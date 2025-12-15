ILT20: Desert Vipers qualify for playoffs with five-wicket win over Dubai Capitals

The Desert Vipers secured their place in the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs after a thrilling five-wicket win against Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

The victory also marked a record for the Vipers, who became the first team in DP World ILT20 history to win six consecutive matches.

Chasing 167, the Vipers were propelled by an all-round display from Sam Curran, who took two crucial wickets before smashing an unbeaten 52 off 33 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Max Holden (34 off 22) set the tone at the start, while Hassan Nawaz contributed 31 off 17 to keep the chase on track. Dan Lawrence (20 off 15) and Shimron Hetmyer (18 off 17) also provided key support, ensuring the Vipers reached their target in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, the Capitals posted a competitive 166/4, led by Leus du Plooy’s 54 and a late blitz from Jordan Cox (49* off 30) and Dasun Shanaka (29* off 18), who added an unbroken 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Curran’s earlier double strike, removing du Plooy and Rovman Powell in consecutive balls, proved pivotal in swinging momentum in favor of the Vipers.

Player of the match Sam Curran said after the match: “It’s satisfying to finish the job for the team. Every game teaches you something, and we want to carry this momentum into the playoffs.”

Capitals captain Dasun Shanaka acknowledged the Vipers’ strength, adding: “They have five genuine bowling options, which makes them very hard to contain. Another 10-15 runs might have made a difference, but credit to the Vipers for a solid performance.”

The Vipers also used the occasion to promote environmental awareness, sporting jerseys with “Biodiversity Stripes” highlighting wildlife decline over the last 50 years. Made entirely from recycled materials, the initiative reflects the team’s commitment to sustainability and encourages fans to engage in eco-friendly practices.

Sharjah Warriorz claim first win of season

In Sunday’s earlier match, Sharjah Warriorz claimed their first win of DP World ILT20 Season 4 with a thrilling six-run victory over MI Emirates at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Johnson Charles starred with the bat, scoring a composed 77 off 53 balls to set a challenging target of 175.

MI Emirates started strongly, with Jonny Bairstow (31 off 23) and Muhammad Waseem (44 off 29) putting on 54 for the first wicket in the powerplay. However, Sharjah’s stand-in skipper Sikander Raza and Junaid Siddique turned the game in the middle overs, taking two wickets each to derail the chase.

Nicholas Pooran’s late assault of 48 off 35 balls fell short, as Siddique restricted the final over to 18 runs.

Earlier, Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (30 off 32) had built a strong 112-run opening partnership, giving the Warriorz a solid platform. Raza (29 off 22) and James Rew (24 off 14) provided late momentum, helping the team finish on 174/3.

Raza said after the match: “We knew we were always in the contest and just needed a bit more clarity and courage. Winning in a crunch game like this feels great.”

MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard acknowledged the fightback and said: “We lost by six runs, but the team showed character and battled hard.”

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today, Monday December 15, from 2pm to watch the next match, between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants.