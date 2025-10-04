Sport
Bangladesh clinch T20I series against Afghanistan after tense chase
Bangladesh clinched the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a nervy two-wicket win in Sharjah, taking an unassailable 2–0 lead. Shoriful Islam was the standout performer, combining a brilliant spell of 1 for 13 with the ball and a crucial unbeaten 11 with the bat to guide his side home.
Afghanistan posted 146 after being put in to bat. Ibrahim Zadran (38) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30) gave them a steady platform, but Bangladesh’s bowlers kept the scoring in check. Shoriful’s four overs cost just 13 runs, while Nasum Ahmed and Saifuddin also applied pressure. The final five overs produced only 40 runs as Afghanistan were restricted to a below-par total.
Bangladesh’s chase was far from straightforward. After losing early wickets to Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain (33) and Jaker Ali (27) rebuilt with a 56-run stand. Shamim’s aggressive strokes, including two sixes, shifted momentum, but his dismissal sparked a collapse. From 102 for 4, Bangladesh crashed to 129 for 8, as Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, and Omarzai struck in quick succession.
With 19 needed off 12 balls and only two wickets in hand, Nurul Hasan and Shoriful produced a composed finish. Nurul struck a six off Noor at the start of the 19th over, and with wides and Shoriful’s boundary, the target was down to two runs from the final over. Shoriful then drove Omarzai’s first ball for four, sealing victory. Nurul remained unbeaten on 31 from 21 deliveries.
The result capped a commanding series win for Bangladesh, who held their nerve in back-to-back tense chases. The third T20I will be played on Sunday.
Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the opening match of their three-match T20 International series, held Thursday night at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
After winning the toss, Afghanistan elected to bat first and posted a total of 152 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan, contributing 40 runs off 31 balls.
In response, Bangladesh successfully chased down the target in 18.4 overs, losing 6 wickets along the way to secure a four-wicket victory.
According to Afghanistan Cricket Board, this was the 150th T20 International match played by the national team.
The board stated that Afghanistan began its journey in T20 Internationals on February 1, 2010, with a match against Ireland.
Following this match, Afghanistan has now played a total of 150 T20 Internationals, with 90 wins, 59 losses, and one match ending in a tie.
Afghanistan to tour Zimbabwe after Bangladesh series
The Afghan national cricket team is set to tour Zimbabwe later this month following their white-ball series against Bangladesh. During the Zimbabwe tour, the team will play a single Test match and three T20 internationals against the host nation.
The tour will commence with the Test match, scheduled from October 20 to 24, and will be followed by the T20I series on October 29, 31, and November 2. All matches are set to be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan are preparing to host Bangladesh in the first of three T20I matches in their ongoing home white-ball series, beginning today (Thursday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Afghanistan and Bangladesh are gearing up for a crucial white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates, with a three-match T20I series in Sharjah followed by three ODIs in Abu Dhabi.
The tour kicks off on Thursday, October 2, with the final ODI scheduled for October 14 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Both sides are fielding squads packed with rising stars and proven performers, making the series one of the most anticipated contests in the run-up to next year’s ICC tournaments.
Afghanistan will be led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan in T20Is, with Hashmatullah Shahidi captaining the ODI side.
The Afghans bring a balanced squad featuring experienced names like Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman alongside younger talents such as Noor Ahmad, Ibrahim Zadran, and Azmatullah Omarzai.
Currently ranked seventh in ODIs, Afghanistan will be keen to build momentum after an impressive run at the Asia Cup recently.
Bangladesh, captained by wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali in the T20 format, arrive with a squad that blends youth and experience.
Key players include Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzid Hasan, all of whom played pivotal roles in recent tournaments.
While the Bangladesh Cricket Board has yet to finalize its ODI squad, the Tigers—ranked 10th in ODIs—will be eager to prove themselves against an Afghan side that has steadily climbed the rankings.
The series will open with back-to-back T20Is in Sharjah on October 2 and 3, followed by the third T20I on October 5.
The ODI series shifts to Abu Dhabi, with matches scheduled for October 8, 11, and 14.
Beyond the team battles, individual performances will be closely watched.
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran, ranked 10th among ODI batters globally, will be looking to push higher up the ICC charts. For Bangladesh, emerging batters like Tanzid Hasan will be under the spotlight as the team seeks to bolster its limited-overs credentials.
With both nations eyeing consistency ahead of future ICC competitions, the UAE series is expected to be fiercely competitive and could play a key role in shaping their international campaigns.
