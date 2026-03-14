Escalating clashes displace over 115,000 civilians in eastern Afghanistan

Intensifying clashes along the Afghanistan–Pakistan Durand Line have driven over 115,000 civilians from their homes in eastern Afghanistan since February 26, according to a report from the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). The violence, which has primarily affected Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, shows no signs of abating, leaving families to seek refuge in temporary shelters, makeshift camps, or with relatives.

In the first week of the conflict, at least 56 civilians were killed, and 129 others sustained injuries. The destruction has been widespread, with over 800 homes either damaged or destroyed. Humanitarian organizations have expressed urgent concern over the dire situation, as displaced families face severe shortages of essential services such as clean water, healthcare, and education.

“The scale of displacement is staggering,” said an NRC spokesperson. “Many families are now living in substandard conditions and struggling to make ends meet.” Some have resorted to renting overcrowded and inadequate housing that they can barely afford, further exacerbating their vulnerability.

The ongoing violence has also severely disrupted vital services. Over 20 health facilities in the region have suspended operations due to insecurity, including five centers damaged by airstrikes or shelling from the Pakistani regime. The World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily halted food distributions in several areas, while NRC suspended classes in Khost province, leaving 626 children without access to education.

“We are already facing a looming food crisis, and these latest disruptions could make it even worse,” said a WFP official. The organization previously warned that Afghanistan could face a severe food shortage this spring unless urgent funding gaps are addressed.

The crisis is made even more complex by the ongoing displacement of those affected by previous disasters. Over 25,000 people displaced by an earthquake in Kunar province six months ago are now being forced to leave their temporary shelters and return to areas where services remain limited. An additional 14,500 individuals are at risk of being displaced again if the conflict continues.

Aid organizations are attempting to respond to the crisis. The NRC has already provided cash assistance to over 4,300 displaced individuals and plans to extend support to another 4,000 in the coming days. However, Afghanistan’s humanitarian response remains severely underfunded, limiting the reach of available aid.

The humanitarian situation is also affecting Afghan migrants abroad. With over 4.4 million Afghans living in Iran, including around 1.4 million undocumented migrants, many are now at risk of forced return due to regional instability. Reports indicate that approximately 1,700 Afghan migrants are returning home each day, driven by both security concerns and economic pressures.

Humanitarian agencies are calling on all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians and allow unhindered access for aid workers to provide essential support to affected communities.