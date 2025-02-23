International Sports
Match Preview: India and Pakistan to face off in Dubai at Champions Trophy
Anticipation for Sunday’s encounter has meanwhile reached fever pitch, given their last 50-over encounter was way back in 2023 at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
Cricket’s fiercest rivals will lock horns on Sunday in a battle that will prove pivotal to the pair’s ICC Champions Trophy aspirations and in the world of cricket, it doesn’t get much bigger than this.
Dating back to 1952, India and Pakistan is a rivalry that’s not only stood the test of time, but continues to grow and evolve.
These South Asian nations find another gear when they meet, the ICC states.
Anticipation for Sunday’s encounter has meanwhile reached fever pitch, given their last 50-over encounter was way back in 2023 at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where India claimed a seven-wicket win.
The two sides also met at last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where India prevailed by just six runs.
But for Pakistan, the team has reached the point of desperation as the host nation needs to win if they want to progress to the semi-finals.
While Pakistan had a good run recently when they beat South Africa in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, they lost to New Zealand in the opening event last week.
In contrast, India however are eight wins from nine games in white-ball cricket this year so far, and unbeaten from four in ODIs.
India dominated England 3-0 leading into the Champions Trophy, before taking care of Bangladesh in their first tournament match.
For Pakistan, their opening match last week got off to a poor start when they fell to a 60-run loss to the Black Caps in Karachi. The news also got worse for the reigning champions when it was revealed that star opener Fakhar Zaman would miss the remainder of the tournament due to injury.
ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting meanwhile dissected where it went wrong for Pakistan in their opening match against New Zealand and what they need to put in place to upset arch-rivals India in Dubai.
Ponting discussed Pakistan’s plight with Sanjana Ganesan on the most recent episode of The ICC Review and said he thinks it is going to be tough for the Asian side to put the loss of Fakhar behind them and return to winning ways against India.
“It’s going to be hard for Pakistan now,” Ponting said.
“We spoke only a few days ago and my prediction for that game was that Pakistan would beat New Zealand and probably beat them quite comfortably.
“Fakhar’s injury didn’t help their cause but they were chasing a very big total on the back of some great batting from New Zealand. To post 320, it was always going to be a hard run chase.
“With Pakistan, we talk about it every tournament, they’re unpredictable. You never quite know what they’re going to do.
“On their day, they were as capable as anybody. And now, having lost to New Zealand, they’re going to have to be at their absolute best against India to beat them.
“India’s got off to a great start, Pakistan not so much. And with that injury that we spoke about, I think it’s going to be hard for them to bounce back, but they can.”
Sympathy for Fakhar
Ponting had sympathy for Fakhar, who injured himself while fielding against New Zealand and was then visibly disappointed after he was dismissed with the knowledge that his injury had flared and he would likely miss the remainder of the tournament.
Pakistan confirmed on Thursday that Imam-ul-Haq had been brought into their squad to replace Fakhar and Ponting said the team needed to move on as quickly as possible to ensure they give their best against India.
On Fakhar’s injury he said: “It is heartbreaking. These players work for these big tournaments. He’s been in super touch as well. been making a lot of runs.
“And his teammates would be gutted not to have him, but even more so for him…it’s always a hard thing to get over, but at the end of the day, you have to get over it. You’ve got to find a way to bounce back really quickly.
“The best thing you can do is sit back in the dressing room that night and discuss it and put it to bed and leave it there. And then when you get up the next day, as a group, you’ve got to find a way to regroup and find someone that can come in and do a good job for Pakistan.”
Sunday’s match will be played in Dubai and gets underway at 1:30pm Kabul time.
Fans across the country can tune in to Ariana Television at 12:30pm for a preview show. The match will then be broadcast live across the country.
International Sports
Champions Trophy: Eight teams, eight confident skippers
Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first match which starts at 1.30pm Kabul time today, Wednesday. Ariana Television will broadcast the match live.
After months of anticipation, the long-awaited starting date of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament has arrived, with cricket fever gripping Karachi, in Pakistan, the host city for today’s match.
Host team, Pakistan, will take on New Zealand in the first match which is scheduled to start at 1.30pm Kabul time.
Once again, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will treat cricket fans across the country to a thrilling live broadcast of all matches on Ariana Television.
The tournament will meanwhile see the eight top ODI teams battle it out for the title over the next 19 days.
