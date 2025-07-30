Latest News
Britain warns Israel it could recognise Palestinian state as Gaza starvation spreads
U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not discuss Britain’s plans on Palestinian statehood during talks with Starmer in Scotland on Monday.
Britain said on Tuesday it would recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes steps to relieve suffering in Gaza, where starvation is spreading, and reaches a ceasefire in the nearly two-year war with Hamas, Reuters reported.
The warning, which drew a harsh Israeli rebuke, came after a hunger monitor said a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding and immediate action is needed to avoid widespread death. Palestinian authorities said more than 60,000 Palestinians were now confirmed killed by Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip.
The hunger alert and the new death toll are grim milestones in the current conflict that began in October 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel, sparking an offensive that has flattened much of the enclave and ignited hostilities across the Middle East.
The alert by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) raised the prospect that the starvation crisis in Gaza could be formally classified as a famine, in the hope that this might raise the pressure on Israel to let in far more food.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s warning heightens pressure on Israel amid an international outcry over its conduct of the war. France announced last week it would recognise Palestinian statehood in September, a move that enraged the Israeli government, read the report.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X that Starmer’s decision “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims,” adding that “A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW.”
U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not discuss Britain’s plans on Palestinian statehood during talks with Starmer in Scotland on Monday, when he told reporters he did “not mind” if Britain made such a move.
But on Tuesday he said aboard Air Force One that he did not think Hamas “should be rewarded” with recognition of Palestinian independence.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described Starmer’s decision as “bold,” according to Palestinian state news agency WAFA.
Starmer told his cabinet that Britain would recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly in September “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution,” his government said.
The move, if carried through, would be mostly symbolic, with Israel occupying the territories where the Palestinians have long aimed to establish that state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital.
It makes Israel more isolated on the international stage as a growing number of countries call for it to allow unfettered aid into Gaza, where it controls all entry and exit points to the besieged coastal territory.
However, Trump’s administration – Israel’s closest and most influential ally – has made clear it has no intention of joining others in recognising Palestinian statehood anytime soon. Since returning to office in January, Trump has been vague about whether or not he would support an eventual Palestinian state, Reuters reported.
Starmer held separate phone calls with Netanyahu and Abbas on Tuesday before making his announcement.
With the international furore over Gaza’s ordeal growing, Israel announced steps over the weekend to ease aid access. But the U.N. World Food Programme said on Tuesday it was not getting the permissions it needed to deliver enough aid since Israel began humanitarian pauses in warfare on Sunday.
“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths,” the IPC said, adding that “famine thresholds” have been reached for food consumption in most of Gaza.
It said it would quickly carry out the formal analysis that could allow it to classify Gaza as “in famine”.
Gaza health authorities have been reporting more and more people dying from hunger-related causes. The total stands at 147, among them 88 children, most of whom died in the last few weeks.
Images of emaciated Palestinian children have shocked the world, with Israel’s strongest ally Trump declaring that many people were starving. He promised to set up new “food centres”.
Israel has denied pursuing a policy of starvation. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that the situation in Gaza was “tough” but there were lies about starvation there.
The Gazan casualty figures, which are often cited by the U.N. and have previously been described as reliable by the World Health Organisation, underline the war as the deadliest involving Israel since its establishment in 1948.
Israel launched its offensive in response to Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, when militants killed some 1,200 people and took another 251 hostage – Israel’s deadliest ever day. Since Israel launched ground operations in Gaza in October 2023, 454 soldiers have been killed.
The new Palestinian toll does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Thousands more bodies are believed to be buried under rubble, meaning the true toll is likely to be significantly higher, Palestinian officials and rescue workers say.
Israeli airstrikes overnight killed at least 30 Palestinians in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, Gaza health authorities said. Doctors at Al-Awda Hospital said at least 14 women and 12 children were among the dead, read the report.
The hospital also said that 13 people had been killed and dozens wounded by Israeli gunfire along the Salahudeen Road as they waited for aid trucks to roll into Gaza.
Saar said 5,000 aid trucks had entered Gaza in the last two months, and that Israel would assist those wanting to conduct airdrops – a delivery method that aid groups say is ineffective and a token.
Israel and the U.S. accuse Hamas of stealing aid – which the militants deny – and the U.N. of failing to prevent it. The U.N. says it has not seen evidence of Hamas diverting much aid. Hamas accuses Israel of causing starvation and using aid as a weapon.
