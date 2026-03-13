IEA, Chinese FMs hold phone talks, discuss bilateral relations

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, held a telephone conversation with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, regional security, and the impacts of ongoing developments in the region.

According to a statement from the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s economically oriented foreign policy and said that Afghanistan seeks to build trust, mutual respect, and economic cooperation with all neighboring and regional countries.

He also addressed recent regional security developments, underlining that the Islamic Emirate views dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to resolving any crisis.

During the call, Muttaqi shared the Islamic Emirate’s position on recent Pakistani incursions into Afghan territory, stressing that Afghanistan has the legitimate right to defend its people and territorial integrity, while simultaneously supporting political solutions rather than the escalation of conflict.

Wang Yi highlighted the importance of strengthening positive relations between Afghanistan and China and stated that China considers political understanding and problem-solving mechanisms crucial for regional stability and security. He also welcomed Afghanistan’s dialogue-based approach and stressed that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable.

Regarding Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, Wang Yi noted that military measures are not a solution and only heighten the crisis. He added that China is ready to play a constructive role in fostering understanding and trust.