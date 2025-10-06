UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday

President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that the White House will host a UFC event on June 14, 2026 — coinciding with his 80th birthday — in what would be an unprecedented fusion of politics and professional fighting.

Speaking at Naval Station Norfolk during a ceremony marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, Trump revealed the date for the previously announced event, which he had first teased in July without offering specifics.

The event will be held on the South Lawn of the White House, and according to UFC President Dana White, the organization will spend $700,000 to replace the lawn’s grass after the spectacle. White disclosed the cost in an interview with the Sports Business Journal earlier this week.

Trump’s long-standing relationship with White stretches back to the early 2000s, when Trump’s Atlantic City venue, the Trump Taj Mahal, was among the few willing to host UFC events before the sport’s mainstream rise.

Since taking office, Trump has continued to attend UFC bouts, most recently appearing at a New Jersey fight in June.

He has frequently praised the sport and its fan base, many of whom align with his political following.

The planned White House UFC event has drawn intrigue and scrutiny, marking a rare — if not unprecedented — use of the presidential residence for a commercial sports promotion. TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, has not yet commented on the announcement.

The June 14 event is expected to be one of the most high-profile UFC showcases of 2026, with additional details — including the fight card and how the event will be broadcast or attended — still to be announced.