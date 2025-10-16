Global outcry as rights groups condemn Pakistan over deadly strikes on Afghan civilians

Human rights organizations around the world have condemned Pakistan’s recent air and artillery strikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan, describing the attacks as a serious violation of international law and a grave breach of Afghan sovereignty.

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) said it has verified video evidence showing the aftermath of alleged cross-border shelling by Pakistani military forces on Afghan territory.

The footage, according to the IHRF, depicts extensive destruction and significant civilian casualties, including women and children.

“Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure constitutes a grave breach of international humanitarian law,” the organization said in a statement.

“The IHRF condemns this attack in the strongest terms and calls for an immediate, independent investigation by the United Nations and relevant human rights bodies. The perpetrators of these apparent violations must be held accountable to ensure justice for the victims and their families.”

In Afghanistan, the Alliance of Human Rights Activists also denounced the strikes, saying ordinary Afghans were “paying the price for terror-driven politics.”

The group described the attacks as a “clear breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity” and called for regional cooperation to dismantle militant networks and address the root causes of extremism.

“The blood of innocent people and the sanctity of national sovereignty must be respected,” the statement said.

The condemnation follows Pakistan’s cross-border airstrikes on Wednesday targeting Kabul and the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. According to the Emergency Hospital in Kabul, at least 40 people, including women and children, were brought in following the attacks. The exact death toll remains unclear as assessments continue.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) meanwhile confirmed significant civilian casualties in the recent escalation between Afghanistan’s and Pakistani military forces.

UNAMA said that since 10 October, cross-border violence has sharply increased, with the highest number of civilian deaths reported in Spin Boldak, where at least 17 people were killed and 346 injured.

Earlier clashes in Paktika, Paktia, Kunar, and Helmand provinces left one civilian dead and 15 others injured.

UNAMA welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire announced late Wednesday and called on all parties to protect civilians and adhere to the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution under international humanitarian law.

The escalating violence has deepened fears of renewed instability in the region. Rights groups and UN officials have urged the international community to intervene diplomatically to prevent further civilian harm and ensure accountability for cross-border attacks.