Ahead of what will undoubtedly be an eventful tournament, we take a look at the eight captains who are leading the star-studded lineups:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan)
The charismatic leader who inspired Afghanistan’s historic run at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, registering wins against powerhouses such as England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
The 30-year-old has been entrusted with leading Afghanistan in their maiden edition of the Champions Trophy on the back of a mighty successful year in the format.
They may be making their Champions Trophy debut but Shahidi believes Afghanistan are capable of defeating any team on their day.
“We’ll look to move forward because we have the talent to beat every side in every format,” he had said recently, expanding on their ambitions for the upcoming tournament.
“Our next big challenge is the Champions Trophy, it’s a big tournament for us and we’re looking forward to it.”
Steve Smith (Australia)
Stepping in the stead of full-time skipper Pat Cummins, the Australian batting icon is leading the reigning ODI world champions at the tournament for a second time.
Having captained Australia at the 2017 edition of the tournament, Smith brings a wealth of experience as a leader and will lead their charge for a third Champions Trophy.
While Australia have had to deal with the task of replacing major names such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis in their squad, Smith is optimistic about the replacements that have been slotted in.
“I think they’ve all got their own unique skills,” he said. “For me, captaining them, it’s about me communicating with them and trying to get the right option out of them at the right time.
Nazmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh)
Leading his side in an ICC event for the third time, the 26-year-old has made it clear that Bangladesh are eyeing their first-ever title.
Shanto exudes confidence in a team undergoing transition and has pipped the Asian side will surprise many at the upcoming event.
Elaborating on the significance of the tournament for Bangladesh, Shanto said: “(It’s) very important. Before we came here, we all wanted to win the trophy this time because in the last few tournaments, we haven’t done well. This time we can think of winning the trophy because we have got a very good team.”
“We know it is going to be difficult but if we execute our plans on a given day, we can win.”
Jos Buttler (England)
Having led England to a T20 World Cup win in 2022, and a standout performer in their 2019 Cricket World Cup triumph, the swashbuckling batter is featuring in his third edition of the tournament.
He will look to add another piece of silverware to England’s cabinet as they intend to go all the way through at the Champions Trophy for the first time.
Despite the recent series loss in India, Buttler is optimistic of England’s chances at the upcoming tournament.
“I think the fact we’re not anywhere near our potential yet or playing individually or collectively where we know we can be gives us something to look forward to, believe we can get there and be a dangerous team in the Champions Trophy,” Buttler said after the series against India.
Rohit Sharma (India)
Rohit Sharma is set to star in his third Champions Trophy and his first as India’s skipper. Having led the side to a near-flawless run at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and a T20 World Cup title, Rohit has already tasted success in the eight-team tournament before.
Back in 2013 as India lifted their second Champions Trophy title, Rohit had announced his arrival as India’s fearless opener – a role he’s made his own through his career.
Among the top contenders, India arrived at the Champions Trophy following a 3-0 series sweep against England at home. The statement win saw Rohit Sharma and Co flex their run-scoring muscles.
“There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you are supposed to play,” the Indian skipper elaborated on his team’s playing philosophy ahead of the Champions Trophy.
“The World Cup was a perfect example of that and we want to continue to do that, and build on that. There will be times things will not fall in place, but that’s okay.”
Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)
Another ICC tournament debut as a skipper, the experienced spinner has already displayed positive signs, stepping into his own in the leadership role.
Santner led the Black Caps to a Tri-Nation series win against Pakistan and South Africa ahead of the tournament, going unbeaten on their way to lifting the trophy.
A particular takeaway from the win for the New Zealand skipper just days before the Champions Trophy is how multiple players chipped in to produce the results in Pakistan.
“It is nice to win,” Santner said after New Zealand’s Tri-Nation series win. “Different guys stepping up at different times is good. Though it means nothing till we play that first game at the Champions Trophy.”
Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)
Leading Pakistan for the first time at an ICC tournament, as the defending champions embark on retaining the title at home.
Stepping into the role of captain last year, Rizwan has already inspired historic ODI series wins in Australia and South Africa.
Under his captaincy, Pakistan also made it to the Tri-Nation series final against New Zealand at home in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy.
Speaking on the unique opportunity of defending their title as hosts, Rizwan said, “As a cricket-loving country, we are all very excited to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
“Having done well in the ODIs recently adds to the excitement and build-up towards the mega-event, and we eagerly look forward to playing in front of our home crowd and excelling in the eight-team tournament.
