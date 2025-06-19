FIFA Club WC: Europe’s elite clash with continental champions

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup lit up stadiums across the United States last night and early today, Wednesday and Thursday June 18-19, as Europe’s elite clashed with continental champions in a packed day of action.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Juventus were all in action, while rising sides from South America, Africa, and Asia continued their charge in football’s global showdown.

At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Real Madrid stumbled out of the gate under new manager Xabi Alonso, settling for a 1–1 draw against Saudi powerhouse Al-Hilal.

Madrid’s young striker Gonzalo García, stepping in for the flu-stricken Kylian Mbappé, scored in the 34th minute after a slick team move. But Rúben Neves leveled from the penalty spot shortly after halftime.

A second Madrid goal seemed certain in stoppage time when they won a penalty — but Al-Hilal’s keeper Yassine Bounou pulled off a spectacular save to deny Federico Valverde, leaving the spoils shared.

Mbappé did not play and remained on the bench as a precaution, having developed a fever earlier this week. Madrid has not confirmed if he will be available for their next match.

Manchester City 2–0 Wydad Casablanca

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City looked sharp in their opener at Lumen Field, Seattle, with an early goal from Phil Foden inside the first two minutes. Jérémy Doku doubled the lead in the 36th minute with a composed finish following a clever through-ball from De Bruyne.

The win was marred slightly by a second-half red card for Rico Lewis, but City comfortably held on and now top Group F.

Guardiola praised the “clinical early pressing” but said the team needs “better discipline and defensive focus” going forward.

Juventus 5–0 Al Ain

Juventus announced themselves as contenders in emphatic style at Audi Field, Washington, D.C., hammering the UAE side Al Ain 5–0.

Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceição each scored twice, while 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz added a late goal to cap the rout.

Massimiliano Allegri fielded a youthful but high-tempo side that overwhelmed their Gulf opponents with aggressive pressing and sharp finishing.

With this result, Juventus leap to the top of Group G, tied on points with Manchester City but with a superior goal difference.

Red Bull Salzburg 2–1 Pachuca

At TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Red Bull Salzburg came from behind to defeat Mexican side Pachuca in a weather-disrupted match that resumed after a thunderstorm delay.

Salzburg, trailing 1–0 before the delay, equalized in the 52nd minute via a well-placed header from Strahinja Pavlović. Karim Konaté slotted home the winner late in the game, pushing Salzburg into contention in Group E.

Matches still to come tonight

Two more matches are scheduled for later today:

Al Ahly vs Palmeiras – Kick-off: 8:30 pm at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

A rematch of continental kings, with CAF giants Al Ahly facing Brazil’s Palmeiras in a high-stakes Group A clash.

FC Porto vs Inter Miami – Kick-off: 11:30 pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez are expected to start for Inter Miami, facing a technically solid Porto side in what’s being dubbed the “headline clash” of the day.

