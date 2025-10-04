International Sports
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Designed to celebrate unity among host nations and packed with cutting-edge technology, the Trionda sets the stage for a landmark tournament.
FIFA has officially unveiled the adidas TRIONDA, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking another milestone in the countdown to what promises to be the biggest edition of football’s global showpiece.
The ball’s name, TRIONDA meaning “three waves” in Spanish symbolizes the unique partnership between the tournament’s three co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It’s the first time in history that the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three nations, a union that the ball’s design celebrates through a bold, vibrant color scheme and symbolic iconography.
“The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and it’s a beauty!” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Adidas have created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with the design embodying the unity and passion of next year’s host nations. I can’t wait to see this beautiful ball hitting the back of the net.”
The TRIONDA’s striking design features red, green, and blue—honoring the national colors of the host countries—along with a four-panel construction that mimics the motion of waves. At its core, the panels form a triangle, representing the unity between the three nations.
Each panel is adorned with national symbols: a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and a star for the United States. Touches of gold throughout the ball pay tribute to the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.
Beyond aesthetics, the TRIONDA is a technological leap forward. It incorporates connected ball technology, featuring a 500Hz motion sensor chip that provides real-time data on ball movement. This innovation, already used in recent FIFA competitions, supports the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and enhances decision-making accuracy, particularly in offside calls.
The ball’s deep seams and textured surface ensure flight stability and grip, even in wet or humid conditions, enhancing performance for players at the highest level.
The TRIONDA’s launch adds to the mounting excitement ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, following the unveiling of the Official Mascots and a massive response to the Visa Presale Draw, with over 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories participating. FIFA also announced that $1 will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund for every ticket sold, underscoring the event’s global impact.
As anticipation builds toward the Final Draw in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2025, and final qualification rounds unfold in the coming months, the TRIONDA serves as both a symbol of unity and a promise of footballing excellence for what is being hailed as the greatest FIFA World Cup ever.
International Sports
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
The Asia Cup is the flagship tournament of the Asian Cricket Council, but Sunday’s trophy controversy may intensify already strained sporting ties between the two neighbours,
India successfully defended their Asia Cup title with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, but the triumph was overshadowed by a dramatic awards ceremony after the team refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Naqvi, who also serves as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, was due to present the trophy at Dubai International Stadium. The presentation was delayed by more than an hour before being abruptly cut short. Broadcaster Simon Doull announced that the Indian team had declined to collect the award.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later confirmed the decision, telling ANI news agency: “We have decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan.” He added that the board would lodge a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
While Indian players Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav collected their individual awards, they did so without acknowledging Naqvi, who was the only official on stage not to applaud them.
The snub capped a politically charged tournament. India and Pakistan clashed three times in the eight-team event, with India winning on each occasion. Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours remain fraught after a brief military confrontation in May that nearly escalated into full-scale war. Indian players also refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the competition.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated an earlier victory over Pakistan to India’s armed forces, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked “#OperationSindoor” in his congratulatory message to the team.
On the field, Pakistan squandered a strong start in the final. After openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) put on 84 runs, the side collapsed to 146 all out, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs. India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4-30.
India wobbled at 20-3 in reply but recovered through Varma’s unbeaten 69, supported by Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33), to seal victory. The result extended India’s unbeaten run through the tournament and handed Pakistan a third straight defeat to their rivals.
“It’s pretty amazing to finish unbeaten,” said India vice-captain Shubman Gill. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha admitted his side’s batting had faltered: “We could not rotate the strike properly and we lost too many wickets.”
The Asia Cup is the flagship tournament of the Asian Cricket Council, but Sunday’s trophy controversy may intensify already strained sporting ties between the two neighbours, whose bilateral cricketing relationship has been suspended for years.
International Sports
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that Pycroft himself had asked the captains at the toss to avoid handshakes.
India’s commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 on Sunday has been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the post-match handshake — or lack of it.
Played at the Dubai International Stadium, the high-voltage clash initially appeared to be about cricketing supremacy. Pakistan, having won the toss and opted to bat, crumbled under India’s disciplined bowling.
Their innings ended at a modest 128 for 9, with Sahibzada Farhan’s 40 and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late 33* providing the only sparks. Kuldeep Yadav starred with three wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy kept the pressure on.
India’s chase was brisk and clinical. Despite losing openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill early, the target was never in doubt. Suryakumar Yadav (26*) and Shivam Dube (22*) steered the side home with 25 balls to spare, extending India’s dominance over their rivals to an 11–3 record in T20 internationals.
But the cricketing result was soon eclipsed by off-field drama. At the conclusion of the match, Indian players, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, refused to engage in the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts. The gesture — or its absence — sparked immediate backlash.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that Pycroft himself had asked the captains at the toss to avoid handshakes. Pycroft has yet to respond, leaving questions unanswered and tensions high between the two sides.
While India prepares to face Oman on Saturday, and Pakistan lines up against the UAE on Thursday, the handshake controversy threatens to linger far longer than the match result itself — a reminder that in South Asia’s fiercest sporting rivalry, what happens off the field can be as explosive as what happens on it.
International Sports
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 World Cup after his double in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela in the penultimate round of the South American qualifiers, Reuters reported.
Despite his goals against La Vinotinto and Argentina’s early qualification, the 38-year-old national captain was cautious about his potential participation next year after being affected by injuries and missing several games at MLS side Inter Miami.
“In the past, I said it, logically, it was unlikely I’d play in a World Cup at 39. It’s nine months away, which is close, but it’s a long time as well,” Messi told reporters at the Monumental Stadium after Thursday night’s game.
“I love this, I love playing and I never want it to end, but the moment is coming, I am aware, it will happen when it has to happen.”
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday, read the report.
“When I feel good, I enjoy myself. And if I’m not feeling well, I really struggle, I’d rather not be playing, so we’ll see,” Messi added, when asked about his fitness.
Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. Showing prodigious talent from a young age, he joined FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy at 13 after moving from Argentina to Spain. Despite early health challenges due to a growth hormone deficiency, Messi quickly rose through the youth ranks.
He made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2004 at just 17 years old and went on to spend 17 seasons at the club. During his time at Barça, Messi became the club’s all-time top scorer, winning 10 La Liga titles, 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, and 7 Copa del Rey titles. Individually, he collected six Ballon d’Or awards while with the Catalan giants, breaking countless scoring and appearance records along the way.
In 2021, financial restrictions forced Messi to leave Barcelona, and he signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With PSG, he added two Ligue 1 titles and continued to display his playmaking brilliance. In 2023, Messi made a high-profile move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), where he instantly raised the global profile of the league and led the team to its first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup.
On the international stage, Messi endured years of near-misses before finally leading Argentina to Copa América glory in 2021. His crowning moment came in December 2022, when he captained Argentina to victory at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, cementing his legacy with a Golden Ball performance.
As of today, Messi holds a record 8 Ballon d’Or titles, over 800 career goals, and is celebrated not just for his statistics, but for his artistry, vision, and influence on the modern game.
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
European Parliament to debate Afghanistan’s humanitarian and women’s rights situation
Kabul and Islamabad must live in peace: Abdul Kabir
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, UN weather body says
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
Afghanistan edge UAE by 4 runs in thrilling T20 Tri-Series clash
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of internet and telecom services in economic growth discussed
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
