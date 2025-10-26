Regional
Netanyahu says Israel to decide which international forces in Gaza acceptable
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel would determine which foreign forces it would allow as part of a planned international force in Gaza to help secure an end to its war under U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan.
It remains unclear whether Arab and other states will be ready to commit troops while Israel has expressed concerns about the make-up of the force. While the Trump administration has ruled out sending U.S. soldiers into Gaza, the force could draw on troops from Egypt, Indonesia and Gulf Arab countries, Reuters reported.
“We are in control of our security, and we have also made it clear regarding international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us, and this is how we operate and will continue to operate,” Netanyahu told a session of his cabinet.
“This is, of course, acceptable to the United States as well, as its most senior representatives have expressed in recent days.”
Israel, which besieged Gaza for two years to back up its air and ground war in the enclave against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group’s cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, continues to control all access to the territory.
ISRAEL OPPOSED TO TURKISH ROLE IN GAZA FORCE
Last week Netanyahu hinted that he would be opposed to any role for Turkish security forces in the Gaza Strip. Once warm Turkish-Israeli relations hit new lows during the Gaza war, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lambasting Israel’s devastating air and ground war in the small Palestinian enclave.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to Israel aimed at shoring up the fragile ceasefire, said on Friday the international force would have to be made up of “countries that Israel’s comfortable with”, but declined to comment specifically on Turkish involvement.
Rubio added that Gaza’s future governance still needs to be worked out among Israel and partner nations but could not include Hamas.
Rubio later said U.S. officials were getting input on a possible U.N. resolution or international agreement to authorise the multinational force in Gaza and would discuss the issue in Qatar on Sunday.
The Trump administration wants Arab states to contribute funds and troops.
A major challenge is that Hamas has not committed to disarming and, since a ceasefire took hold two weeks ago as the first stage of Trump’s 20-point plan, has embarked on a violent crackdown against groups that have tested its grip on power.
Netanyahu also said on Sunday Israel was an independent country and rejected the notion that “the American administration controls me and dictates Israel’s security policy.” Israel and the U.S., he said, are a “partnership.”
Bus collision blaze kills 20 in southern India
A fire sparked by a fuel leak following the collision of a private bus and a motorcycle on the route between India’s southern tech cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad killed at least 20 people, domestic media said on Friday, citing officials.
Though India is the world’s third-largest car market, it has some of the deadliest roads, with road accidents last year killing about 180,000 nationwide, authorities said in January, Reuters reported.
“Of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued,” A Siri, a district revenue official, told news agency ANI. “Among the remaining, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far.”
A similar accident last month killed 19 people in the western desert state of Rajasthan when a private bus caught fire.
Tahawol: UN hails Kabul-Islamabad ceasefire
US intensifies diplomacy to rescue Gaza ceasefire after deadly flare-up
The United States has launched a new round of high-level diplomacy to keep the fragile Gaza ceasefire from collapsing after deadly clashes over the weekend left dozens dead and raised doubts about the durability of the truce brokered by President Donald Trump.
Senior U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday to urge restraint and push both Israel and Hamas to recommit to the peace plan’s first phase. The meeting came after Sunday’s violence, when a Palestinian attack killed two Israeli soldiers and triggered an Israeli air assault that left at least 28 Palestinians dead.
Both sides have since reiterated their commitment to the agreement, but repeated breaches have exposed the truce’s fragility and the enormous challenge of sustaining peace after two years of war. Central questions — including Hamas’ disarmament, further Israeli troop withdrawals, and the future governance of Gaza — remain unresolved.
Trump, speaking in Washington, said the United States was taking “many steps” to uphold the ceasefire, calling it “a historic opportunity for a new Middle East.” He accused some Hamas elements of breaking the deal but stopped short of blaming its top leadership.
“If Hamas doesn’t straighten this out, we’re going to eradicate them if we have to,” Trump said, though he stressed that no U.S. troops would be deployed on the ground.
Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for further talks with Netanyahu, focusing on the next phase of Trump’s 20-step peace plan. U.S. officials will also meet Hamas representatives in Egypt to discuss compliance measures and humanitarian coordination.
On Monday, three more Palestinians were killed by Israeli tank fire near the so-called “yellow line” — a zone marking Israel’s partial military withdrawal from populated areas of Gaza. The Israeli military said the strikes targeted militants who had crossed the boundary. Gaza residents reported confusion over the line’s location, saying the destruction had made it nearly impossible to identify safe zones.
“The whole area is in ruins. We saw the maps, but we can’t tell where those lines are,” said Samir, 50, from Gaza City’s Tuffah district.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross said it had received the body of another Israeli hostage from Hamas and transferred it to the Israeli military. Officials believe several more remains could be handed over in the coming days.
In Cairo, Hamas’ exiled Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya met Egyptian mediators to discuss next steps in implementing the ceasefire. A Palestinian official familiar with the talks said discussions included forming a technocratic administration for Gaza without direct Hamas participation — a proposal backed by Washington but strongly opposed by Hamas and allied factions.
Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any militants remaining beyond the yellow line would be targeted without warning, saying troops would “not tolerate further provocations.”
