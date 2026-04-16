Central Asia, Afghanistan crank up Russian fuel imports as MidEast supplies dry up

Central Asia and Afghanistan increased fuel imports from Russia and Belarus by rail by more than 50% in the first quarter as Moscow diverts energy flows from Europe and the Iran war curbs deliveries from the Middle East, traders said on Wednesday.

The traders said supplies to the region in ⁠January-March increased to 3.347 million metric tons, Reuters reported.

Since the European Union introduced an embargo on Russia’s oil products in February 2023, the region has become the main export market for Russian fuel.

While Russia has banned gasoline exports until the end of July, many Central Asian countries, with which Russia has ⁠inter-governmental agreements on fuel supplies, are exempt from the restrictions.

Mongolia is the biggest Russian fuel importer in the region. Supplies to the country in the first ⁠quarter rose by 29% year on year to 840,000 tons, read the report.

Afghanistan is not exempt from Russia’s gasoline export ban, ⁠but Belarus can continue supplies.

Afghanistan’s imports from Russia and Belarus jumped fourfold in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 530,000 tons, including 231,000 tons of gasoline.