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Central Asia, Afghanistan crank up Russian fuel imports as MidEast supplies dry up

Afghanistan is not exempt from Russia’s gasoline export ban, ⁠but Belarus can continue supplies.

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Central Asia and Afghanistan increased fuel imports from Russia and Belarus by rail by more than 50% in the first quarter as Moscow diverts energy flows from Europe and the Iran war curbs deliveries from the Middle East, traders said on Wednesday.

The traders said supplies to the region in ⁠January-March increased to 3.347 million metric tons, Reuters reported.

Since the European Union introduced an embargo on Russia’s oil products in February 2023, the region has become the main export market for Russian fuel.

While Russia has banned gasoline exports until the end of July, many Central Asian countries, with which Russia has ⁠inter-governmental agreements on fuel supplies, are exempt from the restrictions.

Mongolia is the biggest Russian fuel importer in the region. Supplies to the country in the first ⁠quarter rose by 29% year on year to 840,000 tons, read the report.

Afghanistan is not exempt from Russia’s gasoline export ban, ⁠but Belarus can continue supplies.

Afghanistan’s imports from Russia and Belarus jumped fourfold in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 530,000 tons, including 231,000 tons of gasoline.

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Uzbekistan-Afghanistan trade posts steady growth in early 2026

Afghanistan remained one of Uzbekistan’s key trading partners, ranking among its top 20 counterparts by overall trade volume.

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April 15, 2026

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Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan continued to expand in the first two months of 2026, reflecting strengthening economic ties despite ongoing regional challenges.

According to data from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee, bilateral trade reached $298.4 million between January and February, marking an increase of $22.5 million — or 8.2% — compared to the same period in 2025.

The figures also show a sharp longer-term rise. Trade more than doubled compared to the first two months of 2024, when turnover stood at $131.2 million, representing a 127.5% increase over two years.

Afghanistan remained one of Uzbekistan’s key trading partners, ranking among its top 20 counterparts by overall trade volume.

Exports from Uzbekistan continued to dominate the relationship, totaling $289.1 million and accounting for nearly 97% of total trade. The export-heavy structure highlights Uzbekistan’s role as a major supplier of goods to Afghanistan, particularly agricultural products, energy resources, and manufactured items.

The growth comes as Uzbekistan expands its broader trade footprint. The country’s total foreign trade turnover reached $11.6 billion in the same period, with economic links spanning more than 160 countries worldwide.

The latest figures underscore deepening commercial engagement between Tashkent and Kabul, with trade momentum showing resilience and sustained upward growth.

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Afghanistan, Uzbekistan strengthen ties with $524 million in trade deals

Speaking at the event, Fayez Ahmad Khwafi, Deputy for Provincial Affairs at the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, highlighted the growing importance of economic ties between the two nations.

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April 14, 2026

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Herat has taken a major step forward as a regional trade powerhouse, with 14 commercial agreements worth over $524 million signed during a high-level business conference linking Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The conference, held on Tuesday in Herat, brought together senior government officials and influential business leaders from Herat and Andijan, creating a dynamic platform to deepen economic cooperation, unlock new investment opportunities, and strengthen cross-border partnerships.

Speaking at the event, Fayez Ahmad Khwafi, Deputy for Provincial Affairs at the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, highlighted the growing importance of economic ties between the two nations. He pointed to Herat’s strategic position as a gateway for trade, emphasizing the critical role of the Islam Qala and Torghundi ports in driving regional commerce.

Khwafi stressed that continued exchange between business delegations is essential to sustaining momentum, describing the collaboration between Herat and Andijan as a significant move toward expanding bilateral trade and fostering long-term economic growth.

Adding further weight to the initiative, the Governor of Herat welcomed the agreements and confirmed plans for an upcoming delegation visit to Andijan—signaling a commitment to building even stronger relationships with Uzbek investors and traders.

The event drew wide participation from key stakeholders, including the governors of both regions, heads of national chambers of commerce, and a large contingent of private sector representatives.

Officials say the agreements span multiple industries and are expected to deliver a meaningful boost to trade between Kabul and Tashkent, reinforcing a shared vision for stronger regional economic integration.

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Afghanistan–Uzbekistan forum secures $520 million in trade and investment deals

Officials said the agreements include $300 million in investment commitments, $150 million in imports, and $70 million in exports.

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3 days ago

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April 13, 2026

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A joint business forum between Afghan and Uzbek private sector representatives in Kabul has resulted in the signing of 38 agreements valued at $520 million, underscoring deepening economic ties between the two neighbours.

Participants at the forum, including traders from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan’s Andijan Region, finalized deals spanning investment, imports, and exports. Officials said the agreements include $300 million in investment commitments, $150 million in imports, and $70 million in exports.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, said the latest deals add to a growing portfolio of bilateral agreements, with total contracts between the two countries now exceeding $1 billion. He noted that economic relations between Kabul and Tashkent are shifting from dialogue to concrete implementation.

Azizi highlighted Afghanistan’s potential as a key market for Uzbek goods while also stressing the country’s export capacity. He emphasized the importance of joint investment partnerships and reaffirmed government support for both domestic and foreign investors.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment reported significant progress in recent months, stating that trade agreements worth $1.4 billion have been signed over the past six months, with some already in operation. The chamber estimates that annual trade between the two countries has reached around $1.5 billion.

Officials from Uzbekistan also pointed to expanding cooperation. Shuhratbek Abdurakhmonov said bilateral relations are steadily improving and noted that Uzbek businesses are ready to share expertise with Afghan partners.

Meanwhile, Davron Vakhobov said Uzbek investors are already active across a range of sectors in Afghanistan, including poultry, textiles, food production, furniture, leather goods, energy infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and construction. He expressed confidence that private-sector collaboration will continue to grow.

Local authorities also encouraged Uzbek investors to explore opportunities in Nangarhar Province, saying favourable conditions have been created to support new investments.

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