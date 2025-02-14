Sport
ICC unveils prize money for Champions Trophy 2025
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize money for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.
The mega tournament, comprising eight teams, returns for the first time since 2017, and it will see the winners earn US$2.24 million
The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million, a 53% increase from the 2017 edition.
Every match counts at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.
In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.
The first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.
“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical,” ICC Chair Jay Shah said. “The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events.”
“Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations.”
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi.
Sport
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Round of 16 Knockout Stage
The round of 16 knockout stage of Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 delivered thrilling performances on Thursday as top players battled for a spot in the quarterfinals.
In the round of 16 knockout stage of the Ariana Snooker Championship 2025, Zulmai Salamkhil secured a decisive 5-1 victory over Azizullah Hassari, advancing to the quarterfinals.
In the second match of the day, Farid Barati dominated and secured his place in the quarterfinals with a 5-2 win against Qais Roufi.
In a thrilling and intense match, Nadir Rohani triumphed over Mohammad Naseer Yaqoobi with a 5-3 scoreline, booking his spot in the quarterfinals.
Similarly, in the final match of the day, Mohammad Mir Noorzai defeated Moreed Sinzi with a 5-1 victory.
Sport
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
Afghanistan cricket team will face Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches scheduled to begin on Friday, ICC announced.
Afghanistan’s warm-up match against hosts Pakistan will be played on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Their fixture against New Zealand will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named three separate Pakistan squads for the warm-up fixtures.
Shadab Khan will lead the Shaheens against Afghanistan.
Sport
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Day Two Highlights
The second day of the Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 delivered thrilling performances and dominant victories.
In the fifth match, Zulmai Salamkhil showcased his mastery of the game, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over Ismail Mohammadi. Salamkhil’s precision and strategic play left no room for his opponent to recover.
The sixth match saw Ajmal Yousofzai in top form as he outclassed Haseebullah Sultani with a flawless 4-0 win. Yousofzai’s consistent breaks and tactical prowess ensured a swift and decisive victory.
In the seventh match, Mohammad Mir Noorzai faced off against the promising 13-year-old Ibrahim Mohammadi. Despite the young talent’s spirited effort, Noorzai’s experience prevailed as he clinched the match 4-1.
The day concluded with an impressive performance by Nader Rohani, who dominated the youngest competitor, Mohammad Osman Mohammadi, with a clean sweep of 4-0.
Rohani’s composure and skill were on full display, marking a strong finish to the day’s events.
Follow Ariana News, Ariana Television and Ariana Sport social media pages for schedules and updates.
ICC unveils prize money for Champions Trophy 2025
Invaders should learn from ‘successes of Jihad,’ says IEA on Soviet exit anniversary
US VP Vance threatens sanctions, military action to push Putin into Ukraine deal
Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programs
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Round of 16 Knockout Stage
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Saar: World Radio Day discussed
Tahawol: Rising oppositions to Trump’s Gaza policy discussed
Saar: Jordan King’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza displacement plan discussed
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Daesh threat discussed
Saar: Review of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Trump says US is making progress with Russia, declines to discuss talks with Putin
-
Latest News5 days ago
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel PM Netanyahu’s remarks on displacing Palestinians
-
International Sports4 days ago
Dubai Capitals clinch maiden title at ILT20
-
Regional4 days ago
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF chief in Afghanistan reiterates every child’s right to a healthy life
-
Latest News5 days ago
US senator claims cash shipments still flowing into Afghanistan despite foreign aid freeze
-
Sport4 days ago
All you need to know about Ariana Snooker Champs, which kicks off tomorrow
-
Latest News3 days ago
Norwegian Refugee Council NGO to suspend aid work in over 20 countries due to Trump policy