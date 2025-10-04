Bangladesh clinch T20I series against Afghanistan after tense chase

Bangladesh clinched the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a nervy two-wicket win in Sharjah, taking an unassailable 2–0 lead. Shoriful Islam was the standout performer, combining a brilliant spell of 1 for 13 with the ball and a crucial unbeaten 11 with the bat to guide his side home.

Afghanistan posted 146 after being put in to bat. Ibrahim Zadran (38) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30) gave them a steady platform, but Bangladesh’s bowlers kept the scoring in check. Shoriful’s four overs cost just 13 runs, while Nasum Ahmed and Saifuddin also applied pressure. The final five overs produced only 40 runs as Afghanistan were restricted to a below-par total.

Bangladesh’s chase was far from straightforward. After losing early wickets to Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain (33) and Jaker Ali (27) rebuilt with a 56-run stand. Shamim’s aggressive strokes, including two sixes, shifted momentum, but his dismissal sparked a collapse. From 102 for 4, Bangladesh crashed to 129 for 8, as Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, and Omarzai struck in quick succession.

With 19 needed off 12 balls and only two wickets in hand, Nurul Hasan and Shoriful produced a composed finish. Nurul struck a six off Noor at the start of the 19th over, and with wides and Shoriful’s boundary, the target was down to two runs from the final over. Shoriful then drove Omarzai’s first ball for four, sealing victory. Nurul remained unbeaten on 31 from 21 deliveries.

The result capped a commanding series win for Bangladesh, who held their nerve in back-to-back tense chases. The third T20I will be played on Sunday.