Kabul gears up for AHKPL season 3, with opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has signed a three-season production and broadcast partnership with the Ayoubi Sports Complex, ensuring fans nationwide can enjoy every moment of the action on TV and digital platforms.
The third season of Afghanistan’s biggest domestic cricket event has a new name and major sponsor — it will now officially be known as the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) – Season 03.
The opening ceremony will be held tomorrow, Thursday October 9, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 7pm to 9pm.
The much-anticipated league will officially kick off on Friday, featuring a doubleheader that promises explosive action for cricket fans across the country.
The first match will be broadcast from 2:45 pm, with the Kabul Knight Riders facing off against Kabul Zalmi. The second match will be broadcast from 7:45 pm, as Afghan Zwanan Speenghar go head-to-head with the Pamir Stars.
The league brings together some of Afghanistan’s top national players alongside promising young talents, providing a vital platform for rising stars to shine.
Six powerhouse teams will compete for the championship title over the coming weeks: Abaseen Defenders, Kabul Zalmi, Band-e-Ameer Stars, Kabul Knight Riders, Speenghar Warriors, and Pamir Stars.
The league has meanwhile quickly grown into one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated sporting events, known for its high-energy matches and passionate fan following.
Last season, Kabul Zalmi lifted the championship trophy, following the Shaheen Hunters’ victory in the league’s inaugural year.
With national icons, packed stadiums, and a powerful new title sponsor, AHKPL Season 03 is set to deliver Afghanistan’s most thrilling cricket season yet.
Fans across the country will be able to tune in to Ariana Television from Friday for the two pre-match shows from 2pm and 7pm respectively.
Bangladesh clinch T20I series against Afghanistan after tense chase
Bangladesh clinched the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a nervy two-wicket win in Sharjah, taking an unassailable 2–0 lead. Shoriful Islam was the standout performer, combining a brilliant spell of 1 for 13 with the ball and a crucial unbeaten 11 with the bat to guide his side home.
Afghanistan posted 146 after being put in to bat. Ibrahim Zadran (38) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30) gave them a steady platform, but Bangladesh’s bowlers kept the scoring in check. Shoriful’s four overs cost just 13 runs, while Nasum Ahmed and Saifuddin also applied pressure. The final five overs produced only 40 runs as Afghanistan were restricted to a below-par total.
Bangladesh’s chase was far from straightforward. After losing early wickets to Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamim Hossain (33) and Jaker Ali (27) rebuilt with a 56-run stand. Shamim’s aggressive strokes, including two sixes, shifted momentum, but his dismissal sparked a collapse. From 102 for 4, Bangladesh crashed to 129 for 8, as Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, and Omarzai struck in quick succession.
With 19 needed off 12 balls and only two wickets in hand, Nurul Hasan and Shoriful produced a composed finish. Nurul struck a six off Noor at the start of the 19th over, and with wides and Shoriful’s boundary, the target was down to two runs from the final over. Shoriful then drove Omarzai’s first ball for four, sealing victory. Nurul remained unbeaten on 31 from 21 deliveries.
The result capped a commanding series win for Bangladesh, who held their nerve in back-to-back tense chases. The third T20I will be played on Sunday.
Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by four wickets in T20I opener
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the opening match of their three-match T20 International series, held Thursday night at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
After winning the toss, Afghanistan elected to bat first and posted a total of 152 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan, contributing 40 runs off 31 balls.
In response, Bangladesh successfully chased down the target in 18.4 overs, losing 6 wickets along the way to secure a four-wicket victory.
According to Afghanistan Cricket Board, this was the 150th T20 International match played by the national team.
The board stated that Afghanistan began its journey in T20 Internationals on February 1, 2010, with a match against Ireland.
Following this match, Afghanistan has now played a total of 150 T20 Internationals, with 90 wins, 59 losses, and one match ending in a tie.
Afghanistan to tour Zimbabwe after Bangladesh series
The Afghan national cricket team is set to tour Zimbabwe later this month following their white-ball series against Bangladesh. During the Zimbabwe tour, the team will play a single Test match and three T20 internationals against the host nation.
The tour will commence with the Test match, scheduled from October 20 to 24, and will be followed by the T20I series on October 29, 31, and November 2. All matches are set to be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan are preparing to host Bangladesh in the first of three T20I matches in their ongoing home white-ball series, beginning today (Thursday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
