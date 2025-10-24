Regional
Bus collision blaze kills 20 in southern India
A fire sparked by a fuel leak following the collision of a private bus and a motorcycle on the route between India’s southern tech cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad killed at least 20 people, domestic media said on Friday, citing officials.
Though India is the world’s third-largest car market, it has some of the deadliest roads, with road accidents last year killing about 180,000 nationwide, authorities said in January, Reuters reported.
“Of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued,” A Siri, a district revenue official, told news agency ANI. “Among the remaining, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far.”
A similar accident last month killed 19 people in the western desert state of Rajasthan when a private bus caught fire.
Tahawol: UN hails Kabul-Islamabad ceasefire
US intensifies diplomacy to rescue Gaza ceasefire after deadly flare-up
The United States has launched a new round of high-level diplomacy to keep the fragile Gaza ceasefire from collapsing after deadly clashes over the weekend left dozens dead and raised doubts about the durability of the truce brokered by President Donald Trump.
Senior U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday to urge restraint and push both Israel and Hamas to recommit to the peace plan’s first phase. The meeting came after Sunday’s violence, when a Palestinian attack killed two Israeli soldiers and triggered an Israeli air assault that left at least 28 Palestinians dead.
Both sides have since reiterated their commitment to the agreement, but repeated breaches have exposed the truce’s fragility and the enormous challenge of sustaining peace after two years of war. Central questions — including Hamas’ disarmament, further Israeli troop withdrawals, and the future governance of Gaza — remain unresolved.
Trump, speaking in Washington, said the United States was taking “many steps” to uphold the ceasefire, calling it “a historic opportunity for a new Middle East.” He accused some Hamas elements of breaking the deal but stopped short of blaming its top leadership.
“If Hamas doesn’t straighten this out, we’re going to eradicate them if we have to,” Trump said, though he stressed that no U.S. troops would be deployed on the ground.
Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for further talks with Netanyahu, focusing on the next phase of Trump’s 20-step peace plan. U.S. officials will also meet Hamas representatives in Egypt to discuss compliance measures and humanitarian coordination.
On Monday, three more Palestinians were killed by Israeli tank fire near the so-called “yellow line” — a zone marking Israel’s partial military withdrawal from populated areas of Gaza. The Israeli military said the strikes targeted militants who had crossed the boundary. Gaza residents reported confusion over the line’s location, saying the destruction had made it nearly impossible to identify safe zones.
“The whole area is in ruins. We saw the maps, but we can’t tell where those lines are,” said Samir, 50, from Gaza City’s Tuffah district.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross said it had received the body of another Israeli hostage from Hamas and transferred it to the Israeli military. Officials believe several more remains could be handed over in the coming days.
In Cairo, Hamas’ exiled Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya met Egyptian mediators to discuss next steps in implementing the ceasefire. A Palestinian official familiar with the talks said discussions included forming a technocratic administration for Gaza without direct Hamas participation — a proposal backed by Washington but strongly opposed by Hamas and allied factions.
Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any militants remaining beyond the yellow line would be targeted without warning, saying troops would “not tolerate further provocations.”
Cargo plane slides off runway in Hong Kong, killing two airport staff
Two Hong Kong airport security staff were killed early on Monday after a cargo plane from Dubai skidded off the runway on landing, collided with their security patrol vehicle and pushed it into the sea, the city’s airport operator said.
The Boeing 747 involved in the deadliest airport incident in the financial hub in more than 25 years also fell into the water and was partially submerged, but all four crew members on board escaped, Reuters reported.
The airport security staff were not breathing when rescued from the water, with one confirmed dead at the scene and another later at hospital, said Steven Yiu, executive director of airport operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong.
AUTHORITIES STILL INVESTIGATING EXACT CAUSE OF CRASH
The accident at the world’s busiest cargo airport involved a plane operated by Turkish freight carrier ACT Airlines on behalf of Emirates, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.
Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, with weather, runway conditions, the aircraft and aircrew part of the investigation, Yiu said.
The accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. Hong Kong time on Monday (1950 GMT on Sunday).
An air traffic control recording available on LiveATC.net reviewed by Reuters indicated the cargo plane’s pilot confirmed plans to land on runway 07L where the crash occurred, but he did not report any technical issues on the recording.
“An incident happened at the airfield just now,” a female controller said minutes later.
Man Ka-chai, chief accident and safety investigator for Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority, confirmed air traffic control had directed the flight to land at the north runway, but added: “We didn’t receive any message requesting help from the pilot.”
Yiu said the security patrol car was in charge of patrolling the north runway along a road that was outside the runway fence. It was operating in its usual area and “definitely didn’t rush onto the runway,” he said.
The airplane suddenly veered left after landing on the runway before hitting the car, which “wasn’t a normal path”, he said.
AIRPORT FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED
Flights at Hong Kong’s airport have not been affected, Yiu said, adding that the northern runway at the world’s busiest cargo airport, where the incident occurred, would reopen after safety inspections were complete.
The south and central runways are operating as normal, the authority said.
Photos taken after the accident showed a cargo aircraft with AirACT livery partially submerged in water near the airport’s sea wall with an escape slide deployed and the nose and tail sections separated.
Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a statement on Monday that the aircraft had “deviated from the north runway after landing and ditched into the sea.”
Emirates said flight EK9788 sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong on Monday and was a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft wet-leased from and operated by ACT Airlines.
“Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard,” Emirates said.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ACT Airlines is a Turkish carrier that provides extra cargo capacity to major airlines. It later said in a statement that it was not yet clear why the plane had veered off the runway and an investigation was being carried out by the relevant authorities.
“All four crew members on board have been confirmed to be in good health. Unfortunately, we have been informed that the aircraft collided with a ground services vehicle, resulting in loss of two lives,” it said, adding the airline was cooperating fully with the probe and was in close contact with officials.
Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the aircraft involved in the accident was 32 years old and had served as a passenger plane before being converted into a freighter.
Yiu said the airport authority would provide all necessary assistance and support to the family, adding the two staff who died had worked at the airport for seven and 12 years respectively.
It was the deadliest airport accident in Hong Kong since a China Airlines flight crashed on landing in 1999, killing three of the 315 people on board, according to an Aviation Safety Network database.
