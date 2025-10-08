Kabul gears up for AHKPL season 3, with opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow

The third season of Afghanistan’s biggest domestic cricket event has a new name and major sponsor — it will now officially be known as the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) – Season 03.

The opening ceremony will be held tomorrow, Thursday October 9, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 7pm to 9pm.

The much-anticipated league will officially kick off on Friday, featuring a doubleheader that promises explosive action for cricket fans across the country.

The first match will be broadcast from 2:45 pm, with the Kabul Knight Riders facing off against Kabul Zalmi. The second match will be broadcast from 7:45 pm, as Afghan Zwanan Speenghar go head-to-head with the Pamir Stars.

The league brings together some of Afghanistan’s top national players alongside promising young talents, providing a vital platform for rising stars to shine.

Six powerhouse teams will compete for the championship title over the coming weeks: Abaseen Defenders, Kabul Zalmi, Band-e-Ameer Stars, Kabul Knight Riders, Speenghar Warriors, and Pamir Stars.

The league has meanwhile quickly grown into one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated sporting events, known for its high-energy matches and passionate fan following.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has signed a three-season production and broadcast partnership with the Ayoubi Sports Complex, ensuring fans nationwide can enjoy every moment of the action on TV and digital platforms.

Last season, Kabul Zalmi lifted the championship trophy, following the Shaheen Hunters’ victory in the league’s inaugural year.

With national icons, packed stadiums, and a powerful new title sponsor, AHKPL Season 03 is set to deliver Afghanistan’s most thrilling cricket season yet.

Fans across the country will be able to tune in to Ariana Television from Friday for the two pre-match shows from 2pm and 7pm respectively.