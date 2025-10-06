International Sports
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Since taking office, Trump has continued to attend UFC bouts, most recently appearing at a New Jersey fight in June.
President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that the White House will host a UFC event on June 14, 2026 — coinciding with his 80th birthday — in what would be an unprecedented fusion of politics and professional fighting.
Speaking at Naval Station Norfolk during a ceremony marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, Trump revealed the date for the previously announced event, which he had first teased in July without offering specifics.
The event will be held on the South Lawn of the White House, and according to UFC President Dana White, the organization will spend $700,000 to replace the lawn’s grass after the spectacle. White disclosed the cost in an interview with the Sports Business Journal earlier this week.
Trump’s long-standing relationship with White stretches back to the early 2000s, when Trump’s Atlantic City venue, the Trump Taj Mahal, was among the few willing to host UFC events before the sport’s mainstream rise.
He has frequently praised the sport and its fan base, many of whom align with his political following.
The planned White House UFC event has drawn intrigue and scrutiny, marking a rare — if not unprecedented — use of the presidential residence for a commercial sports promotion. TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, has not yet commented on the announcement.
The June 14 event is expected to be one of the most high-profile UFC showcases of 2026, with additional details — including the fight card and how the event will be broadcast or attended — still to be announced.
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Designed to celebrate unity among host nations and packed with cutting-edge technology, the Trionda sets the stage for a landmark tournament.
FIFA has officially unveiled the adidas TRIONDA, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking another milestone in the countdown to what promises to be the biggest edition of football’s global showpiece.
The ball’s name, TRIONDA meaning “three waves” in Spanish symbolizes the unique partnership between the tournament’s three co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It’s the first time in history that the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three nations, a union that the ball’s design celebrates through a bold, vibrant color scheme and symbolic iconography.
“The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here and it’s a beauty!” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “I am happy and proud to present TRIONDA. adidas have created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with the design embodying the unity and passion of next year’s host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States.”
“I can’t wait to see this beautiful ball hitting the back of the net. The countdown to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever is on – and the ball is rolling!,” he stated with excitement.
The TRIONDA’s striking design features red, green, and blue—honoring the national colors of the host countries—along with a four-panel construction that mimics the motion of waves. At its core, the panels form a triangle, representing the unity between the three nations.
Each panel is adorned with national symbols: a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and a star for the United States. Touches of gold throughout the ball pay tribute to the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.
Beyond aesthetics, the TRIONDA is a technological leap forward. It incorporates connected ball technology, featuring a 500Hz motion sensor chip that provides real-time data on ball movement. This innovation, already used in recent FIFA competitions, supports the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and enhances decision-making accuracy, particularly in offside calls.
The ball’s deep seams and textured surface ensure flight stability and grip, even in wet or humid conditions, enhancing performance for players at the highest level.
The TRIONDA’s launch adds to the mounting excitement ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, following the unveiling of the Official Mascots and a massive response to the Visa Presale Draw, with over 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories participating. FIFA also announced that $1 will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund for every ticket sold, underscoring the event’s global impact.
As anticipation builds toward the Final Draw in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2025, and final qualification rounds unfold in the coming months, the TRIONDA serves as both a symbol of unity and a promise of footballing excellence for what is being hailed as the greatest FIFA World Cup ever.
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
The Asia Cup is the flagship tournament of the Asian Cricket Council, but Sunday’s trophy controversy may intensify already strained sporting ties between the two neighbours,
India successfully defended their Asia Cup title with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, but the triumph was overshadowed by a dramatic awards ceremony after the team refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Naqvi, who also serves as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, was due to present the trophy at Dubai International Stadium. The presentation was delayed by more than an hour before being abruptly cut short. Broadcaster Simon Doull announced that the Indian team had declined to collect the award.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later confirmed the decision, telling ANI news agency: “We have decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan.” He added that the board would lodge a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
While Indian players Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav collected their individual awards, they did so without acknowledging Naqvi, who was the only official on stage not to applaud them.
The snub capped a politically charged tournament. India and Pakistan clashed three times in the eight-team event, with India winning on each occasion. Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours remain fraught after a brief military confrontation in May that nearly escalated into full-scale war. Indian players also refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the competition.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated an earlier victory over Pakistan to India’s armed forces, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked “#OperationSindoor” in his congratulatory message to the team.
On the field, Pakistan squandered a strong start in the final. After openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) put on 84 runs, the side collapsed to 146 all out, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs. India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4-30.
India wobbled at 20-3 in reply but recovered through Varma’s unbeaten 69, supported by Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33), to seal victory. The result extended India’s unbeaten run through the tournament and handed Pakistan a third straight defeat to their rivals.
“It’s pretty amazing to finish unbeaten,” said India vice-captain Shubman Gill. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha admitted his side’s batting had faltered: “We could not rotate the strike properly and we lost too many wickets.”
The Asia Cup is the flagship tournament of the Asian Cricket Council, but Sunday’s trophy controversy may intensify already strained sporting ties between the two neighbours, whose bilateral cricketing relationship has been suspended for years.
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that Pycroft himself had asked the captains at the toss to avoid handshakes.
India’s commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 on Sunday has been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the post-match handshake — or lack of it.
Played at the Dubai International Stadium, the high-voltage clash initially appeared to be about cricketing supremacy. Pakistan, having won the toss and opted to bat, crumbled under India’s disciplined bowling.
Their innings ended at a modest 128 for 9, with Sahibzada Farhan’s 40 and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late 33* providing the only sparks. Kuldeep Yadav starred with three wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy kept the pressure on.
India’s chase was brisk and clinical. Despite losing openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill early, the target was never in doubt. Suryakumar Yadav (26*) and Shivam Dube (22*) steered the side home with 25 balls to spare, extending India’s dominance over their rivals to an 11–3 record in T20 internationals.
But the cricketing result was soon eclipsed by off-field drama. At the conclusion of the match, Indian players, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, refused to engage in the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts. The gesture — or its absence — sparked immediate backlash.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that Pycroft himself had asked the captains at the toss to avoid handshakes. Pycroft has yet to respond, leaving questions unanswered and tensions high between the two sides.
While India prepares to face Oman on Saturday, and Pakistan lines up against the UAE on Thursday, the handshake controversy threatens to linger far longer than the match result itself — a reminder that in South Asia’s fiercest sporting rivalry, what happens off the field can be as explosive as what happens on it.
