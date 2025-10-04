FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026

FIFA has officially unveiled the adidas TRIONDA, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking another milestone in the countdown to what promises to be the biggest edition of football’s global showpiece.

The ball’s name, TRIONDA meaning “three waves” in Spanish symbolizes the unique partnership between the tournament’s three co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It’s the first time in history that the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three nations, a union that the ball’s design celebrates through a bold, vibrant color scheme and symbolic iconography.

“The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and it’s a beauty!” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Adidas have created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with the design embodying the unity and passion of next year’s host nations. I can’t wait to see this beautiful ball hitting the back of the net.”

The TRIONDA’s striking design features red, green, and blue—honoring the national colors of the host countries—along with a four-panel construction that mimics the motion of waves. At its core, the panels form a triangle, representing the unity between the three nations.

Each panel is adorned with national symbols: a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and a star for the United States. Touches of gold throughout the ball pay tribute to the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Beyond aesthetics, the TRIONDA is a technological leap forward. It incorporates connected ball technology, featuring a 500Hz motion sensor chip that provides real-time data on ball movement. This innovation, already used in recent FIFA competitions, supports the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and enhances decision-making accuracy, particularly in offside calls.

The ball’s deep seams and textured surface ensure flight stability and grip, even in wet or humid conditions, enhancing performance for players at the highest level.

The TRIONDA’s launch adds to the mounting excitement ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, following the unveiling of the Official Mascots and a massive response to the Visa Presale Draw, with over 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories participating. FIFA also announced that $1 will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund for every ticket sold, underscoring the event’s global impact.

As anticipation builds toward the Final Draw in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2025, and final qualification rounds unfold in the coming months, the TRIONDA serves as both a symbol of unity and a promise of footballing excellence for what is being hailed as the greatest FIFA World Cup ever.