Mass deportation of Afghan migrants cripples Iran’s leather and footwear industry
The impact of the deportations is not limited to the leather sector. Other industries also rely on migrant labor—including construction, agriculture, and manufacturing.
Iran’s leather and footwear industry is facing a dramatic slowdown following the sudden mass deportation of Afghan migrant workers, a key labor force in the sector, according to the Tehran Union of Leather and Footwear Sellers.
Saeed Hayati, the union’s head, warned this week that the abrupt removal of Afghan workers—who previously made up more than half the sector’s workforce—has paralyzed production across many manufacturing units. He said the situation is especially dire as Iran prepares for the back-to-school shopping season, traditionally a peak period for the industry.
“This has been a shock to the entire system,” Hayati told local media.
“Production lines have come to a halt. We were already dealing with a weak economy, currency devaluation, high rent, and power shortages—but now, the labor shortage may push the industry to the brink.”
Hayati strongly criticized Iranian authorities for enforcing deportation measures without prior planning or efforts to train or replace the displaced workforce. “Before implementing such policies, there should have been a structured plan. Instead, skilled and experienced workers were expelled overnight, and now the factories are empty.”
He added that while some stopgap measures have been introduced, they are neither sufficient nor sustainable. “The solution should have been gradual, humane, and realistic. You don’t punish an entire community for the actions of a few. It’s neither fair nor economically wise.”
The impact of the deportations is not limited to the leather sector. Hayati cautioned that other industries reliant on migrant labor—including construction, agriculture, and manufacturing—are likely to face similar disruptions in the coming months.
Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni recently said that around six million Afghan nationals reside in Iran, of which an estimated two million are undocumented.
Momeni confirmed that undocumented migrants must leave the country and stated that nearly one million Afghans have been deported since the start of the Iranian calendar year in March.
Despite the government’s assertion that the deportation drive is aimed at restoring order and reducing pressure on public services, industry leaders and economic analysts warn that the campaign risks damaging Iran’s already fragile economy.
Afghan workers, many of whom have lived in Iran for decades, have long been integral to the country’s informal and semi-skilled labor markets. Their sudden removal is now exposing systemic dependence—and a lack of preparedness to fill the vacuum they leave behind.
IEA Supreme Leader: Implementing Sharia rulings close doors to sedition
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has stated that the implementation of the current government’s laws, rulings, and decrees will close the doors to sedition and pave the way for the enforcement of Sharia.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, published a statement saying that Akhundzada made these remarks during a meeting with officials from the Herat Ulema Council in Kandahar province.
According to the statement, Hibatullah Akhundzada warned that failure to implement these rulings leads to division and discord.
During the meeting, Akhundzada emphasized the need for serious efforts to resolve the people’s problems and to eliminate hatred and disputes among the public.
He stated: “The Islamic Emirate has been in power in Afghanistan for four years now, and during this time, there has been no conflict, factionalism, war, or obstacles. Now is the time for the scholars to take advantage of this opportunity and strive for the implementation of Sharia.”
He added that after the prophets, the responsibility for guiding humanity lies with religious scholars, who are tasked with safeguarding the religion.
IEA supreme leader emphasized that God has appointed scholars as observers over rulers, and added: “In these difficult times, we are weak and in desperate need of cooperation and mutual assistance. Therefore, it is obligatory for scholars to maintain unity and support one another.”
Uncontrolled imports must be prevented: Azizi
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi has called on officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Investment to prevent the uncontrolled import of goods into the country.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) in Kabul on Tuesday, Azizi said with the cooperation of the private sector, efforts are underway to grow the national economy.
“You (officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment) must elevate your nation with your own hands. We must refrain at all costs from relying on outsiders, from uncontrolled imports, and from bringing in non-essential goods. You are the ones implementing the economic policies of the Islamic Emirate,” said Azizi.
Sayed Karim Hashimi, who has assumed leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment based on a decree from the leader of the Islamic Emirate, stated that he will work to develop trade, investment, and strengthen the private sector nationwide.
“I express my gratitude to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for placing their trust in me. I commit to dedicating all my efforts toward the growth of the private sector and the Afghan economy,” said Hashimi.
ACCI is one of the country’s most important and influential economic institutions, playing a key role in developing trade, supporting the private sector, attracting investment, and facilitating domestic and international economic relations.
In the past, the executive board of this chamber was selected through internal elections by its members.