Temba Bavuma (South Africa):
Making his first appearance at the tournament, having led South Africa to the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals, the Proteas skipper will look to reclaim the trophy they won back in 1998.
Having been the face of South Africa’s push for glory at the world stage, Bavuma has already led the Proteas to the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2025.
Bavuma is confident that South Africa can take a step closer to the elusive title win at the Champions Trophy, despite the tournament’s challenging nature.
“In the World Cup, you have time to take stock and step up. But in the Champions Trophy, you can’t do that but we are hopeful of going one step further in the tournament,” the Proteas skipper said.
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television from today, Wednesday February 19.
Fans can tune in from 12:30pm for the pre-match show. The match between Pakistan and New Zealand will get underway at 1:30pm.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
International Sports
Growth of sports tourism in Qatar focus of UN tourism conference
The conference, on sports tourism titled “Sports Tourism and the Tourism Industry After the World Cup,” was attended by high-ranking delegations from thirteen member nations.
Qatar’s sports tourism growth and potentials, particularly post FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, was the focus of discussion on the last day of the 51st session of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East.
The three-day event was held in Doha and hosted by Qatar Tourism.
The conference, on sports tourism titled “Sports Tourism and the Tourism Industry After the World Cup,” was attended by high-ranking delegations from thirteen member nations.
The agenda of the meeting included a review of accomplishments, an analysis of industry trends, and the identification of critical priorities aimed at enhancing tourism within the region, the Peninsula reported.
In his welcome remark, Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji noted that sports tourism in Qatar has witnessed tremendous growth, and the trajectory has been further accelerated with the country’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
“This resounding success of this landmark event that was organised for the first time in the Middle East showcased Qatar’s ability to seamlessly host large-scale international events. The growth of sports tourism in Qatar reflects the country’s commitment to leveraging sports as a tool for economic diversification and global engagement.
“By combining cutting-edge infrastructure, strategic planning, and a diverse range of attractions, Qatar has successfully established itself as a leading destination for sports enthusiasts and tourists alike,” the Qatar Tourism chairman said.
The UN Tourism organization reported that the Middle East experienced the most rapid recovery from the pandemic’s effects in 2024.
The meeting underscored the significance of regional collaboration and brought together experts and specialists to examine the influence of significant sporting events on regional tourism.
Head of Tourism Investment Promotion at Qatar Tourism Authority Mohamed Al Mahmeed noted that the theme of this year’s event was strategically chosen considering the importance of sports tourism to Qatar.
“The initiatives we have undertaken, along with the country’s efforts regarding the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, have significantly contributed to promoting awareness of Qatar.
“Our strategy is to continue our current trajectory by organizing major events and showcasing sports and cultural activities, thereby presenting to the global audience the unique offerings of Qatar.
“We remain committed to our identity, heritage, and cultural values throughout this process. It is our hope that these endeavors will effectively highlight what Qatar has to offer, as evidenced by the increasing number of visitors,” he said.
International Sports
ICC unveils prize money for Champions Trophy 2025
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize money for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.
The mega tournament, comprising eight teams, returns for the first time since 2017, and it will see the winners earn US$2.24 million
The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million, a 53% increase from the 2017 edition.
Every match counts at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.
In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.
The first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.
“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical,” ICC Chair Jay Shah said. “The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events.”
“Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations.”
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi.
Match Preview: India and Pakistan to face off in Dubai at Champions Trophy
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
Russia, U.S. representatives to meet again within two weeks, senior Russian diplomat says
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Afghanistan exports $518 million in dried fruit over past 10 months: ACCI
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
Saar: Agriculture ministry achievements and problems discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s governance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Kabul police’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Nabi says Champions Trophy not his swansong, ‘dreams of playing with son’
-
World5 days ago
Zelenskyy warns against ‘repeat of Afghanistan scenario’ in Ukraine
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tehran says Iran-Afghanistan water rights issue ‘unresolved’
-
World4 days ago
US, Russia agree to restore diplomatic missions as first step in Ukraine war talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Office overseeing Afghan resettlement in US told to start planning closure, sources say
-
Latest News5 days ago
OIC and UN special envoys discuss joint cooperation to support Afghanistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
Champions Trophy: Eight teams, eight confident skippers
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran’s supreme leader emphasizes need to expand relations with Afghanistan