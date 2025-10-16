Latest News
Global outcry as rights groups condemn Pakistan over deadly strikes on Afghan civilians
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) meanwhile confirmed significant civilian casualties in the recent escalation between Afghanistan’s and Pakistani military forces.
Human rights organizations around the world have condemned Pakistan’s recent air and artillery strikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan, describing the attacks as a serious violation of international law and a grave breach of Afghan sovereignty.
The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) said it has verified video evidence showing the aftermath of alleged cross-border shelling by Pakistani military forces on Afghan territory.
The footage, according to the IHRF, depicts extensive destruction and significant civilian casualties, including women and children.
“Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure constitutes a grave breach of international humanitarian law,” the organization said in a statement.
“The IHRF condemns this attack in the strongest terms and calls for an immediate, independent investigation by the United Nations and relevant human rights bodies. The perpetrators of these apparent violations must be held accountable to ensure justice for the victims and their families.”
In Afghanistan, the Alliance of Human Rights Activists also denounced the strikes, saying ordinary Afghans were “paying the price for terror-driven politics.”
The group described the attacks as a “clear breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity” and called for regional cooperation to dismantle militant networks and address the root causes of extremism.
“The blood of innocent people and the sanctity of national sovereignty must be respected,” the statement said.
The condemnation follows Pakistan’s cross-border airstrikes on Wednesday targeting Kabul and the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. According to the Emergency Hospital in Kabul, at least 40 people, including women and children, were brought in following the attacks. The exact death toll remains unclear as assessments continue.
UNAMA said that since 10 October, cross-border violence has sharply increased, with the highest number of civilian deaths reported in Spin Boldak, where at least 17 people were killed and 346 injured.
Earlier clashes in Paktika, Paktia, Kunar, and Helmand provinces left one civilian dead and 15 others injured.
UNAMA welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire announced late Wednesday and called on all parties to protect civilians and adhere to the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution under international humanitarian law.
The escalating violence has deepened fears of renewed instability in the region. Rights groups and UN officials have urged the international community to intervene diplomatically to prevent further civilian harm and ensure accountability for cross-border attacks.
Karzai condemns Pakistani airstrikes as ‘blatant violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty’
Karzai warned that the continuation of such attacks would only deepen instability across the region. He called for “wise, peaceful, and cooperative” policies among neighboring states, urging diplomatic solutions over military actions.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has issued a sharply worded condemnation of Pakistan’s recent air and ground attacks on Afghan territory, describing the actions as a “clear act of aggression” and a “flagrant breach of international law.”
In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, Karzai denounced the strikes, which reportedly resulted in the deaths and injuries of several Afghan civilians, including women and children. He extended his condolences to the victims’ families and called on the Pakistani government to immediately halt what he termed acts of violence and aggression.
“Pakistan must understand that the people of Afghanistan stand united and resolute in defending their soil and sovereignty,” Karzai said. “It is in Pakistan’s own interest to abandon its hostile policies and instead pursue a relationship with Afghanistan based on good-neighborly principles and international norms.”
Pakistan Army airstrikes in Kandahar claim 20 civilian lives
Mohammad Ali Haqmal, the spokesperson for Spin Boldak district, confirmed the casualty figures, saying that at least 166 people were injured and up to 20 others were killed in the attacks.
At least 20 civilians have been killed and more than 160 injured in recent airstrikes in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, local officials confirmed on Thursday.
Ariana News reporter Najibullah Sahel, who visited the affected area, said seven members of a single family were killed in one home, while a child was rescued alive from the rubble. Eight others were also wounded in the incident.
Sahel reported that surrounding houses were severely damaged, and many civilians sustained injuries as a result of the strikes.
A child witness, identified as Hamza, told Ariana News that several children had been trapped under debris during the bombardment and were later rescued by Islamic Emirate forces, who transferred them to hospitals in Kandahar city.
The latest airstrikes have intensified concerns over civilian casualties, human rights violations, and rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Manzoor Pashteen accuses Pakistan of war crimes in Afghanistan after airstrikes kill civilians
Following the intense confrontation, Pakistan reportedly appealed multiple times for a ceasefire through diplomatic channels, which the Islamic Emirate eventually accepted.
Manzoor Pashteen, leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has accused Pakistan of committing war crimes in Afghanistan following recent airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military.
In a statement responding to the attacks, Pashteen said Pakistan had deliberately targeted civilians, calling the strikes “a clear violation of human rights and international law.” He added that Pakistan routinely attempts to conceal its battlefield failures by striking innocent people instead of combatants.
Pashteen’s comments came days after he expressed concern over the killing of seven Afghan laborers near the disputed Durand Line, stressing that the victims had no link to any armed conflict.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan took effect on Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m., following repeated requests from Islamabad. Mujahid said Afghan forces have been instructed to uphold the truce as long as no further aggression occurs.
Sources confirmed to Ariana News that prior to the ceasefire, a Pakistani airstrike targeted the Taimani area of Kabul. In the aftermath, Emergency Hospital in Kabul reported that 40 people, including women and children, were admitted for treatment, with five fatalities recorded en route to the hospital.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, clashes erupted in Spin Boldak, Kandahar, after Pakistani forces launched airstrikes in the area. Afghan forces reportedly responded with heavy fire, inflicting significant casualties on the Pakistani side. Sources said several Pakistani soldiers were captured alive, while others were left dead on the battlefield.
The border conflict marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, triggered by Pakistan’s recent airstrikes inside Afghan territory — strikes Pakistan claims were aimed at leaders of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
