Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are gearing up for a crucial white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates, with a three-match T20I series in Sharjah followed by three ODIs in Abu Dhabi.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, October 2, with the final ODI scheduled for October 14 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Both sides are fielding squads packed with rising stars and proven performers, making the series one of the most anticipated contests in the run-up to next year’s ICC tournaments.

Afghanistan will be led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan in T20Is, with Hashmatullah Shahidi captaining the ODI side.

The Afghans bring a balanced squad featuring experienced names like Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman alongside younger talents such as Noor Ahmad, Ibrahim Zadran, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Currently ranked seventh in ODIs, Afghanistan will be keen to build momentum after an impressive run at the Asia Cup recently.

Bangladesh, captained by wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali in the T20 format, arrive with a squad that blends youth and experience.

Key players include Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzid Hasan, all of whom played pivotal roles in recent tournaments.

While the Bangladesh Cricket Board has yet to finalize its ODI squad, the Tigers—ranked 10th in ODIs—will be eager to prove themselves against an Afghan side that has steadily climbed the rankings.

The series will open with back-to-back T20Is in Sharjah on October 2 and 3, followed by the third T20I on October 5.

The ODI series shifts to Abu Dhabi, with matches scheduled for October 8, 11, and 14.

Beyond the team battles, individual performances will be closely watched.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran, ranked 10th among ODI batters globally, will be looking to push higher up the ICC charts. For Bangladesh, emerging batters like Tanzid Hasan will be under the spotlight as the team seeks to bolster its limited-overs credentials.

With both nations eyeing consistency ahead of future ICC competitions, the UAE series is expected to be fiercely competitive and could play a key role in shaping their international campaigns.