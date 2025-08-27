Interviews
Exclusive interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Afghan envoy to Pakistan
Last Updated on: April 21, 2025
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, UN Deputy for Afghanistan
Latest News2 hours ago
Root of Pakistan’s policy toward Afghanistan is Durand Line, says Khalilzad
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan’s readiness to deport Afghan refugees
Sport7 hours ago
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
Latest News8 hours ago
US court blocks 9/11 victims’ bid for Afghanistan’s frozen funds
Sport4 weeks ago
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
Regional4 weeks ago
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Regional4 weeks ago
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US foreign policy in the region and world discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Importance of Japan’s relations with Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: UN’s warning of militant threats in Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus
Sport3 days ago
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan dialogue in Islamabad postponed
Latest News4 days ago
Iran says it will intensify efforts to secure water rights from Afghanistan
Regional4 days ago
Turkish first lady urges Melania Trump to speak out on Gaza
Latest News4 days ago
Trump aide calls IEA ‘moderately cooperative’ counterterrorism partners
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
International Sports3 days ago
The Hundred men’s race to the final: Teams battle for playoff spots