Azerbaijan urged to back Afghanistan’s participation in COP30 in Brazil

Matiul Haq Khalis, General Director of Afghanistan’s National Environmental Protection Agency, has called on Azerbaijan to support Afghanistan’s participation in the upcoming international climate change conference scheduled to be held in Brazil this November.

Khalis met with Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, on the sidelines of the 11th Nevsky International Environmental Congress in St. Petersburg. During the meeting, Khalis emphasized the importance of Afghanistan’s involvement in global climate dialogue and requested Azerbaijan’s backing to ensure the country’s representation in the Brazil summit.

Minister Babayev expressed Azerbaijan’s full support, pledging to cooperate with Afghanistan on its participation in international environmental events. He also affirmed readiness for future collaboration through the signing of memorandums of understanding and the development of capacity-building initiatives aimed at strengthening Afghanistan’s environmental sector.

The Afghan delegation’s presence at the recent climate conference hosted by Azerbaijan was also noted as a positive step in deepening bilateral environmental cooperation.

The Nevsky International Environmental Congress, now in its 11th session, brings together representatives from governments, international organizations, environmental experts, activists, and academic institutions. The forum serves as a platform to discuss pressing environmental issues, share best practices, and explore global strategies to address the escalating challenges of climate change.