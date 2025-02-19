Champions Trophy: Eight teams, eight confident skippers

(Last Updated On: )

After months of anticipation, the long-awaited starting date of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament has arrived, with cricket fever gripping Karachi, in Pakistan, the host city for today’s match.

Host team, Pakistan, will take on New Zealand in the first match which is scheduled to start at 1.30pm Kabul time.

Once again, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will treat cricket fans across the country to a thrilling live broadcast of all matches on Ariana Television.

The tournament will meanwhile see the eight top ODI teams battle it out for the title over the next 19 days.

Ahead of what will undoubtedly be an eventful tournament, we take a look at the eight captains who are leading the star-studded lineups:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan)

The charismatic leader who inspired Afghanistan’s historic run at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, registering wins against powerhouses such as England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The 30-year-old has been entrusted with leading Afghanistan in their maiden edition of the Champions Trophy on the back of a mighty successful year in the format.

They may be making their Champions Trophy debut but Shahidi believes Afghanistan are capable of defeating any team on their day.

“We’ll look to move forward because we have the talent to beat every side in every format,” he had said recently, expanding on their ambitions for the upcoming tournament.

“Our next big challenge is the Champions Trophy, it’s a big tournament for us and we’re looking forward to it.”

Steve Smith (Australia)

Stepping in the stead of full-time skipper Pat Cummins, the Australian batting icon is leading the reigning ODI world champions at the tournament for a second time.

Having captained Australia at the 2017 edition of the tournament, Smith brings a wealth of experience as a leader and will lead their charge for a third Champions Trophy.

While Australia have had to deal with the task of replacing major names such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis in their squad, Smith is optimistic about the replacements that have been slotted in.

“I think they’ve all got their own unique skills,” he said. “For me, captaining them, it’s about me communicating with them and trying to get the right option out of them at the right time.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh)

Leading his side in an ICC event for the third time, the 26-year-old has made it clear that Bangladesh are eyeing their first-ever title.

Shanto exudes confidence in a team undergoing transition and has pipped the Asian side will surprise many at the upcoming event.

Elaborating on the significance of the tournament for Bangladesh, Shanto said: “(It’s) very important. Before we came here, we all wanted to win the trophy this time because in the last few tournaments, we haven’t done well. This time we can think of winning the trophy because we have got a very good team.”

“We know it is going to be difficult but if we execute our plans on a given day, we can win.”

Jos Buttler (England)

Having led England to a T20 World Cup win in 2022, and a standout performer in their 2019 Cricket World Cup triumph, the swashbuckling batter is featuring in his third edition of the tournament.

He will look to add another piece of silverware to England’s cabinet as they intend to go all the way through at the Champions Trophy for the first time.

Despite the recent series loss in India, Buttler is optimistic of England’s chances at the upcoming tournament.

“I think the fact we’re not anywhere near our potential yet or playing individually or collectively where we know we can be gives us something to look forward to, believe we can get there and be a dangerous team in the Champions Trophy,” Buttler said after the series against India.

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma is set to star in his third Champions Trophy and his first as India’s skipper. Having led the side to a near-flawless run at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and a T20 World Cup title, Rohit has already tasted success in the eight-team tournament before.

Back in 2013 as India lifted their second Champions Trophy title, Rohit had announced his arrival as India’s fearless opener – a role he’s made his own through his career.

Among the top contenders, India arrived at the Champions Trophy following a 3-0 series sweep against England at home. The statement win saw Rohit Sharma and Co flex their run-scoring muscles.

“There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you are supposed to play,” the Indian skipper elaborated on his team’s playing philosophy ahead of the Champions Trophy.

“The World Cup was a perfect example of that and we want to continue to do that, and build on that. There will be times things will not fall in place, but that’s okay.”

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

Another ICC tournament debut as a skipper, the experienced spinner has already displayed positive signs, stepping into his own in the leadership role.

Santner led the Black Caps to a Tri-Nation series win against Pakistan and South Africa ahead of the tournament, going unbeaten on their way to lifting the trophy.

A particular takeaway from the win for the New Zealand skipper just days before the Champions Trophy is how multiple players chipped in to produce the results in Pakistan.

“It is nice to win,” Santner said after New Zealand’s Tri-Nation series win. “Different guys stepping up at different times is good. Though it means nothing till we play that first game at the Champions Trophy.”

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Leading Pakistan for the first time at an ICC tournament, as the defending champions embark on retaining the title at home.

Stepping into the role of captain last year, Rizwan has already inspired historic ODI series wins in Australia and South Africa.

Under his captaincy, Pakistan also made it to the Tri-Nation series final against New Zealand at home in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy.

Speaking on the unique opportunity of defending their title as hosts, Rizwan said, “As a cricket-loving country, we are all very excited to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“Having done well in the ODIs recently adds to the excitement and build-up towards the mega-event, and we eagerly look forward to playing in front of our home crowd and excelling in the eight-team tournament.

Temba Bavuma (South Africa):

Making his first appearance at the tournament, having led South Africa to the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals, the Proteas skipper will look to reclaim the trophy they won back in 1998.

Having been the face of South Africa’s push for glory at the world stage, Bavuma has already led the Proteas to the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2025.

Bavuma is confident that South Africa can take a step closer to the elusive title win at the Champions Trophy, despite the tournament’s challenging nature.

“In the World Cup, you have time to take stock and step up. But in the Champions Trophy, you can’t do that but we are hopeful of going one step further in the tournament,” the Proteas skipper said.

Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television from today, Wednesday February 19.

Fans can tune in from 12:30pm for the pre-match show. The match between Pakistan and New Zealand will get underway at 1:30pm.

For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.