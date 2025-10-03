Sport
Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the opening match of their three-match T20 International series, held Thursday night at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
After winning the toss, Afghanistan elected to bat first and posted a total of 152 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan, contributing 40 runs off 31 balls.
In response, Bangladesh successfully chased down the target in 18.4 overs, losing 6 wickets along the way to secure a four-wicket victory.
According to Afghanistan Cricket Board, this was the 150th T20 International match played by the national team.
The board stated that Afghanistan began its journey in T20 Internationals on February 1, 2010, with a match against Ireland.
Following this match, Afghanistan has now played a total of 150 T20 Internationals, with 90 wins, 59 losses, and one match ending in a tie.
Afghanistan to tour Zimbabwe after Bangladesh series
The Afghan national cricket team is set to tour Zimbabwe later this month following their white-ball series against Bangladesh. During the Zimbabwe tour, the team will play a single Test match and three T20 internationals against the host nation.
The tour will commence with the Test match, scheduled from October 20 to 24, and will be followed by the T20I series on October 29, 31, and November 2. All matches are set to be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan are preparing to host Bangladesh in the first of three T20I matches in their ongoing home white-ball series, beginning today (Thursday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
The tour kicks off on Thursday, October 2, with the final ODI scheduled for October 14 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh are gearing up for a crucial white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates, with a three-match T20I series in Sharjah followed by three ODIs in Abu Dhabi.
The tour kicks off on Thursday, October 2, with the final ODI scheduled for October 14 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Both sides are fielding squads packed with rising stars and proven performers, making the series one of the most anticipated contests in the run-up to next year’s ICC tournaments.
Afghanistan will be led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan in T20Is, with Hashmatullah Shahidi captaining the ODI side.
The Afghans bring a balanced squad featuring experienced names like Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman alongside younger talents such as Noor Ahmad, Ibrahim Zadran, and Azmatullah Omarzai.
Currently ranked seventh in ODIs, Afghanistan will be keen to build momentum after an impressive run at the Asia Cup recently.
Bangladesh, captained by wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali in the T20 format, arrive with a squad that blends youth and experience.
Key players include Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzid Hasan, all of whom played pivotal roles in recent tournaments.
While the Bangladesh Cricket Board has yet to finalize its ODI squad, the Tigers—ranked 10th in ODIs—will be eager to prove themselves against an Afghan side that has steadily climbed the rankings.
The series will open with back-to-back T20Is in Sharjah on October 2 and 3, followed by the third T20I on October 5.
The ODI series shifts to Abu Dhabi, with matches scheduled for October 8, 11, and 14.
Beyond the team battles, individual performances will be closely watched.
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran, ranked 10th among ODI batters globally, will be looking to push higher up the ICC charts. For Bangladesh, emerging batters like Tanzid Hasan will be under the spotlight as the team seeks to bolster its limited-overs credentials.
With both nations eyeing consistency ahead of future ICC competitions, the UAE series is expected to be fiercely competitive and could play a key role in shaping their international campaigns.
KPL season 3 kicks off on October 5; National stars gear up for fierce battles
The grand opening ceremony will take place a day earlier, on October 4, at 7:00 PM, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
The third season of the Kabul Premier League (KPL) is set to kick off on October 5, bringing together Afghanistan’s top national cricket stars and rising talents for one of the country’s most thrilling sports events.
The grand opening ceremony will take place a day earlier, on October 4, at 7:00 PM, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Last week, the player auction ceremony was held in Kabul, unveiling star-studded teams packed with both seasoned national players and emerging young talents. The league will feature six powerhouse teams, all competing for the prestigious championship title.
Organizers say KPL Season 3 is a golden opportunity for young players to showcase their skills alongside Afghanistan’s biggest cricket icons, making it a vital platform for nurturing the next generation of cricket stars. Over the past few years, the KPL has rapidly grown to become one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated sporting events.
In a significant move, Ariana Television Network signed a contract with Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast the next three KPL seasons. The games will be aired on Ariana Television and across its digital platforms, ensuring fans across the country don’t miss a moment of the action.
Venue: Ayoubi Sports Complex, Kabul
The Six Teams Competing in KPL Season 3:
Abaseen Defenders
Samiullah Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab, Jalat Musazai, Batin Shah Abderhahimzi, Abid Mohammadi, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahar Ali, and Barakzai Nasiri.
Kabul Zalmi
Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Masood Gurbaz, Khalil Gurbaz, Khalil Ahmad, Sediq Pacha, Noor Rahman, Wasim Akram, Noorullah Ayobi, Lal Baaz, Baheer Ahmad, and Waleed Miakhil.
Band-e-Ameer Stars
Hazrat Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkhil, Farman Safi, Jafar Sahak, Yousaf Shah, Irfan Safi, Iqdam Mohammadi, Naweed Obaid, Asif Shah, Bakhtullah, and Waris Khan.
Kabul Knight Riders (KKR)
Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Imran Mir, Sohail Zurmatai, Mohammad Riaz, Shaiq Asad, Nazif Asad, and Khalid Taniwal
Speenghar Warriors
Darwish Rasooli, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Noor Nasiri, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Noman Shah, Arab Gul Momand, Naseer Khan, Faredon Dawodzai, and Yaseen Nasiri.
Pamir Stars
Zia Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Usman Adil, Asghar Atal, Sabir Gurbaz, Said Khan, Subhanallah, Amir Khan Zazai, Haseebullah, Atta Zarmal, Emal Shaheen, Sediq Shah, and Rafi Sediq.
With thrilling matches and fierce rivalries ahead, KPL Season 3 promises to deliver an unforgettable cricket experience for fans across Afghanistan and beyond.
This comes as, in the first season of the Kabul Premier Cricket League, the Shaheen Hunters clinched the championship title, while in the second season, the Kabul Zalmi team secured the championship with an outstanding performance.
