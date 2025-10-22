India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy

Tensions continue to simmer between India and Pakistan cricket boards following the Asia Cup 2025 final, with a new controversy emerging over the winner’s trophy.

According to multiple reports, India has still not received the Asia Cup trophy after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi allegedly insisted that Team India collect it directly from the ACC headquarters, which are in Dubai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly rejected the “unusual” demand, with strong backing from the Sri Lanka and Afghanistan cricket boards.

Trophy dispute deepens after Dubai final

The standoff emerged on the night of the final in Dubai, when Indian players declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi due to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The refusal came amid strained relations following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year and subsequent clashes during the Asia Cup.

Frustrated by the boycott, Naqvi reportedly withheld the trophy and placed it under lock and key at the ACC headquarters.

BCCI pushes for official handover

Sources say the BCCI has now written a formal letter to the ACC demanding that the trophy be handed over to India. The ACC is reportedly considering holding a formal ceremony in November to officially present the trophy to the Indian team.

A report by PTI confirms that both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have sided with the BCCI, rejecting Naqvi’s demand that India collect the trophy from the ACC office.

The matter is expected to be raised at the upcoming ICC meeting in November, where the BCCI will seek formal resolution to what it calls an “unprecedented and unnecessary” dispute.

India beat Pakistan in all three matches of the Asia Cup. Each time, the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

India T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, dedicated the first match win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir—a statement that resulted in a 30 percent match fee fine by the ICC.

Pakistan paceman Haris Rauf was also fined 30 percent of his fee for displaying political slogans during the second match, also held in Dubai on September 21.

However, opener Sahibzada Farhan was let off for his gun-firing celebration with the bat after reaching a half-century in the same game.