT20 history to win six consecutive matches.
Chasing 167, the Vipers were propelled by an all-round display from Sam Curran, who took two crucial wickets before smashing an unbeaten 52 off 33 balls, including two fours and three sixes.
Max Holden (34 off 22) set the tone at the start, while Hassan Nawaz contributed 31 off 17 to keep the chase on track. Dan Lawrence (20 off 15) and Shimron Hetmyer (18 off 17) also provided key support, ensuring the Vipers reached their target in 19.4 overs.
Earlier, the Capitals posted a competitive 166/4, led by Leus du Plooy’s 54 and a late blitz from Jordan Cox (49* off 30) and Dasun Shanaka (29* off 18), who added an unbroken 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Curran’s earlier double strike, removing du Plooy and Rovman Powell in consecutive balls, proved pivotal in swinging momentum in favor of the Vipers.
Player of the match Sam Curran said after the match: “It’s satisfying to finish the job for the team. Every game teaches you something, and we want to carry this momentum into the playoffs.”
Capitals captain Dasun Shanaka acknowledged the Vipers’ strength, adding: “They have five genuine bowling options, which makes them very hard to contain. Another 10-15 runs might have made a difference, but credit to the Vipers for a solid performance.”
The Vipers also used the occasion to promote environmental awareness, sporting jerseys with “Biodiversity Stripes” highlighting wildlife decline over the last 50 years. Made entirely from recycled materials, the initiative reflects the team’s commitment to sustainability and encourages fans to engage in eco-friendly practices.
Sharjah Warriorz claim first win of season
In Sunday’s earlier match, Sharjah Warriorz claimed their first win of DP World ILT20 Season 4 with a thrilling six-run victory over MI Emirates at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Johnson Charles starred with the bat, scoring a composed 77 off 53 balls to set a challenging target of 175.
MI Emirates started strongly, with Jonny Bairstow (31 off 23) and Muhammad Waseem (44 off 29) putting on 54 for the first wicket in the powerplay. However, Sharjah’s stand-in skipper Sikander Raza and Junaid Siddique turned the game in the middle overs, taking two wickets each to derail the chase.
Nicholas Pooran’s late assault of 48 off 35 balls fell short, as Siddique restricted the final over to 18 runs.
Earlier, Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (30 off 32) had built a strong 112-run opening partnership, giving the Warriorz a solid platform. Raza (29 off 22) and James Rew (24 off 14) provided late momentum, helping the team finish on 174/3.
Raza said after the match: “We knew we were always in the contest and just needed a bit more clarity and courage. Winning in a crunch game like this feels great.”
MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard acknowledged the fightback and said: “We lost by six runs, but the team showed character and battled hard.”
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today, Monday December 15, from 2pm to watch the next match, between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants.
ILT20: Jahangir powers Dubai Capitals to nine-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Shayan Jahangir’s brilliant 99 underpinned a hard-fought nine-run victory for the Dubai Capitals over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as the Capitals held their nerve to claim their second win of the season.
After early setbacks, the Capitals recovered through a defining 115-run partnership between Jahangir and Jordan Cox. Jahangir anchored the innings with a commanding knock, striking 10 fours and five sixes before falling agonisingly short of a century, guiding his side to a formidable 196/5. His innings marked the highest score by an associate player in the history of the DP World ILT20.
In reply, the Knight Riders struggled to keep pace as wickets fell at regular intervals. Phil Salt provided an early spark with 33, but a series of breakthroughs left the hosts on the back foot. Waqar Salamkheil played a key role with the ball, while disciplined fielding further stalled the chase.
Andre Russell threatened to turn the contest on its head with a powerful unbeaten 53 off 33 balls, sharing a rapid stand with Jason Holder that briefly reignited hopes. However, the Capitals’ bowlers kept their composure at the death, with Muhammad Jawadullah successfully defending 26 runs in the final over to seal the victory.
Earlier, the Capitals had been reduced to 4/2 inside the powerplay before Jahangir and Cox rebuilt the innings. Jahangir accelerated through the middle overs, reaching his half-century with a towering six and maintaining pressure on the Knight Riders’ attack. He later combined with Rovman Powell, who chipped in with an unbeaten 38, to add valuable late runs.
Jahangir was named Player of the Match and said he was proud to contribute to the win and represent USA cricket on the ILT20 stage. Dubai Capitals skipper Dasun Shanaka praised Jahangir’s resilience and character after a challenging start to the innings.
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today, Sunday December 14, from 2pm to watch the next match.
Two matches are scheduled, with MI Emirates taking on Sharjah Warriors in the first game at 2pm. The second match of the day will see Desert Vipers take on Dubai Capitals from 6.30pm.
ILT20: Livingstone powers Knight Riders to 39-run win over Warriorz
Liam Livingstone launched DP World ILT20 Season 4 in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten 82 off 38 balls — including a record 33 runs in the final over — to fire the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a commanding 39-run victory over the Sharjah Warriorz at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Livingstone’s blitz propelled the Knight Riders to 233/4, the second-highest total in tournament history. His onslaught at the death featured five sixes in the final over off Dwayne Pretorius, with four coming consecutively.
The innings had been well-set earlier by Alex Hales (32 off 19) and Alishan Sharafu (34 off 23), who provided a fast start after Michael Pepper’s short cameo. Sherfane Rutherford (45 off 27) then combined with Livingstone in a 95-run stand that kept the momentum surging. Adil Rashid was the standout bowler for the Warriorz, claiming 2/31.
Chasing 234, the Warriorz faltered early, losing Johnson Charles, Tom Abell and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the first seven overs to slump to 56/3.
Tim David mounted a fierce counterattack, blasting 60 off 24 and hammering three straight sixes off Piyush Chawla to revive hopes. But with wickets falling around him — including Sikandar Raza (8) and Dinesh Karthik (5) — the pressure mounted. Ajay Kumar ended David’s charge in the 13th over, finishing with impressive figures of 1/22.
With nearly 20 an over required in the final stretch, the chase fizzled despite late hitting from Pretorius (39 off 20) and Adil Rashid (25 off 11). Their cameos pushed the Warriorz to 194/9, still well short of the target.
Earlier Highlights
Pepper opened brightly with three boundaries, but Pretorius removed him early. Hales and Sharafu kept the scoreboard moving before Rashid’s twin strikes broke the stand. Livingstone and Rutherford then dominated the middle overs, taking 19 off both Raza and Pretorius to set up the explosive finish.
Andre Russell chipped in with an unbeaten 11 from just four balls, partnering Livingstone in a 50-run stand off only 13 deliveries.
Reactions
Player of the Match, Liam Livingstone:
“The boys up top set a great platform. It took me a while to adjust, but once I found my rhythm at the end, it came out nicely.”
Sharjah Warriorz captain, Tim Southee:
“Against a lineup like that, you have to take wickets. We couldn’t do that in the middle or at the death. Credit to the Knight Riders — they were outstanding.”
Brief Scores
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 233/4 (20 overs):
Livingstone 82*; Rutherford 45; Sharafu 34; Rashid 2/31; Netravalkar 1/33
Sharjah Warriorz 194/9 (20 overs):
David 60; Pretorius 39; Rashid 25; Garton 2/24; Stone 2/37; Russell 2/48
Result: Knight Riders won by 39 runs
Player of the Match: Liam Livingstone
Fan Zone
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in daily to watch this exciting event live and exclusively on Ariana Television. For details and times of fixture visit ATN and Ariana News social media pages.
